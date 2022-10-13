Relive every winning run in Red Bull Rampage's history

Red Bull Rampage is renowned for being the Super Bowl of mountain biking. Now on its 16th edition, the best freeriders on the planet will again be assembling in Utah, for a week of building lines and finding the most gnarly way to go from top to bottom on the iconic near-vertical red rock of the Beehive State.
The event has evolved over the years though. What started off as a test to see who could simply hold on and keep it together as they navigated one of the rawest mountainsides around has morphed into an all-out trick-fest. World firsts, death-defying stunts and moments that have left viewers on the edge of their seats have all been thrown down during its two decades – and the boundaries just keep getting pushed.
From the Godfather of Freeride, Wade Simmons, to the most entertaining man on two wheels, Andreu Lacondeguy, these runs span generations, genres and G-forces. Let's drop in and relive all the winning runs from across every Red Bull Rampage from 2001 to 2021:
After a three-year hiatus, Rampage was back in 2008 and revealed a new freeride icon in the process. A 17-year-old Brandon Semenuk won Rampage 2008 with speed, a big no-footed can-can and not one, but two suicide no-handers off some impressive drops.
Speed, step downs and a big backflip from Andreu Lacondeguy – 2014
Andreu Lacondeguy rode his YT Industries TUES downhill bike down what many consider to be the rowdiest line in the event's history. A controlled and measured run was sprinkled with some magic – notably a huge backflip – which was enough for the Spanish rider to win his first Rampage.
Kurt Sorge brings the style – 2015
Kurt Sorge repeated his 2012 Rampage victory with a run that showed just how fast and flowy the Canadian rider can be. With a steep drop up top, a fast run down the Fest ridge and a massive sender of a backflip no hander at the end, Sorge showed that fast and stylish with a hint of gnar is still the ticket to win at Rampage.
Brandon Semenuk lays down a marker – 2016
The master has returned. When a 17-year-old Brandon Semenuk won Rampage in 2008, the mountain bike world knew someone special had arrived on the scene. Eight years later and the Whistler wunderkind has transformed into a man and transformed a sport with unmatched progression.
Kurt Sorge makes it three in Utah – 2017
Canadian Sorge became the first three-time Red Bull Rampage winner by stomping an amazing final run. No one could match his two huge backflips off the iconic cliffs of Virgin, Utah, which left jaws around the world firmly on the floor.
Brett Rheeder spins his way to a win – 2018
Rheeder’s winning run came on his first run. He started with an opposite 360, followed by a double drop. The following drop into the mid-section of the course saw him do a huge flat backflip that drew gasps from the watching crowd lower down the mountain. He then finished with a regular 360 and a backflip one foot can-can on the lower section of his run.
Semenuk shows no fear to become a three-time winner – 2019
Semenuk made it three overall Rampage titles with his win in 2019. Semenuk took the victory on his first of two runs. A ride that was packed full of tricks and technical riding, the run included a move that showed his supreme technical ability as he skimmed a rock with a manual before greasing a cork 360. A 360 before the end topped off this jaw-dropping run that would deliver the Canadian a score of 92.33 from the judges.
Semenuk is hailed the king of Rampage – 2021
The history books of Rampage were rewritten as Semenuk rode his way to a fourth win, and so now stands alone with the most wins at the freeride contest. Semenuk's victory also made him the first athlete to have back-to-back Rampage wins. On his second run, Semenuk pulled off two significant tricks that wowed the judges – a tailwhip off a flat drop and a backflip tailwhip. The overall run saw him set a score of 89 that wouldn't be beaten.