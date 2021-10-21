pineappleCITI’s Tips for Getting Out of Your Head & Enjoying Freestyle Rap

pineappleCITI is blessed with an effervescent delivery and a vocal swagger reminiscent of old-school hip-hop icons. It helps that back when she was still known as Brittany Dickinson (and later Briti CITI before taking on her tropical moniker), she developed a work ethic that allowed her to stay in the zone. It can be boiled down to a very simple command: Chill out and have fun.

As pineappleCITI’s recent appearance on Red Bull’s “60 Second Freestyle” shows, it is possible to stay true to your laid-back roots, even as your career heats up. Here’s how she lets the creativity flow, and why her blissed-out rhymes and gospel-choir style showmanship will continue to flourish.

pineappleCITI © Thomas Falcone

Embrace the messy magic of just blurting it out.

My music just comes from my life in general. It’s really just me, kind of talking to my thoughts, or things that I've experienced. Even just going to the studio, it's just a lot easier for me to say what's on my mind in that moment in time, versus writing it down if I'm at home or something like that. Music is like therapy for me, so it's kind of like spilling out into a journal. Sometimes I definitely write from personal experiences, so it's definitely always been an outlet ever since I was young. So, [freestyling] kind of just comes with the territory.

Take a load off © Thomas Falcone

Expand your influences and surprise yourself.

When I first started making music, I was like, just like a rapper, really trying to be the greatest rapper of all time on every song. I did give in and challenge myself to explore every different type of music. It has also helped with being able to come up with stuff on the spot as well. So really, it just depends on the moment and energy. I don't really turn anything down. I'm always up for a challenge. I definitely have expanded my creative palette, so to say. You know, honestly I never know what I'm going to do next, like I'm just as excited as the people listening.

pineappleCITI © Thomas Falcone

When in doubt, take a break!

My music just comes from living life in general. So, if I'm not in a studio and I can't come up with the next verse or whatever, I might just chill out for a minute or watch TV in the studio for a second and then kind of get back to it. Because all of my material, if it's not coming from my life, I could have watched a movie on TV and now that's the metaphor that I'm using in that line, so I'm constantly picking from everything in my environment. And so sometimes if something isn't coming to me I just need more of an environment, more of that energy.

Up close and personal © Thomas Falcone

Live in the moment.

Honestly, I never force myself. At the end of the day I want to be having fun, because it's a passion of mine. So, I never really want to look at it like something that I have to do in that moment or whatever. If I'm just not feeling it, I'll come back to it in a second. Really just figuring out how I feel at each moment in time. At the end of the day, all we can control is the present moment anyway. So, if we focus more than that, we're in a better place in general.