Bronx streets to global feats: Discover breaking in "Pushing Progression"

Breaking is a dance phenomenon that erupted from the gritty streets of the Bronx, weaving a tale of passion, resilience, and transformation. From its inception as a vehicle for the underprivileged youth to claim their place in society, it's evolved through crew battles, risen on individual prowess, and expanded its narrative to include the talents of b-girls and b-boys alike. Throughout its journey, breaking has oscillated between art and sport , each time redefining its boundaries. And as it finds its way to the grandest athletic stage of all this narrative chronicles the pulsating heartbeat of a culture that's never stopped moving.

01 A way out: from the Bronx to the world

In the pumping heart of New York City, a new form of expression emerged in the '70s. The Bronx, during its most tumultuous years, bore the rhythm, pulse, and heartbeat of what the world would come to know as hip-hop culture. Part of it was breaking , an acrobatic dance that would later be known worldwide. With its gravity-defying spins and agile footwork, it wasn't just a dance; it was a lifeline. For the underprivileged youth, it was more than just a movement – it was a statement, a defiant declaration of existence and purpose in a world that often overlooked them.

Busta Rhymes recalls, "I don’t think anyone saw hip-hop going this far, in its humble beginnings. Whether it was graffiti, whether it was DJing, whether it was MCing, or breakdancing... progression is imperative." And, as with any art form, the essence of breaking lies in its freedom. "There is no rules to this shit. There are no rules... as long as you're adding to the art for the better," he emphasizes. To many, breaking wasn't confined to the boundaries of the Bronx or limited to its local legends. It was an art, a form of expression with the potential to grow and inspire beyond its origins. As Busta Rhymes poignantly puts it, "The growth has to happen. So what the f**k, we want this shit to stay in the hood forever? The whole reason for everybody to bust their ass for the world to have access to it, is so that it can grow."

Alien Ness remembers the beginnings in the Bronx © Kien Quan / Red Bull Content Pool It was about ghetto celebrity status. You wanted to be the best on your block Alien Ness

Alien Ness adds, "It’s the need to get out... that desperation. The Bronx was a bare laying wasteland. This is where it all began. Bronx River Projects. The battles here were ridiculous and the parties were magic. It wasn’t about the money, it wasn’t about the contest. It was about ghetto celebrity status. You wanted to be the best on your block."

The world's first major introduction to breaking was foreshadowing at its finest. In 1984, breaking introduced itself to the world when 200 breakers performed with Lionel Richie at the closing ceremony of the worlds biggest sports event. “That televised spectacle helped to propel breaking worldwide," Alien Ness notes, marking the moment where breaking danced its way from the streets of the Bronx into the living rooms of millions.

Ynot dancing at the at the Rock Steady Crew's 40th Anniversary in New York © Carlo Cruz/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Unity on the dancefloor: about the dynamics of crew battles

In the dynamic world of breaking, where every individual breaker brings their unique flair to the dance floor, there's something incredibly magnetic about crew battles. Crews aren't just an assembly of dancers; they're tightly-knit units, bound together by passion, respect, and camaraderie. As Logistx puts it succinctly, "A crew battle is more about the energy and the vibe. This is my crew. These are my people."

Busta Rhymes elaborates on the essence of group performances, "When you perform with a group it’s cool. I mean, you play a role based on what's happening in the creative nature of the song. And that’s pretty much it. It’s primarily about the chemistry." While solo performances provide a platform for individual expression and control, being part of a group offers the comfort of shared responsibility and collective creativity. "Whenever it's a solo situation you obviously have that much more control of the creative direction of what you're doing," Busta Rhymes shares, contrasting the two experiences and highlighting his personal journey, "I've evolved a lot since I’ve been in a group and I think that evolution is a part of the nature of my growth."

Busta Rhymes talks about his evolution as part of a group © Boombox I've evolved a lot since I’ve been in a group and I think that evolution is a part of the nature of my growth Busta Rhymes

The evolution of crew battles, as recalled by Alien Ness, traces back to the '90s. "Throughout the '90s, crews started battling each other at local competitions. What began as a personal expression and appeared to be a fad was turned into a sport. Breaking was still sort of underground," he adds. The shift from personal expression to a competitive sport brought a spotlight to crews, emphasizing teamwork, strategy, and diversity in skills.

