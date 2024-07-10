© Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool
Bike check: This is Primož Roglič's 2-wheeled Tour de France beast
Racing perfection: check out the Specialized bike that powers the Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Tour de France team and its leader, Primož Roglič.
It’s the dawn of a new era, as Red Bull enters WorldTour team ownership with Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe. The squad brings a new look to this year’s Tour de France, as they chase victory with team leader, Primož Roglič.
Introducing the Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe Tour de France bike
Enter the Red Bull hangar for the build of Jai Hindley's Tour de France bike as Red Bull - BORA – hansgrohe prepare to chase victory.
How is Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe bike built? Watch the video above to see the set-up of the Specialized bike of key team lieutenant, Jai Hindley.
The RED AXS groupset gets custom touches to match the stunning frame, all expertly assembled by Thorsten Wilhelms from the SRAM Racing department.
The engineering masterpiece set up to giving Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe's lead rider Primož Roglič the ultimate edge in his quest for the yellow jersey is the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8.
Components of Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe's Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8
- Frameset: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8
- Paint: Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe World Tour Team
- Front Derailleur: RED AXS
- Rear Derailleur: RED AXS
- Shifter/Brake: RED AXS HRD Shift-Brake lever with custom SRAM graphics
- Rotors: Paceline X 160mm front, 140mm rear
- Cassette: RED XG-1290, 10-33T
- Chain: RED
- Crankset: RED AXS Power Meter, 172.5, 52/39T chainrings with custom SRAM graphics
- Wheels: Specialized Roval Rapide CLX II
- Handlebar/stem: Specialized Roval Rapide
- Bar tape: Supacaz Super Sticky Kush
- Seatpost: S-Works Tarmac Carbon
- Saddle: S-Works Power
- Tire Front: S-Works Turbo
- Tire Rear: S-Works Turbo
- Head Unit: Hammerhead Karoo
- Bottle Cages: Specialized Rib Cage II
What size bike does Primož Roglič use?
The 34-year old Slovenian powerhouse of cycling is 177 cm tall and weighs 65 kg, so the 52cm Tarmac frame would be the best fit for Primož Roglič.