2018-2020 #PGRZ: 40-31

After compiling data from 94 offline events, including majors, invitationals, and any bracket with over 64 entrants, the PGstats algorithm has ranked the top 50 players in the history of Dragon Ball FighterZ, dating back to its 2018 release.

#PGRZ: 40-31

#PGRZ No. 40: Kana © ANIMEILLUMINATI

One of the newest players in the Japanese Dragon Ball FighterZ scene, Honda “Kana” Masayuki may have only 6 major events under his belt. Two of those events were two of the game’s biggest ever in Evo 2018 and Evo 2019, where he proved he belonged with the strongest in the world by placing 17th both years. In addition, Kana made ninth at both the third and fourth Last Chance Qualifiers for the DBFZ World Tour in 2019 and compiled wins over dekillsage, Knowkami, Chou, maddo and Alioune.

Kana is the definition of a player just on the edge of breaking through and becoming a top competitor. Having stuck with his main team of Kid Buu, Super Saiyan Goku, and Bardock for four of his six events, Kana has shown that he has been putting in the work of improving his playstyle.

Written by: Kevin “level3xfactor” Carignan

#PGRZ No. 39: Tako956402 © Luc Bouchon

Tako is East Coast Japan’s wunderkind. At 15 years old, Tako picked up Dragon Ball FighterZ as his first ever fighting game and competed head to head with some of the best DBFZ players in the world, and he did it with an absolutely indomitable Adult Gohan. If there’s a flaw in your gameplay, Tako will find it and take immediate advantage of it. With his fierce Adult Gohan neutral game backed up by a pair of Gokus (SSJ and GT), Tako went on to place ninth at Japan’s KVO x TSB 2019.

Tako established even more dominance at Evo 2019 by placing 17th before coming through the Philippines and placing fifth at REV Major 2019. He finished off the year with another fifth place, this time at Red Bull Saga Japan—during which time Tako was the only one who could defend Tokyo’s Fighting Tuesday from dekillsage’s Z Broly.

As a first year high school student, Tako says he’s focusing on exams this year, but that hasn’t stopped him from playing completely. He may be prioritizing his education, but that doesn’t mean he won’t go Ultimate in 2020.

Written by: Zachery “Zbo” Bennett

#PGRZ No. 38: Kyden © Luc Bouchon

Cooler, Android 18, and GT Goku provide Kyden with the flexibility he needs to adapt, and he adapts incredibly well. Whether he’s hiding a dragon rush with 18’s shield or cutting the screen in half with GT’s beam assist while divekicking the opponent’s face with plus frames, this team has all the tools he needs to throw unassuming curveballs at will. And during a time where GT was so prevalent to the meta, Kyden somehow managed to employ unexpected GT combo routes.

Kyden styled his way through Red Bull Spain Saga 2019, placing seventh and knocking out the formidable Japanese players B and BNBBN doing so. Cooler’s normals continued to shine with Kyden behind the wheel as he went on to place third at the World Tour Finals LCQ earlier this year, taking out Japan’s Tako and France’s Noka along the way.

Kyden has shown off some of the strongest nuances Cooler brings to the table, and the interactions between 18 and Cooler’s kits are fascinating to watch. Kyden has placed better and better with each tournament entry, and his Cooler play is not to be slept on. Keep an eye on him in Season 3.

Written by: Zachery “Zbo” Bennett

#PGRZ No. 37: Obassassin © Stephanie Lindgren

OBAssassin emerged as one of the breakout players of 2019, scoring major victories over Tachikawa, ApologyMan and Chou.

The Hit character-specialist earned fourth at Ultimate Fighting Arena, ninth at VSFighting, and seventh place at the Japan Saga of the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour over the course of four months. He closed out the season with a fourth place finish in the World Finals Last Chance Qualifier Tournament in February 2020.

With Hit considered to be even stronger in Season 3 thanks to the latest balance changes, look for OBAssassin to continue making a name for himself. He’s continued playing his signature Hit in Season 3 and has been participating in online tournaments as the community awaits the return of offline events.

Written by: Kevin “Forte” Webb

#PGRZ No. 36: Kubo © Robert Paul

A seasoned veteran of anime fighters including BlazBlue and UNIST, Tsutomu "kubo" Kubota was a natural fit for Dragon Ball FighterZ. He achieved plenty of success early in the game's lifespan with a classic vanilla DBFZ team that included Adult Gohan, Android 16, and Super Saiyan Goku.

At KVO x TSB 2018, only legends GO1 and Dogura prevented him from a Top 8 placement, ending his run at ninth. Soon after, at Evo 2018, kubo toppled names like hirohiro, brkrdave, Reynald, and mokemoti on his way to a seventh place finish in a stacked tournament with over 2,500 entrants.

Kubo hasn't prioritized DBFZ as of late. Still, the BB Tag Evo Champ's track record is short but remarkable, and we’re holding hope for a return to the scene in the near future.

Written by: Andrés “AndrewEast” Aquino

#PGRZ No. 35: Noka © Luc Bouchon

A relative newcomer to the fighting game community, Hasni "Noka" Rivallin is a French player who made his FGC debut with Dragon Ball FighterZ at Occitanie eSports, a French DBFZ event. Despite having only 18 tournaments on his record since 2018, Noka has proven that he is ready to climb his way to the top.

