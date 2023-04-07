Introducing 'Pushing Forward' Season 3

Skateboarding has always been about " Pushing Forward " into a larger world, a world defined by progression, evolution, self-determinacy, and the ultimate expression of freedom – movement.

However, with every evolution comes a new set of questions. As landscapes change, spots come and go, magazines disappear and new contests spread internationally, the question of “what is skateboarding?” takes on a new meaning.

12 min Going pro in skateboarding What does it mean to be a pro skater in 2023? We explore what that title means in an era of social media.

In introducing Season 3 of "Pushing Forward," we revisit skating’s trajectory and discover new facets of skateboarding that beg the age-old question, what is skateboarding? By exploring five subtopics of skating, we’ll explore by interviewing skateboarding’s top pros and key figures, the world of contests, mental health, the VX1000, going pro, and transportation, to uncover a key understanding of just how much skateboarding has changed, but also remained true to its roots. Because while it is our intention to push these topics forward, it is ultimately to give skaters a platform and a space to explore these topics in depth and shed light on facets of skateboarding for skateboarders and by skateboarders.

Is skateboarding a sport? Is skateboarding a lifestyle? Is skateboarding an art form? – we’ve found through our newest season of "Pushing Forward," that these questions are ultimately answered by our own relationship with skateboarding; a relationship as multifaceted as the inside of a VX1000 and strung together as a tech-skater’s approach to skating a contest.

Tony Hawk loved using the latest tech, including the VX1000 camera © Red Bull

But perhaps more ambitious, we’re diving into the ways in which skaters go pro, approach things like injuries, mental health, transportation and contest skating, all of which add to the equation their own unique philosophical exploration.

While skaters can pop nollie, fakie, switch, and perform all types of rotational maneuvers, skateboarding evolves only in one direction, forward, and blasting down the hyperbolic hillbomb of skate history generation after generation has to give way to this momentum or grow bitter at things no longer “being how they were.”

"Pushing Forward" © Anthony Acosta

As we become lifelong skateboarders, we get to decide who and what inspires us. In turn, we channel our own pursuits and make our own contribution to skateboarding. We draw on infinite wells of inspiration as we admire the skaters as athletes, activists, and artists. We absorb new skate media and the technology in which it’s made available to us and as skating evolves in these ways, we in turn evolve as skaters.

There’s a saying, “We are the poets but you are the words.”

Skateboarding is about pushing us forward but we are the skaters. We push it forward.

When it’s all said and done, skateboarding will always be defined by riding your skateboard. But the concept of riding your skateboard is about the ultimate expression of freedom – movement. "Pushing Forward" through your own life, drawing from your own sources of inspiration and expression, inspiring others and like an artist wielding a brush upon a canvas, leave a contribution to its evolution. Skateboarding has empowered each of us to be the person we wish to become and it’s about time we take a deep look into these facets of skateboarding that have evolved alongside us.