Phil Wizard elaborates on the diverse skill set present within these teams: "You got a lot more specialists. People were good at one thing and that’s what they could provide for the crew. You had the powerhead. You had the stylehead. The guy who is better at musicality." This diversity is what makes crew battles so intriguing. It's not just about individual prowess; it's about how each member complements the others, coming together to form a formidable force on the dance floor.

In a crew battle, the strength of many creates a special kind of magic © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

The crew battles that helped spread breaking in the era of VHS tapes were Freestyle Session and the Battle of the Year – solo battles were rare in those days.

03 Red Bull BC One: from crew dynamics to singular brilliance

The year 2004 marked a pivotal moment in the history of breaking. With the launch of Red Bull BC One , the stage was set, literally and figuratively, for breakers around the world to elevate their game and showcase their individual prowess. Alien Ness remembers, "Before that, events were probably held at a gym or whatever small venue they could get. Red Bull BC One brought big stage production into the game."

The scale of the competition, combined with its world-class production, created an aura of unparalleled prestige. Alien Ness highlights the allure of the competition, stating: "The level was so high, that any b-boy is gonna look and say 'I wanna be in that battle.' It’s like the heavyweight world championship. Who wouldn’t wanna win that? It gave dancers something to look forward to. Just for that one annual event. That Red Bull BC One."

It wasn't just about the spotlight, but also about how the competition revolutionized the dynamics of breaking. Phil Wizard notes, "Red Bull BC One currently is the most prestigious 1-on-1 in the world, and it was the very first big 1-on-1 ever to come to the scene. They wanted to do this gladiator-style format. Like 'who is the best breaker in the world?' It started to shift the focus of breaking to shift on the individual as opposed to the crew."

While crew battles celebrated the collective spirit of breaking, Red Bull BC One placed the limelight firmly on the individual, pushing them to reach new heights of excellence. Ami, reminiscing about her early days as a fan, recalls, "The first time I saw Red Bull BC One I was more like a fangirl. Everybody was so cool, and I just enjoyed watching. I didn’t think I could be on that stage."

Lilou , reflecting on the evolution and intensity of 1-on-1 battles, concludes, "The 1-on-1 really pushes the dancer to progress his skills. But it’s not only that, but you need to be strategic." And so, with strategy and skill becoming ever more crucial, the stage was set for breaking to level up once again.

04 Ante Up: rising stakes and skills in the battle game

As the stakes got higher and the competition fiercer, breakers realized that a potent blend of skill, strategy, and psychological acumen became indispensable to secure the coveted win.

Busta Rhymes draws a parallel across various facets of hip-hop, emphasizing the psychological nuances of the battle: "Whether its DJs battling or breakdance battling or MC battling or graffiti battling, it’s always the same thing. It’s the way you can get in the mind and evoke the emotion of the one you're competing with." Tapping into the opponent's psyche and steering their emotions becomes a game within the game.

Getting into the mind of the opponent is an essential part of the game © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Alien Ness elaborates on this mental chess, "If I could get you scared, if I could get you in an emotional state, I won. The more emotional you get a person, the easier it is to beat them at their game." But breaking isn't just about playing with the opponent's emotions; it's also about constantly reinventing oneself. Alien Ness provides insight into the intense pressure and strategy at the highest levels: "I could understand why there are very few people who are repeat winners. The most difficult part of the game is redesigning yourself. If I get enough footage of any b-boy, I’m gonna figure out a game plan, like boxers that watch tapes of their upcoming opponents. Especially now in the era of the internet."

Lilou's was the first breaker to win Red Bull BC One twice © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool You have to refresh your moves, your skills because people know your set, they know what you do Lilou

This continuous evolution is echoed by Lilou, who stresses the need for innovation: "You have to refresh your moves, your skills because people know your set, they know what you do." Beyond sheer talent, a breaker's ability to read the crowd, engage with them, and play off their opponent's moves and emotions are paramount. "Take the crowd, play with the crowd, play with my opponent, this is all for the win," Lilou highlights.

