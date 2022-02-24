Q&A with Big Wave Surfer Raquel Heckert

Watch Raquel Heckert's clips in this year's Red Bull Magnitude Swell 1 Recap video below.

4 min Red Bull Magnitude Swell 1 Recap

Red Bull .COM: Thanks for taking the time to speak to us today. For those who don't know, where are you from?

Raquel Heckert: I am from Brazil, Rio de Janeiro - Niterói to be specific. But for the past 7 years I've lived in Hawaii, at Keike, Oahu.

RB: When did you start surfing big waves?

Raquel: When I was 15 I wanted to get barrels and surf bigger waves like the boys on my beach. At 18 I finally saved some money with the help of my grandfather and went to Puerto Escondido, Mexico. I wouldn’t consider myself a big wave surfer when I arrived there, but it was then that I was sure I wanted to be a big wave surfer and a barrel hunter for life. I didn’t have much money to get boards, so I had some crappy ones and a vest that was made for wakeboard surfing. I used what I could and what I had. God gave me the faith and the endurance to work hard through the difficult times in life and have focus and passion for what I do no matter what.

RB: What does a day in your life look like during big wave season?

Raquel: Praying, surfing, training, stretching, cooking, and editing.

RB: How would you describe the community of women who surf big waves here in Hawaii?

Raquel: I love having so many more woman paddling on big waves lately. When I started surfing big waves it was rare to see girls that were not my friends on the line up.

RB: What motivates you to surf big waves?

Raquel: The adrenaline! The fun of dropping into a big wave and the challenge of overcoming fear and being the best surfer I can be.

RB: Has surfing big waves and all of the mental preparation that involves helped you navigate other aspects of your life?

Raquel: I think surfing big waves was something God put in my heart for me to follow. It's my life's calling. I think He actually gave me that endurance, faith, determination and warrior heart that you need to surf big waves.

RB: How do you prepare mentally and physically for a big swell?

Raquel: It's kind of like my mind just switches when a big swell is coming, like... "Okay, now it's game on." I just put my mind, my focus and all my plans into action.

RB: Can you describe surfing big waves in three words?

Raquel: Persistence, courage and faith.

RB: What would it mean to you to win Red Bull Magnitude?

Raquel: I'd be stoked, because it's one of my highest, biggest goals. I really want to win a bigger contest, so I would be beyond happy. So I pray, and I'm going to pray, for this moment to happen. I don't even have words at this moment to express how perfect it would be.

RB: Can you compare big wave surfing to anything else?

Raquel: I think for me, it's like a gift from God. It's something that I chose because it chose me. It's something that is hard to explain because it involves adrenaline, feelings, performance, safety, passion, and knowledge - there's so much involved in surfing big waves. And I think that it is something natural for me. So, it's something from God, because everything has to be in the right place, and you need to be in the right place to get the wave of your life.

Raquel Heckert Magnitude © Red Bull Content Pool

RB: How do you stay calm under pressure while surfing big waves?

When you go out to surf big waves you know that you can get caught, and you kind of expect that. I kind of relax and know that it's going to be okay. I try to not waste oxygen and let the adrenaline freak me out. I try to keep a little peace in my heart and relax.

RB: What do you hope to see for the future of women’s big wave surfing?

I hope to see more sponsors supporting women like myself and future generations of female surfers. We work so hard to represent the sport the best way we can, we inspire so many people, give everything we have… so I hope girls can have more support to to perform and chase their dreams.

Raquel Heckert © Raquel Heckert