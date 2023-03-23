Ray Vaughn is the new face of TDE

I wasn't nervous. Because I knew once he wanted to see me in a room, in my head that's all I ever needed from anybody, is to get in the room. After getting in the room, I'll make sure I'll do the rest. It's always been like that for me. It'll be hell getting into the room, but once I get into the room, I've never been told “You need to be doing something else.” It’s always been “Yeah, you got exactly what it takes.”

It was just a matter of us getting into the room. I'm not a nervous person. I'm very controlling when it comes to nerves. Because it was Top, the only thing in my head was “He has to like me, there's no way he can’t. I have to make sure that I display all the reasons he can't.”