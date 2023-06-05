© Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Title defended! RB Leipzig win the German Cup in 2-0 Berlin final
RB Leipzig retain the DFB Cup for a second year in a row thanks to a late-game surge from Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai.
RB Leipzig have etched another unforgettable chapter in their short but remarkable history by winning the German DFB Cup for the second season in a row, with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the final.
The title completed another successful season for RB Leipzig, who finished third in the Bundesliga to qualify for the Champions League for the sixth season in a row.
The match was evenly balanced until the 71st minute when Dani Olmo won a loose ball and found Christopher Nkunku, who cut inside to score with a deflected shot and claim his 23rd goal of the season. With RB Leipzig having taken control, the Frenchman set up the second in the 85th minute, holding off three defenders before rolling the ball to Dominik Szoboszlai who scored into the far corner.
The celebrations didn't take long to start. A joyous night out in Berlin for the team was followed by a reception for the cup heroes hosted by Leipzig's Mayor, Burkhard Jung, in their home city on Sunday.
Over 30,000 fans were out to greet them, as the team paraded through the city on the RB Leipzig 'party bus' on their way to the Red Bull Arena.
"Together as a unit we can do everything," midfielder Kevin Kampl told the crowd.
The celebrations took place two weeks after the club’s 14th anniversary. Having entered the German league pyramid in the NOFV Oberliga – the fifth tier – in 2009, they needed only seven seasons to climb up to the Bundesliga. They have never finished lower than sixth in the top flight, have played in four DFB Cup finals and will play in the Champions League for the sixth time next season.
Throughout, RB Leipzig have remained faithful to their philosophy of signing and developing young players, and a playing style based on high-pressing and getting the ball forward as quickly as possible.
The core of the team has been together for several seasons and coach Marco Rose, who was born and raised in Leipzig and spent five years of his playing career with VfB Leipzig, has proved a perfect fit since he was appointed in September 2022.
Despite Nkunku’s impressive scoring rate, the club are not overdependent on one player and their 64 Bundesliga goals this season were shared among 18 members of the squad – more than any of their rivals.
An outstanding scouting system invariably provides exciting new players and RB have already lined up two more for next season in Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko and Austrian midfielder Nicolas Seiwald.