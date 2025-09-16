Top seeds back on track, as Galán and Chingotto hold steady in second

01 Galán and Chingotto fall one match short of glory

Just like six previous tournaments, the Paris Major final brought fans a new encounter between the world’s two top-ranked pairs, with Alejandro Galán – Federico Chingotto attempting once again to defeat their arch-rivals.

The first set was a whirlwind where Agustín Tapia and Arturo Coello felt extremely comfortable from the start, playing lobs and smart shots through the middle and forcing their rivals into an unusual number of unforced errors: nine, versus Tapia – Coello’s one. After about 20 minutes, the top seeds were ahead with a 6-1 lead.

Alejandro Galán brings the power at Paris Major © Jure Makovec/Red Bull Content Pool

Last week, Agustín Tapia and Arturo Coello, the men’s top seeds dominating the circuit, saw how seventh seeds Leo Augsburger – Martín Di Neno upset them as well as the ranking’s second and third seeds en route to an unexpected victory at the Madrid P1.

At the Paris Major, Coello and Tapia had the opportunity to lift the trophy at the Court Philippe Chatrier for the third year in a row, a legendary accomplishment. The 'Golden Boys' didn’t lose a single set on their path to the finals, where a new challenge rose in front of them.

Coello and Tapia won their third straight Paris Major © Jure Makovec/Red Bull Content Pool

Tapia and Coello jumped on their momentum to keep holding the closest positions to the net and close every space possible through which 'Chingalán' tried to make a dent in their defence. Despite the slow court conditions, they were able to smash away key points and break their opponent’s serve at a key moment to close the match (6-1, 6-4).

The Paris Major is Coello and Tapia’s ninth trophy this season, in which they are proving dominant regardless of the event or playing conditions. Galán – Chingotto, their biggest challengers, remain second with four trophies won in 2025.

02 Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea are back on top of their game

Bea González and Claudia Fernández couldn't make it past the quarter-finals © Jure Makovec/Red Bull Content Pool

After disappointment in last week’s Madrid P1, where they fell to third-seeded Bea González – Claudia Fernández for the second time in a final this year, Triay and Brea are back on top.

With Triay eyeing her fourth straight Major tournament in a row and Brea playing her best padel ever, the pair knew the Paris Major was the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

The Paris final match-up against fifth-seeded Marta Ortega – Tamara Icardo was an unprecedented one. Ortega – Icardo reached the Málaga P1 final in July, but were unable to capitalise on that opportunity. They'd previously upset González and Fernández in the quarters.

Gemma Triay – Delfina Brea conquered their seventh tournament of the season © Jure Makovec/Red Bull Content Pool

The top seeds knew they had to bring their best from the very start. Despite Ortega and Icardo’s resistance, Triay’s aggressiveness and Brea’s smart ball placement allowed the pair to break at the right time to earn the first set (7-5).

During the second set, Brea – Triay simply maintained their incredible ball pace, overwhelming Icardo and Ortega, who, despite their excellent level during the entire week, couldn’t do much to contain the storm coming their way. Before they could react, Triay and Brea were already confirming their two-set win (7-5, 6-2).

With this win, Triay and Brea claim their seventh trophy of the season, solidifying their lead and increasing the difference with their closest challengers, second-seeded Ariana Sánchez and Paula Josemaría, who have won four titles this year.

03 Watch replay: Premier Padel 2025 Paris Major final showdown

Final – Paris Major See the two remaining teams battle it out for the top prize at the Paris Major Premier Padel tournament.

04 Paris creates an unprecedented padel atmosphere

While the Madrid P1 last week left us some incredible scenes with 14,000 fans packing the stadium in the final days, the iconic Roland Garros complex took padel to a different dimension, with 25,000 spectators roaring with every single point, underscoring that France is one of the countries where padel is growing at an extremely rapid rate.

The mild, humid weather in the capital of France, hovering around 90 percent humidity through the week, made court conditions relatively slow, forcing players to battle through long rallies and rewarding strategic and patient play.

05 Incredible Paris highlights you might have missed

Third-seeded Lebrón – Stupaczuk came up short in the semi-finals © Jure Makovec/Red Bull Content Pool

During the semi-final match between top-seeded Tapia – Coello and third-seeded Franco Stupaczuk – Juan Lebrón , 'Stupa' showcased his lightning-quick reflexes after an intense volley exchange with Arturo Coello, winning the point with a fast reaction and a precise shot.

During that same match, Juan Lebrón made an incredible recovery, perfectly placing the ball at the net and exchanging incredible shots with his opponents to then fool them with a perfect block of Tapia’s fast aerial shot.

In the women’s semi-final between fourth-seeded Sofia Araujo – Andrea Ustero and first-seeded Gemma Triay – Delfina Brea, Ustero magically slowed down the pace of the rally by executing a perfect drop shot that made the crowd erupt. In the same semi-final, Portuguese star Sofia Araujo brilliantly predicted Gemma Triay’s thunderous smash and exited the court to hit a perfect recovery shot at the net.

06 Coming Up: Düsseldorf P2

Premier Padel now enters a one-week break before travelling to Germany, a country that is also seeing padel explode, for the first-ever Premier Padel event in the country, the Düsseldorf P2, September 22-28.

The tour will then continue its trip through Europe, arriving in the Netherlands for the Rotterdam P1, September 29 – October 5.