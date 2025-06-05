Red Bull B2B makes U.S. debut in Detroit

01 What is Red Bull B2B?

Red Bull B2B is a one-night electronic music event featuring four DJs performing interlocked back-to-back sets. For over two decades, Red Bull has offered a platform for dancefloor innovators, from producers to DJs, shaping modern club culture. Red Bull B2B is the latest chapter in a long tradition of honoring the creative forces behind the music.

02 Format

Clubgoers will witness the improvisational magic of back-to-back sets with a fresh relay-style twist. Throughout the night, four DJs will perform four consecutive sets, each featuring a unique pairing. For the final set, the first DJ returns to join the last DJ. The U.S. edition is curated by HiTech, a Detroit-based trio dedicated to revitalizing club culture with energetic mixes of Ghettotech, house, rap, and Miami bass, encouraging unapologetic self-expression on the dancefloor.

Leading up to the main event, fans can honor techno’s roots and pioneers through a series of curated experiences — from B2B nights at Paramita Sound, to a panel featuring legends of Detroit’s underground scene, and a workshop co-hosted with Underground Music Academy.

Red Bull B2B takes over the historic Majestic Theater on July 11, 2025 at 9PM. Tickets are on sale now.

03 DJ Lineup

HiTech

A mix of Ghettotech, house, Rap & Miami bass, HiTech are a mission to destroy stereotypical “bottle service” club culture by bringing raw energy, humor, dancing and moshpits back to electronic music. In the process, they’ve become one of the most talked about live acts since their debut last summer. Comprised of MCs/producers King Milo, Milf Melly and DJ 47Chops, HiTech released their albums HiTech & DETWAT last year on FXHE label, hitting The Fader’s Top 10 and Pitchfork’s Top 50 Albums of 2023 lists, racking up fans including Earl Sweatshirt, Danny Brown, Pink Siifu, Show Me The Body & CRYSTALLMESS and playing much lauded shows everywhere including Berghain, The Lot, Rinse, The Face’s Rated and across PFW. Hilarious and raunchy, HiTech are also outspoken and principled. With a summer full of festivals and news that HiTech and Detwat are being re-released on streaming services this summer, HiTech are bringing Detroit back to the global stage.

“Ayy, it’s all about understanding the party and Red Bull B2B got it. That’s why we had to lock in and facilitate this vibe, ESPECIALLY in the city!,” said HiTech. “Y’all already know what time it is. We chose artists whose definitely on the same type of timing we on. Nah, this ain’t just a set it’s a whole moment for the culture.”

DJ Swamp Izzo

DJ Swamp Izzo is a resilient and preserving American DJ, music producer and composer, known for his unrelenting dedication to the hip-hop scene, particularly in Atlanta. Throughout his career, DJ Swamp Izzo has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Young Thug, Future, Gucci Mane, Young Scooter and Playboi Carti. In 2014, DJ Swamp Izzo became Cash Money Ap’s official DJ and has since expanded his influence through platforms like Siruis XM’s Hip hop Nation, DTLR Radio, and Atlanta’s V103 FM. His music, including tracks like “3 Cell Phones” featuring Future, “Mr. Everything” with Jeezy and Westside Gunn, and most recently several tracks on Playboi Carti’s #1 album “I am Music” continues to shape the hip-hop landscape. These collaborations highlight his ability to build synergistic relationships with artists while also aligning mutual artistic visions. Notably, he has toured with Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj and even served as a tour DJ during President Barack Obama’s visit to Afghanistan. DJ Swamp Izzo remains grateful for his journey and the opportunities he has seized. With an unrelenting drive and preserving spirit, he continues to push the boundaries of music and DJ culture, solidifying his place as a major force in the industry.

CRYSTALLMESS

CRYSTALLMESS is a French producer and artist whose music immediately stands out for its abrasive dancefloor feel. Her stunning debut EP “MERE NOISES” got her noticed by Kode9, VTSS, Split from PAN label. Multi-faceted performer and artist, she has been a curator for Boiler Room, Nova Mix, Vice journalist and NTS resident. In the contemporary art world, she has been programmed for performances at Lafayette Anticipation, the George Pompidou Center, lectured at Harvard and will have her first exhibition at Tramway. In the fashion world, after having been a muse and a member of the collective around TELFAR, she created the soundtracks for Marni and Nike shows. Her DJ sets are uncompromising, ranging from hardcore rap to footwork, and she is regularly programmed in the best clubs and festivals in the world (Berghain, Dekmentel, Primavera, Dour and CTM festival). Her devotion to club music and her multifaceted nature make CRYSTALLMESS an unstoppable force to be reckoned with.

Sheefy McFly

Tashif “Sheefy McFly” Turner, a born and raised Detroiter, is Motown’s Renaissance Man. The multifaceted Artist is a College for Creative Studies Alumni, and well-rounded independent entrepreneur. Sheefy has over 20 murals in the city of Detroit spreading his “Sheefy Faces,” as well as many different styles on walls all over the world, birthing his signature contemporary style and becoming prolific in the process. From his cubist, surrealist, and pop art influences, Sheefy creates his own subconscious gesture-figures that grow stronger with every painting completed and has sold hundreds of prints and originals, steadily proving that he is an artistic force to be reckoned with. Sheefy’s musical background spans from techno, hip hop, ghettotech and everything in between with lyricism and production that is influenced from SHEEFY’s hometown. As a musician, Sheefy has collaborated with Royce da 5’9", Moodymann, DJ Godfather, AUX88, Babytron, and many other influential Detroit musical creatives lyrically painting an artistic autobiography.