2019 was a huge year for Noka. Starting at the Brussels Challenge Major where he took fifth place, he was able to consistently place highly at multiple Premier level events, including second, fourth, and third at The MIXUP, Stunfest, and Reflect respectively. Then it all came together as he took first place at SonicBoom 2019 in Madrid, Spain with wins over such heavy hitters as Shanks and Dogura.

Currently signed with French esports organization Team Oplon, Noka is at the top of the class of the next generation of DBFZ top contenders. With his main team of Kid Buu, Adult Gohan, and GT Goku, Noka has been dominating Europe, becoming one of the region’s best, and is set to take that energy and take that dominance overseas as well. It may only be a matter of time before Noka becomes the next household name in DBFZ.

Written by: Kevin “level3xfactor” Carignan

#PGRZ No. 34: Mokemoti © Bandai Namco Fight Channel

Mokemoti's first months competing in Dragon Ball FighterZ came with exciting results thanks to his relentless corner pressure with Gotenks overwhelming players to a breaking point. As the Gotenks hype faded, Mokemoti's first consistent DBFZ squad included Android 21, Trunks, and Super Saiyan Vegeta as he broke into the scene with a seventh place finish at KVO x TSB 2018.

An eventual switch to Bardock, Gotenks, and Android 16 elevated him even further. Mokemoti’s peak performance included placing 13th at Evo 2018 with wins over ApologyMan, ZomBmu, and NecroUndine. He followed up by taking ninth at South East Asia Major 2018 and fifth at Tokyo Game Show 2018.

Mokemoti's TGS performance is the most recent tournament participation recorded in his DBFZ career, making us wonder just how high his ceiling could have been had he decided to keep competing.

Written by: Andrés “AndrewEast” Aquino

#PGRZ No. 33: Garireo © WGF Team

Keiji “Garireo”/”Galileo” Okamoto is another Japanese player from the BlazBlue community who managed to crack the top 50 of the world rankings for Dragon Ball FighterZ. He is mostly known for his team of Bardock, Goku Black, and Android 16. Much like his BlazBlue main, Litchi, this team brings the best out of Garireo with a well-rounded toolkit, strong pressure, and great mix depending on the point character. He was most recently seen rocking Bardock, Trunks, and Android 16 after dropping Jiren, another team with the same strengths.

Garireo came into DBFZ with the abilities he mastered in BlazBlue on his back and met expectations, constantly making it past the top 48 area of multiple majors. While he doesn’t have the most Top 8 finishes, he successfully broke through that barrier at Ultimate Fighting Arena 2018 and VS Fighting 2018. He has taken down big names such as Souji, Nakkiel, and ApologyMan, representing both Fighting Tuesday and BlazBlue proudly.

This BlazBlue Evo champion won’t be leaving the fighting game community anytime soon and still has his eyes on DBFZ as well as other fighting game ventures.

Written by: De’Angelo “AssistOK” Epps

#PGRZ No. 32: Reynald © Todd Gutierrez

Reynald “Reynald” Tacsuan is one of Southern California’s fighting game legends, with an Evo championship in King of Fighters 13 and a fourth place finish at Evo 2019 in Samurai Shodown. Though he hasn’t spent as much time traveling for DBFZ as some of America’s other top players, Reynald is a frequent competitor at Wednesday Night Fights and one of the strongest players on the West Coast, without question.

His top results include a seventh place finish at the Summit of Power, a ninth place finish at Evo 2018, and a fifth place finish at NorCal Regionals 2019. Despite the fact that Reynald does not make his living off fighting games, he is regularly taking the names of those who do. His resume includes victories over Dogura, NYChrisG, Supernoon, Leffen and Nakkiel.

Honestly, Reynald's biggest obstacle in pushing higher on this list or future ones like it may just be real life. Just know not to sleep on him if he can show up in Season 3.

Written by: Kevin “Forte” Webb

#PGRZ No. 31: Kayne © Todd Gutierrez

Mohamed “Kayne” Sobti is among France’s finest Dragon Ball FighterZ players, and he has quite the list of Top 3 tournament placements to prove it. Kayne is no stranger to the competitive stage, and his collected demeanor excels under pressure. Those withheld emotions channel through his movement, making it difficult for opponents to get a hold of him. Kayne uses these erratic maneuvers to adjust his positioning, but he isn’t afraid to be patiently defensive—Kayne’s calm attitude ensures he almost always comes out ahead in a scramble.

Kayne found most his success with small body characters that mount a collectively horrifying offensive when used in tandem with unpredictable movement. Teen Gohan, Gotenks, and GT Goku drove him all the way to Grand Finals in Season 2’s World Tour Finals LCQ, where he pulled out an unexpected SSGSS Goku to fight Tachikawa. What ensued were some of the most emotionally charged matches DBFZ has to offer. Kayne ultimately lost after resetting the bracket, grabbing yet another second place finish. He earned the same placement at Ultimate Fighting Arena, Sonic Boom, and Brussels Challenge Major in 2019, and took out Spain’s Shanks in order to make UFA 2019’s Top 8.

If he continues to improve, maybe 2020 will be the year he breaks his second place ceiling.

Written by: Zachery “Zbo” Bennett

