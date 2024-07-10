Bike check: This is Primož Roglič's 2-wheeled Tour de France beast

It’s the dawn of a new era, as Red Bull enters WorldTour team ownership with Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe. The squad brings a new look to this year’s Tour de France, as they chase victory with team leader, Primož Roglič.

6 min Introducing the Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe Tour de France bike Enter the Red Bull hangar for the build of Jai Hindley's Tour de France bike as Red Bull - BORA – hansgrohe prepare to chase victory.

How is Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe bike built? Watch the video above to see the set-up of the Specialized bike of key team lieutenant, Jai Hindley.

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe's Specialized S-Works bike © Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

The RED AXS groupset gets custom touches to match the stunning frame, all expertly assembled by Thorsten Wilhelms from the SRAM Racing department.

Frame detail from the Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Specialized S-Works bike © Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

The engineering masterpiece set up to giving Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe's lead rider Primož Roglič the ultimate edge in his quest for the yellow jersey is the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 .

Components of Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe's Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

Frameset : Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

Paint: Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe World Tour Team

Front Derailleur: RED AXS

Rear Derailleur: RED AXS

Shifter/Brake: RED AXS HRD Shift-Brake lever with custom SRAM graphics

Rotors: Paceline X 160mm front, 140mm rear

Cassette: RED XG-1290, 10-33T

Chain: RED

Crankset: RED AXS Power Meter, 172.5, 52/39T chainrings with custom SRAM graphics

Wheels: Specialized Roval Rapide CLX II

Handlebar/stem: Specialized Roval Rapide

Bar tape: Supacaz Super Sticky Kush

Seatpost: S-Works Tarmac Carbon

Saddle: S-Works Power

Tire Front: S-Works Turbo

Tire Rear: S-Works Turbo

Head Unit: Hammerhead Karoo

Bottle Cages: Specialized Rib Cage II

What size bike does Primož Roglič use?

The 34-year old Slovenian powerhouse of cycling is 177 cm tall and weighs 65 kg, so the 52cm Tarmac frame would be the best fit for Primož Roglič.

Primož Roglič's 2024 Tour de France bike © Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe