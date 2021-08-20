“Reckless Isolation” Is Coming This Fall… You Ready?

Surfing
“Reckless Isolation” documents a surf trip of a lifetime as five childhood friends scored perfect, empty waves at one of surfing’s meccas. The film stars San Clemente natives Kolohe Andino, Ian Crane, Griffin Colapinto, Luke Davis and Crosby Colapinto.
Veteran surfer turned rookie filmmaker, Kolohe Andino, planned, oversaw filming and editing and funded the “Reckless Isolation” film. With perseverance and lots of froth, the “Reckless Isolation” film is coming to Red Bull TV and a city near you.
Reckless Isolation
The “Reckless Isolation” film will premiere at 11 U.S. cities in accordance with state and local laws and regulations during September and early October. Mark your calendars and get ready for a new surf film from Stagnant Ambition:
September 5, 2021 | San Clemente, CA | Stance World Headquarters | Buy Tickets
September 6, 2021 | Encinitas, CA | La Paloma Theatre | Buy Tickets
September 9, 2021 | Orlando, FL | The Plaza Live | Buy Tickets
September 10, 2021 | New Smyrna Beach, FL | Atlantic Center for the Arts | Buy Tickets
September 11, 2021 | Jacksonville, FL | SURFER the Bar | Buy Tickets
September 13, 2021 | Wrightsville, NC | Wrightsville Beach Park | Buy Tickets
September 15, 2021 | Ventnor, NJ | Ventnor Square Theatre | Buy Tickets
September 16, 2021 | Asbury, NJ | Asbury Lanes | Buy Tickets
September 17, 2021 | Queens, NY | The Rockaway Hotel | Buy Tickets
September 18, 2021 | Portsmouth, NH | 3S Artspace | Buy Tickets
October 1, 2021 | Santa Cruz, CA | Rio Theatre | Buy Tickets
October 7, 2021 | Digital Premiere | Red Bull TV | Tune-in Here
Can’t make the film tour stops? Don’t worry, we have you covered!
"Reckless Isolation" will premiere on Red Bull TV for free, on demand and in its entirety beginning on October 7th.