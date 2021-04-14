© Karl Ramos
Skate, Surf, 3x3 are 100 Days From Taking the Global Sports Stage
With just a few months to go, athletes train and prepare for upcoming qualifiers and the chance to represent the USA.
The summer games are an ancient sporting event that have been the object and aspiration of the world's top athletes for centuries. They are held every four years and have continued to evolve and improve over the millennia. With a hundred days to go until this year's official kick-off, the excitement is starting to build, especially after a year-long postponement. Plus this iteration will see the introduction of several new sports that have been added to inject energy to the sports program.
In just a few months, athletes from around the world will gather to compete against the best of the best and represent their countries. This year’s athlete rosters will see some new faces as a result of the addition of five new sports. For the first time ever, the global competition will include surfing, skateboarding (park and street), 3x3 basketball, sport climbing, freestyle BMX, and karate. These emerging categories have made it possible for even more athletes to compete for the best in the world crown.
One of the heavy favorites in the new discipline of surfing is Carissa Moore, who hails from Hawaii and has been surfing since the age of 5. At the age of 18, Carissa was the youngest person ever to win a World Surf League Championship title. She has since added three more world titles, the last of which coming in 2019 which also earned her one of two spots to represent the United States this summer. Also competing in surfing for the United States this summer will be Caroline Marks from Melbourne Beach, Florida, and Kolohe Andino from San Clemente, California. Kanoa Igarashi, born in Huntington Beach, California, will surf for his parents’ home country of Japan this summer.
Another highly anticipated sport making its debut is skateboarding. Among the standouts to keep an eye on is Palm Beach County, Florida-native Zion Wright. Zion is aiming to qualify in the Park discipline of skateboarding where he’s made a name for himself in recent years taking home several top finishes. One of the keys to Zion’s success is the strong support of his family. When he was starting out his father left his job to provide transportation for Zion to compete in contests further from his home base. Zion made good on his dad’s sacrifice, and at the age of 16 relocated to Los Angeles to be closer to the world center of skateboarding. This move positioned Zion to consistently compete with the best of the best which he hopes will pay off with a qualifying spot this summer.
Another skater to watch is 16-year-old Brighton Zeuner, who at the age of 13 was the youngest person ever to win an X-Game gold medal. Filling out the skateboarding roster of American hopefuls are Jagger Eaton, Alex Sorgente, Jamie Foy, Alex Midler, and CJ Collins. The final roster of skaters will be determined after the final qualifier June 14-20.
Now from the new sports disciplines to one of the most popular. Track & field is a staple of the summer games and has some of the most well-known athletes. Red Bull’s lineup of hopefuls include Will Claye, Elijah Hall, Cameron Burrell, and Vashti Cunningham. This would be Claye’s third appearance, garnering three medals in previous competitions and making him no stranger to athletic excellence and performance. Claye will once again attempt to qualify in the triple jump – he competed and podiumed in both the triple jump and long jump in 2012 and finished second in the triple jump in 2016. Houston-native Elijah Hall is a sprinter to watch. He currently holds the record for the 200 meters at his alma mater, the University of Houston, and he is aiming to repeat that performance at the U.S. track & field trials June 18-27.
A third track and field newcomer with fabulous prospects, Cameron Burrell has winning in his blood as both of his parents are former Gold Medal Olympians in the sport of track and field. With both his dad and track & field legend Carl Lewis in his corner, Burrell is looking to add to his family’s trophy case this summer.
Rounding out the track quartet is Vashti Cunningham, a high jumper with a World Indoor Championship to her credit. At only 18 years old Vashti qualified and competed in Rio in 2016. Now at 23 with several championships under her belt, Vashti is a favorite to not only represent the USA but also be among the finalists in Japan.
The fan-favorite sport of 3x3 basketball will make its debut this summer on the world stage and it’s the shot-in-the-arm basketball has been looking for. 3x3 hoops is like the speed chess of basketball – nonstop action. 3x3 is played on a half-court with a 10-minute clock, and a 12-second shot clock, the first team to 21 points, or the team in the lead at the end of regulation, is the winner. USA Basketball has selected Robbie Hummel, Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox, and Dominique Jones to compete for the USA in the world qualifiers in Austria in May. A top three finish will punch the USA’s ticket to Japan this summer.
Several notable two-wheel athletes to spotlight. First, Mountain Bike World Champion Kate Courtney. She’s part of a new golden era of USA Cycling – the first in 17 years to win titles in her sport and an American hero leading into the Games. And Chloe Dygert, a seven-time gold medalist at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships and a silver medalist at the 2016 Olympic Games. Both are favorites and the ones to beat this summer.
Competing in the new discipline of BMX Freestyle is world no. 4 BMX rider Nikita Ducarroz. She is poised to be a top contender when the discipline is introduced this summer. Based in North Carolina, Nikita is Swiss-American and will ride for Switzerland.
Additional Red Bull athletes vying for a spot this summer include veteran golfer Lexi Thompson, tennis star Reilly Opelka, and rugby standout Carlin Isles.