Red Bull 1520 launches on YouTube with new hip-hop series, Red Bull Spiral

Based on the popular Japanese format,

, Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher. Filmed in one continuous take, Red Bull Spiral challenges even the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement. Watch Los Angeles crew

kick off the series with their

, and look out for upcoming drops featuring

,

,

,

,

,

, and more.