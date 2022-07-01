Summer League Basketball Brings the Heat

Last weekend in South Central, Los Angeles, a few hundred people from around the country filtered into the King/Drew Magnet High School gymnasium to see who would be crowned the best summer league in the nation at the first event of its kind in pro-am basketball.

Historically, summer league basketball has given the game a whole new layer, and the leagues that have formed and fostered its progression have not only impacted the sport of basketball but their respective communities as a whole. Commissioner Sean Brunson of the Brunson League recognized the effect that summer leagues across the country have had on the game of basketball, and nearly seven years ago came up with the idea to bring everyone together in the name of community, sportsmanship, and the game. In partnership with the Drew League’s Commissioner, Chaniel Smiley, and fellow commissioners around the country, the goal hosting of a summer league basketball tournament featuring the six best leagues in the USA was put into motion.

After the pandemic put everyday life on pause, the PABC tournament seemed like a pipe dream. Still, all parties involved persisted and pushed to make things happen, and the result was something really special. “To host, I feel excited, I’m glad it’s here in LA for the first year. Excited to see everybody come together,” Chaniel said with a sense of relief in her voice the day before the tournament started.

The nation’s top six Pro-Am teams who were invited to the tournament were:

And the hometown team and year one champ, Los Angeles’ Drew League .

Another thing of beauty and ode to their communities is that none of these leagues charge a fee for admittance to their games. With the exception of Danny Rumph Classic , who donates all proceeds to their foundation which raises awareness and spreads knowledge around Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, the heart condition that Danny Rumph, the person the team pays tribute to, passed away from in 2005. Philadelphia’s Commissioner, Michael Morak said, “For us being able to keep Danny Rumph’s name alive, him passing away from a heart disease, and us getting together as a friend group, a city, a basketball community and being able to do something together every year, it means a lot to everybody.”

There are some really talented guys from all the cities. We’re not gonna’ back down, we’re coming and our intention is to win the whole thing. Chaniel Smiley, Drew League Commissioner

The three-day tournament laid the groundwork for coast-to-coast showdowns with the call to action for teams being: Rep Your City . Drew League Commissioner Smiley pointed out, “There are some really talented guys from all the cities. We’re not gonna’ back down, we’re coming and our intention is to win the whole thing.”

So, which ten-man roster withstood the differing degrees of high-level basketball?

01 DAY ONE

Spectators lock in at the Pro-Am Basketball Classic in LA © Jody Hou

The three-day tournament tipped off on Friday night. Atlanta Entertainment took on Dyckman and walked away with the W.

Danny Rumph Classic, the guys from Philly, let one go to Miami. And Drew handled Brunson on their home floor.

That’s Atlanta, Miami, and LA going 1-0 for their first dance.

02 DAY TWO

Miami Pro League teammates huddle up to talk strategy © Jody Hou

Saturday, day two, had a little bit more on the line. Miami Pro dished Brunson their second loss of the tournament with the help of No. 1 Jonathan Holton (24 pts, 12 reb, 2 stl) and his 9-for-12 accuracy from the field. It was a close match up until Miami asserted their dominance in the third quarter. They were a bit too big for Brunson and pulled away with a 16-point lead. Brunson couldn’t find the answer to Miami Pro’s firepower and fell 90-61.

Danny Rumph Classic redeemed themselves against Atlanta. Right off the bat, AEBL looked like they had it, but Rumph rallied in the second half. No. 4 Brandon Austin (18 pts, 6 reb, 4 stl) and the rest of the Philly squad took no prisoners, they climbed their way back from a 20-point deficit and grabbed the game.

The finale of the triple-header was a clash of coasts, New York versus Los Angeles. The energy in the gymnasium shifted a bit as the south central community showed up for their hometown team. And in attendance was the LA Clipper’s Terance Mann and former NBA player Baron Davis. New York got in on the home court advantage by bringing their own announcer, Cha-ching ( @Shayz Dayz ).

Drew grabbed hold of the lead from the tip. There was a glimmer of a comeback for Dyckman in the second quarter, but their 13 turnovers and Drew’s, No. 13, Jonathan Gibson’s (26 pts, 4 ast, 4 stl) six-made triples cost them any chance at victory. Final score: 93-69.

03 DAY THREE

Miami Pro and the Drew League push their limits in the championship game © Jody Hou

The championship was set for the following day. The guys from Magic City would face the Drew League. Holton from Miami Pro voiced how this tournament “means taking pride back to the city.” But his opponent, Patrick Rembert, stated he was “looking forward to winning it all.”

As the teams prepared for the title match, spectators witnessed a little friendly competition from the PABC Celebrity Game, featuring famous personalities from around the basketball world like Jenna Bandy ( @jennabandy21 ), Max Perandize ( @maxisnice ), and Chase Demoor ( @chasedemoor ). While the game didn’t have quite the competitive edge that the tournament did, there were no lack of handles thanks to Alan Palesano ( @whit3_iverson ), no lack of smooth shooting from Maranne Johnson ( @mjiceyy ), and definitely no lack of throwdown dunks from Christon Staples ( @everybody_hatechriss ).

Following the celeb game was the Red Bull Run the Racks Three-point Shootout. The shootout gave two players from each of the six teams the opportunity to establish their beyond-the-arc prowess by making the most out of 25 shots in one minutes time. The finalists that posed the biggest triple-threats were Davon Usher from Brunson with 14/25, Dakarai Tucker from the Drew League with 13/25, and Isaiah Reese from Miami Pro with 12/25.

Though, after these three shooters ran the competition back for the final round, it was Dakarai Tucker who went lights out going 17-for-25 from the arc. He donned a “Souljas vs Everybody” t-shirt with a crowd full of supporters rocking the same one in his corner on the floor.

Dakarai Tucker Runs the Racks © Jody Hou

No excuse, just produce. The Drew League

Tucker’s performance got the Drew League crowd warmed up for the Red Bull PABC finals. Drew’s No. 24 Deshawn Stephens won the tip and then Los Angeles was off and running. These guys really live by the motto, “no excuse, just produce” and they personified it all over the floor. No. 13, Jonathan Gibson (24 pts, 9 reb, 6 ast), better known as the ultimate weapon, kept his team in control for the entirety of the game. Right behind him was his teammate, Tucker (23 pts), who continued to dominate from three adding a five-piece to his tally for the day. Miami Pro’s shots just weren’t falling on the big stage. Though, they did go on a 6-0 run with 1:30 left in the final frame.

As the clock counted down, and the Drew sank a few daggers to call game, the announcer repeatedly stated that fans must remain off the court after the buzzer, but the crowd wasn’t hearing it. Fans were being held back from both ends as they tried to flood in and celebrate their team.

Final score: 90-80, Drew.

The Drew League celebrates a win as the first-ever Red Bull PABC champions © Jody Hou

The trophy presentation was a blur as the media snapped pictures, fans and family rejoiced, and the team raised their new hardware. While the crowd stood there, encompassing the Drew team, and taking it all in, the players with their Red Bulls in hand began shaking the cans, cheering, and spraying the drink in celebration of their championship at the inaugural Red Bull Pro-Am Basketball Classic.