Relive every winning run in Red Bull Rampage's history

Red Bull Rampage is renowned for being the Super Bowl of mountain biking. Now on its 16th edition, the best freeriders on the planet will again be assembling in Utah, for a week of building lines and finding the most gnarly way to go from top to bottom on the iconic near-vertical red rock of the Beehive State.

The event has evolved over the years though. What started off as a test to see who could simply hold on and keep it together as they navigated one of the rawest mountainsides around has morphed into an all-out trick-fest. World firsts, death-defying stunts and moments that have left viewers on the edge of their seats have all been thrown down during its two decades – and the boundaries just keep getting pushed.

From the Godfather of Freeride, Wade Simmons, to the most entertaining man on two wheels, Andreu Lacondeguy, these runs span generations, genres and G-forces. Let's drop in and relive all the winning runs from across every Red Bull Rampage from 2001 to 2021:

01 The early years – 2001-2003

2 min Best Red Bull Rampage runs from 2001 to 2003 Check out the best Red Bull Rampage runs from 2001 to 2003.

Kicking it off is Wade Simmons' burly Canadian Bacon line at the inaugural Rampage in 2001 , Tyler 'Super T' Klassen's still-legit mega-drop in 2002 , and Cédric Gracia's groundbreaking backflips and hip transfers at Rampage #3 in 2003 . Three different styles. Three champions in their own right.

02 Progression and then some – 2004-2010

3 min Red Bull Rampage: Best Runs #2 (2004, 2008, 2010) Watch all the winning runs from Red Bull Rampages #4-6.

The next three Rampage events belonged to the younger generation. A teenage Kyle Strait went bigger than any man before at Rampage 2004 . And he did it with no hands.

After a three-year hiatus, Rampage was back in 2008 and revealed a new freeride icon in the process. A 17-year-old Brandon Semenuk won Rampage 2008 with speed, a big no-footed can-can and not one, but two suicide no-handers off some impressive drops.

Brandon Semenuk: Red Bull Rampage 2008 © Ian Hylands/Red Bull Content Pool

The 2010 Rampage event was the second year man-made stunts were added to the formerly raw terrain. Case in point: the massive Oakley Icon Sender. Cam Zink blew minds at Rampage 2010 with the biggest 360 ever landed. Launching off the Oakley Icon Sender, Zink spun a simply humongous 360 that earned him first place and best trick. To this day, most Rampage riders still consider it a turning point in the event and in the sport .

1 min Cameron Zink rocks Red Bull Rampage Watch the run that put Cam Zink on top of the podium at Red Bull Rampage 2010 in this video.

03 Kurt Sorge puts together a run full of speed and style – 2012

2 min Kurt Sorge's Winning Run at Red Bull Rampage 2012 Watch Kurt Sorge's impressive winning run at Red Bull Rampage 2012...

Kurt Sorge seamlessly stitched together a winning run at Rampage 2012 that was as technical as it was fast, as it was tricked out. Arguably, no one has ever ridden Rampage as cleanly with so many tricks jam-packed into it as Sorge.

04 Kyle Strait becomes the first double winner – 2013

2 min Red Bull Rampage 2013: Kyle Strait's Winning Run Strait's victory at Red Bull Rampage 2013 makes him the only rider to have won it more than once.

Kyle Strait returned to the top of the podium for the second time in 2013 , with a giant suicide no-hander with UCI World Cup-level speed and control. The contrast between the American's first and second wins showed how far Rampage had come in nine years. Returning in 2021, Strait is the only rider to have competed at every Rampage since 2001.

05 Speed, step downs and a big backflip from Andreu Lacondeguy – 2014

2 min Andreu Lacondeguy's Winning Red Bull Rampage Run Watch the run that won Red Bull Rampage 2014 for Spanish rider Andreu Lacondeguy.

Andreu Lacondeguy rode his YT Industries TUES downhill bike down what many consider to be the rowdiest line in the event's history. A controlled and measured run was sprinkled with some magic – notably a huge backflip – which was enough for the Spanish rider to win his first Rampage.

06 Kurt Sorge brings the style – 2015

2 min Kurt Sorge's Run at Red Bull Rampage 2015 See the run that earned Sorge the Rampage win.

Kurt Sorge repeated his 2012 Rampage victory with a run that showed just how fast and flowy the Canadian rider can be. With a steep drop up top, a fast run down the Fest ridge and a massive sender of a backflip no hander at the end, Sorge showed that fast and stylish with a hint of gnar is still the ticket to win at Rampage.

Brandon Semenuk lays down a marker – 2016

2 min Brandon Semenuk's winning run Speed. Style. Technicality. Brandon Semenuk's run is exactly what every rider strives for on Utah’s red rocks.

The master has returned. When a 17-year-old Brandon Semenuk won Rampage in 2008, the mountain bike world knew someone special had arrived on the scene. Eight years later and the Whistler wunderkind has transformed into a man and transformed a sport with unmatched progression.

07 Kurt Sorge makes it three in Utah – 2017

1 min Red Bull Rampage 2017 Winning Run: Kurt Sorge

Canadian Sorge became the first three-time Red Bull Rampage winner by stomping an amazing final run. No one could match his two huge backflips off the iconic cliffs of Virgin, Utah, which left jaws around the world firmly on the floor.

08 Brett Rheeder spins his way to a win – 2018

4 min Brett Rheeder's winning run Watch Brett Rheeder's groundbreaking winning run at Red Bull Rampage 2018.

Rheeder’s winning run came on his first run. He started with an opposite 360, followed by a double drop. The following drop into the mid-section of the course saw him do a huge flat backflip that drew gasps from the watching crowd lower down the mountain. He then finished with a regular 360 and a backflip one foot can-can on the lower section of his run.

09 Semenuk shows no fear to become a three-time winner – 2019

4 min Brandon Semenuk’s winning run Watch Brandon Semenuk’s winning performance at Red Bull Rampage 2019.

Semenuk made it three overall Rampage titles with his win in 2019. Semenuk took the victory on his first of two runs. A ride that was packed full of tricks and technical riding, the run included a move that showed his supreme technical ability as he skimmed a rock with a manual before greasing a cork 360. A 360 before the end topped off this jaw-dropping run that would deliver the Canadian a score of 92.33 from the judges.

10 Semenuk is hailed the king of Rampage – 2021

3 min Brandon Semenuk's winning run Watch the winning run from Red Bull Rampage 2021 to see Brandon Semenuk make history yet again in Utah.

The history books of Rampage were rewritten as Semenuk rode his way to a fourth win, and so now stands alone with the most wins at the freeride contest. Semenuk's victory also made him the first athlete to have back-to-back Rampage wins. On his second run, Semenuk pulled off two significant tricks that wowed the judges – a tailwhip off a flat drop and a backflip tailwhip. The overall run saw him set a score of 89 that wouldn't be beaten.

Watch Red Bull Rampage live on Red Bull TV on Friday, October 21, 2022 . Red Bull Rampage 2022 is available to watch on Red Bull TV in all countries except the United States, where Rampage will be available to watch on ESPN+ exclusively.