Shigekix offers a glimpse into the Japanese perspective, hinting at a deep-seated cultural emphasis on perfection and mastery: "In Japan, we have a spirit of perfecting something," subtly suggesting that this pursuit of perfection might push breakers even further. You can find out more about this mindset, called Shokunin Spirit, in the Breaking Beyond episode below.

As the bar continues to rise in breaking, it's evident that being a top-tier b-boy or b-girl isn't just about the dance; it's about strategy, mindset, and the constant drive for innovation. The game is always evolving.

05 From the shadows to the spotlight: the rise of the b-girls

The spotlight may have been on b-boys for the longest time, but the world of breaking wasn't devoid of b-girls. Alien Ness notes, "In the '70s or the '80s, there were b-girls. It's just the focus wasn’t there, as now." As the years progressed, there was a perceptible shift in attention and respect towards b-girls, especially after groundbreaking moments like Ayumi battling alongside the b-boys in the Red Bull BC One World Final 2017.

5 min Kill vs Ayumi – Round of 16 Top b-boys – and a b-girl – compete in a one-to-one battle to make it to the next round.

Ami , inspired by the path Ayumi paved, stresses the importance of representation. "Ayumi showed the opportunity that girls can battle with b-boys in the World Final. I also like to compete with b-boys, but if we can have the top-16 line-up, we can represent more on the big stage." This perspective underscores how introducing a b-girl category doesn't just offer an additional platform, but amplifies the visibility and importance of b-girls in the breaking community. "That moment made the b-girl level higher. Because of that, so many b-girls take it seriously and train harder," she adds.

One year later, Ami went on to win the first-ever Red Bull BC One b-girl title in the inaugural year of the b-girl category. Logistx shares: "To see Ami win that year and honestly celebrating a victory for all the b-girls, that was really inspiring. I remember watching the live stream and thinking, 'Yo, I want that so bad.'"

6 min San Andrea vs Ami – B-Girl final B-Girls Ami and San Andrea battle one-on-one to claim the inaugural Red Bull BC One B-Girl championship belt.

Their rise wasn't just about breaking; it was a statement about empowerment, representation, and the undeniable talent of b-girls . It was, as Logistx aptly puts it, "really big for all of us. That was really big for the b-girls. That was really big for hip-hop and the breaking community."

Alien Ness lauds their impact, claiming, "They brought the fire back, they brought the magic back." The energy and creativity brought to the floor by b-girls became increasingly noticeable and resonated with audiences and peers alike.

The b-girls brought the fire back, they brought the magic back Alien Ness

Phil Wizard, reflecting on the growing enthusiasm around b-girl battles, shares, "Honestly when I go to an event now, the b-girl battles are more exciting to watch than the b-boy battles." He notes a crucial difference between the two, suggesting that "the level of b-boys in general was higher for a longer time, so the progression is quite incremental, whereas, with the b-girls, you see that progression exponentially more."

06 Between passion and precision: the two-spirit soul of breaking

The world of breaking stands at a crossroads, oscillating between art and sport, culture and competition. Alien Ness believes in the necessity of evolution, stating, "Dance is a form of expression; however, we need to take what we love and what we do to the next level. And that is the athletic." Yet, where does the balance lie?

Breakers train like athletes to reach the pinnacle of their craft © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

Lilou articulates this duality perfectly: "Breaking – it’s between sport and culture." It’s a sentiment that many breakers resonate with. Phil Wizard delves deeper into this, remarking, "If you only think about the competitive side, I think it really becomes difficult to push yourself, because breaking isn’t only about who’s the fastest, who’s the strongest. It’s also about your creativity, your diversity of movement and your originality." To Phil, the debate of artist vs. athlete is profound. While recognizing the sportive aspects of breaking, he says, "Breaking for me first and foremost is a dance, a culture, and an artform. Now they call it a sport ."

The essence of breaking isn't merely about showcasing physical prowess. It involves a profound connection to one's emotions, history, and soul. Cloud echoes this sentiment, emphasizing, "Moves don’t matter in this dance. In any dance. I think, it’s the soul that matters. When you dance your soul out, it reads to the audience."

