2018-2020 #PGRZ: 20-11

After compiling data from 94 offline events, including majors, invitationals, and any bracket with over 64 entrants, the PGstats algorithm has ranked the top 50 players in the history of Dragon Ball FighterZ, dating back to its 2018 release.

For questions about the process, visit the FAQ . To go back to the list home page and see what has been published so far, click here. The countdown of the greatest Dragon Ball FighterZ players of all time continues with numbers 20 through 11:

#PGRZ: 20-11

#PGRZ No. 20: Souji © WGF Team

Souji has definitely been around the block. From his time as a leading name in Japan’s Blazblue scene with his great Arakune to his adventures in Persona 4 Arena with Teddie, it’s easy to see that Souji loves his screen pollution, setup, and assist-based gameplay. This made the squad of Captain Ginyu, Bardock, and SSJ Goku, Souji’s main team since the Season 1 Last Chance Qualifiers, a perfect pick. He remains one of the best-known Ginyu players around.

Souji is one of the many high-level Japanese players that regularly attends the weekly tournament, Fighting Tuesday. The intense competition here along with his fighting game past has created a true force to be reckoned with in DBFZ. Souji is rarely seen outside Top 16 of any DBFZ tournament. He has been seen in multiple Top 8s, including Ultimate Fighting Arena 2018, which included a big losers run and a win over Tachikawa, and VSFighting 2018.

Souji is a staple of the Japanese fighting game scene and a top dog in anime fighters. He’s still focusing on DBFZ, but don’t be surprised if he shows up in Top 8s of any new anime titles as well.

Written by: De’Angelo “AssistOK” Epps

#PGRZ No. 19: Supernoon © Robert Paul

Steve "Supernoon" Carbajal started his Dragon Ball FighterZ career while also enrolled as a full time student for Computer Science at UC Riverside in California. Also a Twitch streamer with over 5,000 followers, the DBFZ King of Wednesday Night Fights started his tournament career off strong with third place at his first major event, NorCal Regionals 2018.

Since then, he has been a consistent Top 8 performer. In his first season he managed to reach the main stage at such major events as CEO 2018 and Ultimate Fighting Arena in 2018. Season 2 showed steady improvement from Supernoon, including second place finishes at The Pinnacle 2019, Defend the North 2019, and First Attack 2019. Those looked like the highlights of Supernoon’s season until this year’s World Tour Finals, where his team of Kid Buu, Bardock and GT Goku placed seventh, higher than SonicFox, NYChrisG, and Kazunoko.

Since leaving NRG Esports with his former teammate HookGangGod, Supernoon is currently a free agent. His performances at the end of Season 2 were certainly trending in the right direction, and his ceiling for Season 3 could be even higher.

Written by: Kevin “level3xfactor” Carignan

#PGRZ No. 18: Maddo © Luc Bouchon

Maddo is a Japanese player who knows a thing or two about screen awareness, pressure, and setups. These skills were no doubt picked up from his journey in Guilty Gear Xrd with the high-skill character Venom. Despite playing less technical characters like Android 16, Adult Gohan, and Yamcha and his latest Season 2 team of Kid Buu, SSJ Goku, and GT Goku, the lessons learned from his Guilty Gear career clearly carried over well.

Maddo has taken out some huge names in various DBFZ tournaments such as Matoi, BNBBN, Wawa, and Kazunoko. Maddo has used this amazing strength to attain top eight appearances at events including the Red Bull Spain 2019, REV Major 2019, and VSFighting 2019. At the 2020 World Tour Finals, Maddo went off, capping a breakout season with wins over Wawa, Matoi and Tachikawa in a run to fifth place.

Maddo is still going very hard in DBFZ and keeps his sword sharp by playing online with other great players. He also remains a believer in the gospel of GT Goku, as he has been seen running Kid Buu and Yamcha alongside GT Goku so far in Season 3.

Written by: De’Angelo “AssistOK” Epps

#PGRZ No. 17: Chou © Triple Perfect Inc.

When Dragon Ball FighterZ arrived, Chou was by no means foreign to the world of assist and team-based fighting games. He was one of Japan’s best Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 players of all time, backed up by a first place finish at KVO 2013 and a ninth place finish at Evo 2012. His UMvC3 team of Magneto, Doom, and Vergil tells you he’s a man who will play whatever is necessary to get the job done. He has also excelled in Persona 4 Arena, with the Evo 2015 championship in that title to his name.

