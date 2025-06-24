Peter $un Releases Highly Anticipated Album ‘Rent Was Due…’

Richmond-to-LA rapper, producer, and singer-songwriter Peter $un today unveiled his full-length album ‘Rent Was Due…’ on Red Bull Records/Mind of a Genius. With each track, Sunny offers something new to his listeners leaning heavily on his bicoastal influences in this album. The nine-track project arrives with the new single “Double Standards” featuring breakout R&B star Joyce Wrice. The official music video sees $un, also known as Sunny, and his date in a swanky bar surrounded by a rotating cast of women and men vying for their respective attention, all while they bicker about the double standards at play. Give the full album ‘Rent Was Due…’ a listen on your platform of choice here !

In the lead up to his album release, Peter $un (Sunny) has been warming up fans with summer-ready singles all season, including the feel-good track, “All That I Want” featuring Bay Area rapper Rexx Life Raj and the backyard BBQ anthem, “Weight On Me” featuring SoCal rapper Buddy. While “Double Standards” dials down the dancefloor energy, it showcases another side of the Virginia native, highlighting his soulful roots and nostalgic R&B influences.

Unpacking the meaning behind the single, Sunny shared: “I wrote ‘Double Standards’ based on the dynamics of a toxic relationship. It’s about calling your partner out on some shit, meanwhile you’re doing all the same things to them.”

Sunny’s verses flow with ease, and when Joyce Wrice joins in, their synergy is undeniable. They exchange playful arguments about relationship imbalances over a laid-back beat that creates an effortless groove. On collaborating with Joyce, Sunny added: “Working with Joyce Wrice on the track was amazing. She has this great energy whenever she pulls up – she really killed it on this one.”

'Rent Was Due...' album art. © Red Bull Records

The album introduces brand new tracks like the jazz-inspired opener, “Get Down,” which borrows from Kool and the Gang’s iconic “Get Down On It”, and the old school rap track, “Keep the Faith”. Sunny bounces between different eras, genres, and sonic landscapes throughout the album, pulling from his dynamic West Coast community and the fabric of the Richmond scene. While each piece of the project has its own musical identity that flexes Sunny’s versatility, together they form a cohesive narrative on ‘Rent Was Due...’

Piecing it all together, Sunny reflects: “The album is deeply personal to me – it’s life imitating art. Creating it gave me a way to express joy during a difficult time and reminded me of the control I have over that little voice in my head. We wanted to dance through the chaos and now, we’re celebrating.”

Sunny created this album from a real need to make rent – a challenge that many rising artists face in monetizing their passion – and for his existing fans, it only re-emphasizes his commitment to transparency. It’s both raw and relatable, yet it never succumbs to the difficulties Sunny faced at the time. Looking toward a brighter future, he chose to find the silver lining and that hope shines through in the colorful tones of ‘Rent Was Due...’.

‘Rent Was Due...’ Tracklist

For Sunny to find bliss, he first had to get honest about his circumstances before arriving at his new project, ‘Rent Was Due…’. Sunny, has lived in Southern California for close to seven years and has encountered similar hardships that fellow residents face. Fitting the ‘starving artist’ trope and working multiple jobs to sustain his musical passion. Dealing with the stresses of fluctuating housing and grocery costs. But even amid adversity, Sunny finds the silver lining on his lively and summertime-friendly album.