Art or sport? Maybe it's both © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Busta Rhymes offers a unique take, comparing the spontaneity of breaking to freestyling in rap. He states, "Freestyling is going off the dome and coming up with that stuff on the spot. Depending on how I feel in the moment, depending how inspired I am in the moment will determine how challenging it’s gonna be for the opponent."

When you dance your soul out, it reads to the audience B-Boy Cloud

The world of breaking, thus, continues to straddle the realms of sport and art. The passion, spontaneity, and physical demands intersect with creativity, emotion, and cultural roots, making it a unique expression unlike any other. Whether viewed as sport, art, or a fusion of both, one thing remains clear: breaking is an embodiment of soul, culture, and strength.

07 Stoking the flames: the undying spirit of hip-hop culture

Culture, especially one as dynamic as hip-hop, thrives not just through evolution, but also by honoring its roots. At its inception, hip-hop wasn't just a dance or a form of music; it was the voice of a generation trying to make their mark in a world where they felt marginalized. As Busta Rhymes reflects, "That’s the beauty of hip-hop. A lot of this was created based on the circumstances that were handed to us. We improvised and made the best out of what we had to work with."

Culture has to be taught and passed down Busta Rhymes

The process of improvisation, adapting, and creating has always been pivotal in hip-hop's growth, but to preserve its essence, it's crucial to acknowledge its roots. "Culture has to be taught and passed down," Busta Rhymes emphasizes, pinpointing the responsibility of every generation to enlighten the next. This sharing of knowledge ensures that the spirit and the stories that shaped the art form are not lost in time.

Yet, the exchange isn't just one-sided. Every generation brings its unique flavor, challenges, and ideas to the table. This cyclical process of learning and teaching is what keeps the culture vibrant. As Busta Rhymes insightfully mentions, "I think that it's a give and take. That’s how we stay in tune with each other, that’s how we bridge the gap and how we make sure that we all push and advance the culture forward collectively."

Lilou shares his knowledge with breakers around the world © Ali Bharmal/Focus Sports/Red Bull Content Pool

The past teaches the present, the present learns and innovates, and then becomes the past that guides the future. It's a continuum, ensuring that the spirit of hip-hop remains undying, bridging generations together in a dance of unity, respect, and progression.

08 Dreams of gold: breaking goes to Paris

From the raw, pulsating streets of the Bronx to the pinnacle of sports excellence, breaking is coming full circle. In 1984, the world glimpsed the magic of breakdancing through a riveting performance when closing out the world’s premier sporting competition, a television spectacle that launched it to global acclaim. Fast forward four decades, and breaking isn’t a showcase anymore; it's an official discipline at the global sports arena.

Hong 10, Sunni, Phil Wizard, Junior and Lilou in Paris © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Busta Rhymes, echoing the sentiments of many, articulates, "No one can dispute that it doesn’t deserve to be there. That’s an incredible accomplishment. That's some real beautiful shit." This isn't just another competition. It signifies the epitome of athletic and artistic prowess. Its embrace of breaking is a testament to the dance's evolution, resilience, and unparalleled ability to captivate.

Yet, beyond the spotlight and the applause, this monumental move has more profound implications. As Lilou notes, "More breakers will be able to make a living. I have good hope for the future." The addition to the top-tier athletic platform not only recognizes the talent of breakers, but also paves the way for countless opportunities.

However, the heart of breaking remains true to its roots, even amidst global accolades. Busta Rhymes captures this spirit, remarking, "Existence itself is about progression unless you die. If we talk about hip-hop particularly - as long as we are in control of it, there's no limit to the progression. Period."

Breaking: from backyards and parking lots to the biggest stages and events © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Breaking's journey from backyards to world fame encapsulates a tale of struggle, creativity, passion, and progress. And as Alien Ness reminisces, summing up the awe and disbelief that many from the original generation of breakers might feel, he confesses, "To see this go from my backyard to one day me sitting at the grandest sports summit and cheering for someone just like me - I'm still like, 'wake me up!'"

