“Reckless Isolation” Is Coming This Fall… You Ready?

“Reckless Isolation” documents a surf trip of a lifetime as five childhood friends scored perfect, empty waves at one of surfing’s meccas. The film stars San Clemente natives Kolohe Andino, Ian Crane, Griffin Colapinto, Luke Davis and Crosby Colapinto.

Veteran surfer turned rookie filmmaker, Kolohe Andino, planned, oversaw filming and editing and funded the “Reckless Isolation” film. With perseverance and lots of froth, the “Reckless Isolation” film is coming to Red Bull TV and a city near you.

