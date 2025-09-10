González and Fernández triumph in Madrid and history is made in men's final

Third seeds Bea González and Claudia Fernández came away from the Madrid tournament victorious after edging out top seeds Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea in a closely-fought final. Meanwhile, seventh seeds Martín Di Nenno and Leandro Augsburger entered the history books as they defeated all three top-seeded pairs on their way to the title.

01 Bea González and Claudia Fernández send a message

Bea González and Claudia Fernández were too much for their opponents © Gianfranco Tripodo/Red Bull Content Pool

González and Fernández arrived in Madrid to challenge top seeds, Gemma Triay – Delfina Brea, and second seeds, Ariana Sánchez – Paula Josemaría. González and Fernández had won two titles in five finals played, becoming the only pair able to consistently present a challenge to the tour’s top four players.

The Madrid final match-up against top-seeded Gemma Triay – Delfina Brea, both González and Fernández's respective former partners, was a clash no one wanted to miss. It was only the second time these pairs had met in a final this season, with González and Fernández taking the three-set victory at the Asunción P2.

This time, the top seeds came out of the gate firing on all cylinders, determined to tie that head-to-head record, earning a 4-1 lead and dominating the pace of the match to put away the first set (6-3).

The second set was a completely different story, as González and Fernández completely reset their tactics and caught Triay and Brea off guard. Thanks to their clever ball placement, aggressive hitting and renewed energy, González and Fernández tied the thrilling final (6-1).

The third set was a padel masterclass, as the four players brought out their best games to arrive at a critical 4-4. It was then that González and Fernández stepped up their game, reducing unforced errors and finding an extra gear that allowed them to break their opponents’ serve and run away with a final score of 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

With this win, González and Fernández claim their third trophy of the season after the Asunción P2 and the Málaga P1, moving threateningly close to Sánchez and Josemaría, who've won four titles this year.

02 Martín Di Nenno and Leandro Augsburger make history

Agustín Tapia and his team-mate Arturo Coello came up short in the final © Gianfranco Tripodo/Red Bull Content Pool

Martín Di Nenno and Leandro Augsburger, the world’s seventh seeds, joined forces just a few weeks ago, right before the Tarragona P1 at the end of July. They advanced to the quarter-finals there, where they encountered top seeds Arturo Coello – Agustín Tapia, who ended their run.

This time, in Madrid, the 'Di Burger' pair faced Tapia and Coello in a never-before-seen final, with the unenviable task of playing against the world’s top team, a perfectly tuned machine. Martín and Leo, however, looked extremely sharp from the start of the tournament, beating second-seeded Alejandro Galán – Federico Chingotto in the quarter-finals, and third-seeded Juan Lebrón – Franco Stupaczuk in the semi-finals.

Martín Di Nenno and Leo Augsburger shocked the padel world © Gianfranco Tripodo/Red Bull Content Pool

With Augsburger (arguably the best smash hitter in the world) at the other side of the net, Tapia and Coello had a clear game plan to throw lobs at Martín Di Nenno’s back. Tapia and Coello’s wingspan and court coverage proved to be crucial in this process, as they gained key positions close to the net to win important points with their firepower. Unable to react against their firepower, Di Nenno and Augsburger saw how the top seeds took the first set (6-4).

Di Nenno and Augsburger switched up their strategy during the second set, stepping up their precision and defensive game, jumping at the opportunity when they had a break point to place the 6-3 in the scoreboard.

In the third set, the seventh seeds continued with their aggressive pace, dominating with fast rallies and smart angles, throwing Coello and Tapia off-rhythm. Their control at the net left little room for their opponents to create chances. Despite their efforts, Tapia and Coello couldn’t defend themselves from the relentless pressure coming their way, as the seventh-seeds sealed their impressive win (4-6, 6-3, 6-4).

The Madrid P1 is Di Nenno and Augsburger’s first trophy as a pair, making history as the first team ever to defeat the top three seeds in a single tournament. Di Nenno and Augsburger join Chingotto and Galán as the only teams able to beat Coello and Tapia in a final this year.

04 Madrid is pure padel passion

Madrid, the padel capital of the world, saw fan turn up in force for one of the biggest padel events of the year, packing the arena with over 14,000 spectators and creating a thrilling, electric environment.

The court’s balanced conditions delivered a medium pace of play that let players unleash powerful smashes, pull off amazing tricks, and utilise their full arsenal, delivering moments fans will remember all season.

05 Incredible Madrid highlights you might have missed

Madrid vibrated all week long with an incredible atmosphere © Gianfranco Tripodo/Red Bull Content Pool

During the semi-final match between fourth-seeded Mike Yanguas – Coki Nieto and top-seeded Agustín Tapia – Arturo Coello, Yanguas showcased his incredible instincts and reflexes by anticipating Arturo Coello’s fast smash and exiting the court to fire a perfect, precise recovery shot to the bottom of the net.

During that same match, Agustín Tapia made fans erupt with a magical play at the net that perfectly countered a brilliant shot by Yanguas that looked like a winner.

In the women’s semi-final between fourth-seeded Sofia Araujo – Andrea Ustero and first-seeded Gemma Triay – Delfina Brea, Ustero made an incredible recovery, diving to the floor before Triay won the point with a brilliant shot through the middle of the court.

In the same semi-final, Portuguese star Sofia Araujo brilliantly predicted Gemma Triay’s thunderous smash and exited the court to hit a perfect recovery shot at the net.

06 Coming Up: Paris Major

Premier Padel now travels to France, where padel is growing exponentially, for another must-watch stop: the Paris Major at the iconic Roland Garros complex on September 8–14.

The tour will then rest for a week before continuing on its trip through Europe, arriving in Germany for the first-ever Premier Padel event in the country, the Düsseldorf P2 on September 22–28.