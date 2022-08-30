Photography workshop unlocks creative representation

The music industry has made incremental strides to diversify over the last decade. From household name artists, to back of house heroes, to songwriters and musicians – the step change hasn’t come from the beat of the speakers; but rather the organizations creating safe spaces for future industry leaders to learn and grow.

A natural sense of acceptance comes easy for some; while others fight silent battles just to feel seen at work. Thankfully, programs like Well Dunn and Girls Behind the Rock Show (GBTRS) exist to smash glass ceilings and provide meaningful experiences that transcend a paycheck. They recruit diverse interns who embody ambition, and create opportunities for employment within the entertainment industry.

On August 21, Red Bull teamed up with the two organizations to host a photography clinic for aspiring professional photographers at Red Bull Unlocked ; a mashup of Music City’s best nightlife, hosted on one block, for one night only. The two-day workshop was led by seasoned photographer Yvonne Gougelet , and provided six future leaders the tools and skills to be hired on as primary photographers for upcoming events.

Crowd at the Dive Motel pop up at Red Bull Nashville Unlocked © Yvonne Gougelet

Gougelet is best known for her spirited personality and her subtle, but bold approach to capturing the perfect shot. Her portfolio of work in the festival space demonstrates a knack for creating energy within the four walls of her frames and using lighting to paint her preferred atmosphere. While Gougelet photographs with brand image in mind, the subject always takes center stage.

Companies like Red Bull seem like possibilities for other people, but maybe I could be one of those people. Emily Swafford

“Learning from Yvonne about how to shoot for a brand at an event was really insightful,” said Nashville-based photographer, Emily Swafford. “I was able to see the interworking of what a large-scale company's media production looks like, and give a face to something that previously seemed out of reach. It honestly humanized a lot of things for me,” she said. “Companies like Red Bull seem like possibilities for other people, but maybe I could be one of those people.”

Swafford was joined by five other women for the photo clinic; each willing to dig deep in the spirit of personal and professional growth. As the six participants exchanged anecdotes of working in the music industry, one theme was common amongst the group: confidence. Sentiments of feeling like they were standing in the way, afraid to get too close, and the idea of taking up space were shared from woman to the next. That particular conversation was bigger than business. It was about a sense of belonging.

Photographer in action © Yvonne Gougelet

“Working with other talented women in the industry, hearing all that they've accomplished and having their support brought me a whole new level of confidence,” said Veronica Visconti. The Middle Tennessee State University student describes her work as creative and edgy. “ I've never been confident enough to walk up to people and ask them to pose for a picture, but I can definitely do that now.”

Though each participant originated from a different corner of the industry, their undeniable zest for storytelling was clear from the way they lit up as Gougelet instructed the workshop, to the intent in their body language as they captured images in a real-life environment. The two-day clinic culminated in shooting a paid gig at Red Bull Unlocked.

As East Nashville’s Five Points neighborhood took on a new life complete with a venue makeover, a Dolly Parton lookalike, a Whiskey Jam pop-up and disco ball paradise – the women embodied a transformation of their own. Dressed in all black with an added layer of newfound confidence, the squad approached the elaborate event as if it were just another day at the office.

Attendee takes selfie with a Dolly Parton impersonator © Yvonne Gougelet

“I loved hanging around the dance floor,” said participant Reagan McKay. “There was so much movement and lots of fun lighting to play around with. I think that’s where my best images of the night came from.”

“These types of women are exactly what the music industry needs and I am more than confident they are the next generation of thriving music photographers,” said April Bredael of Girls Behind the Rock Show.

For the five-hour duration of Red Bull Unlocked, the women managed to create a well-balanced juxtaposition of being fly-on-the-wall discrete while commanding the lively, eclectic event footprint. Even more impressive – they held their own while holding the door open for more women in the music industry to take up space that is rightfully theirs.

Clinic participants: Reagan McKay, Veronica Visconti, Olivia Hurd, April Ann Braedael, Emily Swafford, Tammie Valer