pineappleCITI debuting “Lift Me Up” at Red Bull Records Virtual Festival

Rapper, singer and songwriter pineappleCITI is always working towards the next big thing. The 25-year-old New Jersey native will be one of the many artists who are performing and taking part in Red Bull Records Virtual Festival on May 1st right from their own homes. Before the virtual festival kicks off, we caught up with pineappleCITI to talk about her roots, connecting with fans and what she thinks about the future of hip hop.

Red Bull: How old were you when you first took music seriously? When were you ready to be all in with it?

pineappleCITI: Funny story, I’ve been doing music since I was 6. I would go in and out making mix tapes and stuff here and there. But I wasn’t fully committed until 2016. I was a daycare teacher and singing to the kids one day, I used to rap and make up songs for the kids. And they were like “You should sing to the kids more!” and I was like “Yo I got to go.”

After that, I actually met my producer maybe a week after I quit my job. It sounds crazy, but we made my first album in two weeks. That moment of quitting my job and just telling myself that this is something I’ve always had the passion to do and to take it seriously. It was then, just quitting my job as a daycare teacher and going forward from there.

You come from a family with a lot of music history. But was there an artist or song that made you really fall in love with music?I

I would say being from where I’m from and hearing the music from the people that were successful from my area. I think generally just being from Jersey and just knowing how many artists, especially in the 90s’ coming from the area, just to know I was from the same place that Lauryn Hill was from, Whitney Houston, Queen Latifah. That gave me the ambition to strive to be legendary like them.

pineappleCITI poses during a photoshoot © Thomas Falcone

Your single “Believe” was recently released and your next single “Lift Me Up” is coming out on May 26th – can you share a little of your process on how you decide on your singles? You must have a lot to choose from often.

I think sometimes, without me even knowing, my music is prophetic. Sometimes I say things in advance that happens to work with current events. Just coming out with "Believe," I was in a mood of manifesting these blessings and showing everybody the power in believing in themselves. With my next single, "Lift Me Up," everybody needs a pick me up or a lift me up now and then. I make songs depending on my mood and what I’m going through. Everything happens for a reason; it just happens to come through at the right time.

You’ve written songs for different artists. What have you learned the most while working for other artists? Whether it be about the business or your own creative workflow?

Two people who really influenced me the most, working with them… the first is Kelly Rowland . That was one of the first singers that I actually worked with. It’s still hard to talk about! I was writing a song for her and at the time, I was super rap heavy. I wasn’t really singing a lick; I was just rapping all day. I wrote a ballad for her, a singing sexy ballad. It was so opposite of what I usually do. I’m singing in the studio for her for the demo and she was like “Wow you should sing more. You sing really great.” Just hearing that from a legend, it really influenced me and made me take myself more seriously and start busting these vocal chops here and there. And Roscoe Dash is like my big brother, just the advice he gives me as far as being an artist and telling me to authentically be myself. Not to limit myself to any type of music or any one type of song.

pineappleCITI in the studio with Kelly Rowland © Henry Arres / Red Bull Content Pool

How do you feel about working with others versus working alone? What about not being able to work in the same room with someone, does that give it a different feel?

The more the merrier, always! I love working with people and feeding off of people. Being a part of Red Bull Songs and the different writers we have on that roster as well, working with them is always fun. We found creative ways to work aside from just virtually. Of course, it’s always better to be in person. I like working alone too, but I love working together.

You mentioned it took you two weeks to record your debut album? How long does it take you to write a song?

I write songs super quickly. Weirdly enough, when I’m writing a song as fast as I do – I think I’m moving slow. I’ve written a song in like 5 minutes. One of my favorite songs I’ve ever done, "Sauce," I had 5 minutes left in the studio session. My producer put the beat on, and I literally just went in there and did a freestyle. It became one of my most popular songs.

Focusing in the studio © Aldo Chacon / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Records Virtual Festival is happening on May 1st – it’s a new way to do a festival. How does this challenge your creativity to perform from home?

Actually, it gives a more authentic performance. A more authentic way for your fans to connect with you. It’s all about connecting with people on a deeper level, even though we’re so far apart. I’m looking forward to this festival and how fans respond to the way I did it, right in my living room. If you’re passionate about something, you’re always going to find creative ways to step out of the box and I feel like this is a really cool challenge.

Can you share what you might be doing for your performance? Will you be debuting any new songs during Red Bull Record’s Virtual Festival?

Yes! I’m excited. I’m going to sing my new song, "Lift Me Up." It’s my first time letting anyone hear it. Everyone is in for a treat. I hope you all enjoy.

We’re looking forward to it! There is so much talent that’s constantly on the rise in the music world, especially hip hop. How do you find your confidence?

The most important thing and the key to any success story is the belief that you have for yourself. For me, I know God put me here for a reason. I know if I still have breath in my lungs, I’m here for a purpose. Of course, there are going to be peaks and valleys. There are going to be times where everything is going great and times where it seems like nothing is going right. As long as I remain myself and stay authentic and true to the process and remember that little whisper like “Yo, you can do it,” I have no choice but to believe in myself.

pineappleciti photoshoot © Thomas Falcone

With the rise of new talent, there are also new ways to discover music. Something like a virtual festival, what do you think about music being more accessible than it ever was?

It’s a great time to be a musician. It’s a great time to be passionate about music. There’s so much music out there. Not just for me to make, but for me to listen to. It’s definitely more accessible. It’s the perfect time to create really good connection with fans. That’s what it’s about.

There’s a diverse roster for the Red Bull Records Virtual Festival. Is there a music genre you’d like to collaborate with or tap into that may be surprising to people?

I’m actually a real big fan of jazz and neo soul. I love that, but I’m always up for a pop tune too. Whatever my mood is. Whatever’s clever.

Up close with pineappleCITI © Thomas Falcone

How has hip hop evolved in your eyes in the last few years? And what are your thoughts on the future of hip hop?

Hip hop has broaden the horizon to represent a lot more people. Just look at how many female rappers there are in the industry now versus maybe a decade or so ago, it was one or two at a time. I definitely feel like we’re going in a great direction. It’s a lot more open for a lot of people and represents a lot more people than it did previously. I think it’s a great time for female rappers and anybody who is willing to be themselves. People just want to hear good music they can relate to. Now there’s somebody in hip hop that can represent anybody, you know?

What does hip hop need more of? What can help it continue its growth?

Wow that’s a good question. I think what we could do to help it is to support artists who are authentically being themselves. Whether they are signed to a label or not. There are so many artists out there. I think now, we should stop paying attention to numbers and start really paying attention to how we feel about music. There is a plethora of music out there. There are so many SoundCloud’s right now that have like 25 plays that are probably are the best songs ever, you know what I mean? Just being open to good music and not really paying attention to the gimmicks.