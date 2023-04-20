'Pushing Forward' Season 3: What are the best wheels in skate?

We sat down with TJ Gaskill, a filmer turned full-time customizer of modular vans. He’s built vans for filmers like Ira Ingram, who as a 40-year old 14-year old (his words not ours) uses his four wheeled workshop for business and pleasure. We also ride shotgun in the creative headspace of filmmaker Erik Bragg, whose willingness to build cars into literal skate spots and portable cameras has made him a content king. We caught up to chat with the Brunner twins, Chris and Pierce, both amazing skateboarders in their own right, explaining to us the allure of their old school wheels of choice. We also check back in with

, who as one of the most worldly travelers of all time in skateboarding, explains to us just how important vans are to pro skaters and their goals.