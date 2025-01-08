How Premier Padel changed the game in 2024 and what to expect for 2025

But even as they recharge for a few weeks, the impact of their fierce battles on the court continues to shape the future of padel. The 2024 season was a whirlwind of incredible performances, shifting power dynamics and groundbreaking moments. Let's dive deeper into the highlights and analyze the trends that will define the sport's trajectory in the years to come.

01 The rise of Tapia and Coello: A new era of dominance?

Agustín Tapia and Arturo Coello dominated the 2024 season © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

The undeniable story of the year was the ascent of Agustín Tapia and Arturo Coello to the pinnacle. Their aggressive, net-dominant style, combined with exceptional court coverage and strategic perfection, proved to be an unstoppable mix. They dismantled opponents with almost flawless performances, culminating in their claim to the number-one ranking.

This young duo, who won 14 trophies in 2024 and 47 consecutive matches in the second half of the season, have redefined the possibilities of padel with their innovative approach. Their rivalry with established pairs like Alejandro Galán – Federico Chingotto and upcoming battles with new pairs like Juan Lebrón – Franco Stupaczuk, are set to become a defining narrative in the coming seasons, promising epic moments and highlights.

02 The changing landscape of partnerships

Galán and Chingotto established themselves as the second-ranked pair © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

The 2024 season witnessed considerable shifts in the padel landscape as long-standing partnerships dissolved and new alliances were forged. Lebrón and Galán, the seemingly invincible duo who had dominated the sport for years, decided to part ways, each embarking on a new chapter with different partners. Lebrón joined forces with the talented Martín Di Nenno, while Galán teamed up with the defensive master Federico Chingotto. Both new pairings achieved significant success, reaching multiple finals and showcasing their competitive fire.

Galán and Chingotto, who won five tournaments in 2024, will continue their partnership in 2025, while Lebrón, a two-time Premier Padel champion in 2024, will team up with Franco Stupaczuk. Among the new pairs for 2025 ready to compete at the highest level are also Coki Nieto – Mike Yanguas, Javi Garrido – Martín Di Nenno, and Jon Sanz – Momo González. However, the question lingers: can these newly formed alliances dethrone the reigning champions, Tapia and Coello, and reclaim the top spot?

Juan Lebrón will start fresh with new partner Franco Stupaczuk © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Rise of new talent

While established stars like Coello and Tapia remained dominant, the 2024 season saw the rise of new talent. Players like Coki Nieto and Jon Sanz, who upset the top-ranked team in the Barcelona Finals, demonstrated their ability to challenge the top-ranked pairs.

Young promises like Pablo Cardona and Edu Alonso showed tremendous improvement, playing in decisive stages of several tournaments and showcasing insane skills despite their young age. In the women’s competition, the phenomenal duo formed by teenagers Alejandra Alonso and Andrea Ustero earned the respect of the entire padel universe by advancing to several final stages and showing the future of the sport is in great hands.

This emergence of new talent not only intensifies competition but also creates compelling narratives and rivalries that captivate audiences and drive interest in padel. The rise of these new stars ensures a dynamic and engaging future for the sport.

04 The women’s competition heats up

Ariana Sánchez and Paula Josemaría won 10 tournaments in 2024 © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

The women's game also experienced a surge in intensity and excitement in 2024. Ariana Sánchez and Paula Josemaría maintained their position as the number-one pairing, winning 10 tournaments and demonstrating exceptional consistency and teamwork. However, the competition they will be facing in 2025 is fierce.

After splitting up with Delfina Brea – with whom she won five trophies in 2024 – sixth-ranked Bea González will now team up with 18-year-old phenom, six-time 2024 Premier Padel champion Claudia Fernández to form a young and fearless pair. Brea, meanwhile, will partner with third-seeded Gemma Triay (Fernández’s former team-mate) and aim to dethrone the top seeds. The battle for supremacy in the women's circuit is far from settled, promising captivating displays of skill, athleticism and strategic brilliance in the seasons to come.

Bea González will form an exciting pair with Claudia Fernández © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Global expansion and the rise of new padel hubs

Premier Padel's commitment to global expansion continued in 2024, bringing the thrill of the sport to new corners of the world. From the historic Foro Italico in Rome to the sun-drenched courts of Doha, padel's international footprint expanded significantly. Padel also remains strong in its core countries, as exemplified by the more than 14,000 fans who set a Premier Padel attendance record during the 2024 Tour Finals in Barcelona.

This growth not only introduces the sport to new audiences, but also fosters a more diverse and competitive player pool, enriching the global padel community. The rise of new padel hubs, particularly in Europe and the Middle East, is creating exciting opportunities for players and fans alike, ensuring a vibrant and dynamic future for the sport.

Among the most exciting news for 2025 is the inclusion of a new Premier Padel P1 tournament in Miami in mid-March. This will be the first-ever Premier Padel event in the United States, a country that is showing signs of extraordinary growth in the number of padel players and its overall interest in the sport.

06 Beyond the court: The business of padel

More than 14,000 fans set a new attendance record in Barcelona © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

The 2024 season also witnessed significant developments in the business of padel. Increased investment in infrastructure, technology and player development is fueling the sport's professionalization. New sponsorships, broadcasting deals and innovative marketing strategies are attracting a wider audience and elevating padel's global profile.

This growth in the business sector is crucial for the long-term sustainability and success of padel, ensuring its continued expansion and development on a global scale. We will continue to witness that trend in 2025, as more resources and attention towards the sport will help it grow globally at all levels.

07 Looking ahead: predictions and possibilities

As the players use the off-season to recover, strategize and prepare for the challenges ahead, the padel world is buzzing with anticipation. Will Tapia and Coello maintain their stranglehold on the number-one ranking? Can Lebrón and Galán, with their respective partners Chingotto and Stupaczuk, rediscover their winning formula and reclaim their former glory? Will the women's circuit witness a changing of the guard, or will Sánchez and Josemaría continue their reign?

These questions remain unanswered, but one thing is clear: Premier Padel is poised for an even more exhilarating chapter. The 2024 season has set the standard for a future filled with intense competition, unprecedented athleticism and skill, and captivating storylines. With a growing global fanbase, increased investment and a new generation of talented players, the future of padel is brighter than ever.