Chou is a player who has been through tons of teams but somehow still manages to show up and show out at each event with every team he uses. He has shown he can hold his own by taking down names like Fenritti, Dogura and dekillsage. With those wins and placements like 2nd at KVO x TSB 2018 and 4th at Saga 6: Japan Round under his belt, it’s easy to wonder how high Chou could have been on this list with more consistent major attendance.

With such an eye for character strength and enough resolve to play the strongest team possible from the start, Chou is built for success in any fighter he puts his eyes on. As DBFZ’s third season approaches, he is experimenting with new teams including such picks as Base Vegeta, Beerus and Yamcha.

Written by: De’Angelo “AssistOK” Epps

#PGRZ No. 16: Acqua © Tobechi Ugwumba

Japan’s Takashi “Acqua” Akiyami had a rarely seen gameplan in DBFZ. With Ginyu on point, Acqua would establish momentum based on the Ginyu Force’s assist calls, supported by Android 16 and a rotating cast of anchors, most notably Tien and SSJ Vegeta. His Ginyu was unpredictable and hard to read. By overloading his opponents with visual chaos, Acqua was able to crack open just about anyone. This helped Acqua get all the way to ninth place at Evo 2018, where he picked up a win over HookGangGod. He would nab seventh place at South East Asia Major later the same year.

Acqua kept Ginyu on the team heading into the Last Chance Qualifiers 2019. He placed third in LCQ #3 and #4 and fifth in LCQ #1, taking out ApologyMan along the way, but it wasn’t long before Ginyu disappeared. Once Season 2 came around, Acqua essentially declared Ginyu dead and picked up Kid Buu, GT Goku, and Teen Gohan.

Acqua has brought quite a few characters to the competitive scene. Acqua’s Ginyu could make a triumphant return in Season 3, but you never really know who he’s going to pick up next. No matter who he slots in, it will make for a colorful match.

Written by: Zachery “Zbo” Bennett

#PGRZ No. 15: NYChrisG © Kevin “level3xfactor” Carignan

A former Evo champion and one of the undisputed Gods of Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, fighting game legend Christopher "NYChrisG" Gonzalez was already destined for greatness when he set his sights on Dragon Ball FighterZ. Although NYChrisG’s teams have changed dramatically since the game’s release, his trademark defensive and meticulous playstyle has not.

With first place finishes at numerous high level events such as Canada Cup 2019, First Attack 2019, and Texas Showdown 2019, NYChrisG has proven still to be a top competitor. Most recently placing fifth at Frosty Faustings 2020, NYChrisG is also currently the highest ranked Frieza player in the world. He also seems to have found an affinity with one of DBFZ’s more recent—and more powerful—roster additions, Dragon Ball Super Broly.

No matter what happens in Season 3 of DBFZ, one thing is for certain, Evil Genius’ NYChrisG will be a contender for the best of the best.

Written by: Kevin “level3xfactor” Carignan

#PGRZ No. 14: Knowkami © Robert Paul

KnowKami has quietly built an impressive resume that includes a fifth place finishes at Evo 2018 and CEO 2019, and high profile victories against well-known international competition like ApologyMan, maddo, Alioune, Nakkiel, Shanks, and most notably, SonicFox.

Throughout the first two seasons of DBFZ, KnowKami showed that he can compete with America’s top players at any major event. Although his resume doesn’t have as many entries as some top players, the level of performance KnowKami brings when he shows up is undeniable. KnowKami has earned second place at NEC 2018, Top 12 at Defend the North 2019 and Final Round 2019, and Top 24 at Combo Breaker.

While most top ranked players are involved with a local scene of some sort, KnowKami makes it a habit to stream his play sessions and stays engaged with the community’s online warriors as he trains for World Tour competition.

Written by: Kevin “Forte” Webb

#PGRZ No. 13: Apologyman © Li Hoang

Vineeth "ApologyMan" Meka was already one of the best Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 players in the world when he started playing Dragon Ball FighterZ, and his experience in that game carried over extremely well into DBFZ. Notorious for creating unblockable situations that robbed his opponent of the chance to even play the game in UMvC3, he was able to evolve this style of play and became one of the first, and the best, to utilize the power of Piccolo and his Hellzone Grenade to create almost impossible to block mixup situations.

The start to ApologyMan’s career was plenty impressive, including Season 1 Top 8 finishes at Summit of Power (fifth), CEO 2018 (seventh), Ultimate Fighting Arena (fourth) and SoCal Regionals (seventh). Unfortunately, it wasn’t quite enough to qualify for the World Tour Finals, as he fell before the semifinals at all four 2019 Last Chance Qualifiers.

But ApologyMan’s team of Piccolo, Teen Gohan, and SSJ Goku has only became stronger with Season 2’s balance updates. He rode that trio to third at First Attack 2019, ninth at Red Bull Saga Japan and culminated the second season with a brilliant performance at the 2020 World Tour Finals, where he defeated B, Supernoon and SonicFox en route to a fifth place finish. Team beastcoast’s ApologyMan is a force to be reckoned with as we move into Season 3.

Written by: Kevin “level3xfactor” Carignan

#PGRZ No. 12: Tachikawa © Li Hoang

Tachikawa had one of the most impressive tournament weekends of any DBFZ player to date at the 2020 World Tour Finals. After surviving the 250-entrant Last Chance Qualifier and dispatching Frenchman after Frenchman in Alioune, Kyden and Kayne in the process, Tachikawa went on to finish fourth in the main event with a run that included victories over Wawa, ChrisG, and ApologyMan.

Despite already having a reputation as a strong player with the unusual team of Android 18, Frieza and Hit in Season 1, Tachikawa’s tournament results saw a marked improvement when he adopted the top tier Season 2 team of Teen Gohan, GT Goku, and Yamcha. Tachikawa has yet to place first in a major tournament, aside from the LCQ, but his shift to a top tier team might be just what he needs to push to the next level, especially given his level of play at Season 2’s conclusion

Tachikawa has reportedly swapped back to Hit for DBFZ Season 3 after the character received some major buffs. Though he doesn’t travel quite as frequently as some of Japan’s other competitors, you can watch him regularly at the Fighting Tuesday tournaments at Red Bull Gaming Sphere Tokyo.

Written by: Kevin “Forte” Webb

#PGRZ No. 11: BNBBN © Luc Bouchon

Kei “BNBBN” Komada became a huge dark horse when he showed up on the mainstage of Dragon Ball FighterZ and took out SonicFox in the World Tour 2019 quarterfinals. A year later, he proved he was no fluke when he took out GO1 in the pools of the 2020 World Tour Finals. Performances such as these opened the world’s eyes to a player that a great many had been sleeping on in the game’s early days. By Season 2, though, it was impossible not to take notice of this Japanese powerhouse, who possesses some of the best presence of mind in the game.

This monster of DBFZ has a very impressive portfolio, with only three placements lower than top eight in his 12 appearances at DBFZ majors, and never worse than 17th. Still, BNBBN was under everyone’s radar until he showed up and took names at the 2018-19 World Tour Finals. He dominated the third Last Chance Qualifiers, a run that included wins over KANA, Fenritti, ACQUA, Nakkiel, and led to his main event win over SonicFox

This success has earned BNBBN a spot on the roster with Panda Global. Like many other DBFZ players, he has moved his focus over to Granblue Fantasy Versus. This time around he definitely won’t be slept on at all.

Written by: De’Angelo “AssistOK” Epps

#PGRZ: 20-11 © PGR

Watch the Top 50 reveal in full with highlights of all 50 players at the Panda Global YouTube! Also follow Panda Global on Twitch for roundtable discussions accompanying each reveal, continuing with the 20-11 roundtable tonight at 7 p.m. ET on Twitch.tv/PandaGlobal.

Administrative Team

Jack “Jackie Peanuts” Moore, Editor

Andrew “PracticalTAS” Nestico, Statistician

Keith “keiththehuman” Jackson, Graphic Design

Brendan “GimmeDatWheat” Malone, Data Collector & Fact-Checker

Steven “Lucky” Slocum, Fact-Checker

Vareec “LeoNego” Valdez Callangan, Fact-Checker