The freshman duo from Arizona State University is set to represent the US at the upcoming Red Bull Basement world finals in Istanbul. Named as one of 44 finalists out of over 4,000 entries in the global student competition that empowers students to kickstart their ideas to drive positive change and disrupt the world in the future.

Kidd and Lopez, both Arizona natives, entered their first year at ASU with vastly different intentions than their current trajectory as they work toward developing their idea for Red Bull Basement. Lopez had her sights set on engineering, while Kidd dreamt of becoming a lawyer. Within the first few months of their studies, an idea was born between the roommates while studying for exams late into the night.

Their idea, titled ‘Jotted’, is an app that houses all study resources, organizes notes with a digital notebook, suggests helpful videos, and creates flashcard sets and notecards for studying. Aside from easy access to all of the resources, the app will go as far as creating practice quizzes based on the information to further assist in the studying process.

“It’s a really funny story,” Lopez laughed while remembering the first mention of the idea. “It’s not quite as funny for me,” Kidd jokingly reflected. “I had this computer information systems class, and our teacher gave us this study guide that was ridiculous."

“It was 10 pages, 10-point font, tons of questions and all of the questions spanned from the textbook, lecture notes, videos, the internet, it was all over the place. It took me 11 hours to fill this thing out.”

Frustration mounted for Kidd when she didn’t fare well on the test, which ultimately led to the first bit of ideation around the idea shortly after. Fast forward a few months and a Red Bull Basement ad on Snapchat prompted them to bring the idea, and competition, to the Luminosity Lab at ASU.

“I saw an ad on Snapchat and it kind of caught my attention because Sylvia and I both joined a lab on campus called the Luminosity Lab where we’re researchers,” Kidd explained. “So when I saw the ad I originally thought that maybe some of the older members of the lab who were working on some of the more developed ideas might be interested."

“I initially took it to the lab to see if someone else wanted to do it, and then our director Mark Naufel was like ‘why don’t you guys do it?’ and the rest is history.”

The two began to put forth a concerted effort into development, eventually finding themselves atop the entries for the United States and earning a spot in the global Red Bull Basement program, giving them a window to continue development ahead of the Global Finals in Istanbul.

For the next step in the journey, they’ve been given access to mentors and visionaries via Red Bull to work toward bringing their idea to life, which has them fully focused on back-end development, with the goal of developing a prototype as the first box to check in their timeline.

“It’s been absolutely incredible,” Lopez said. “I think we leave every single new meeting so excited and with our love for our product rekindled. We have been able to meet so many people through Red Bull that have so much to offer and so much to give, and they’re almost as passionate about our project as we are.”

“We’ve also started to talk to some of the other finalists which we’ll meet in Istanbul,” Kidd adds. “The idea of getting to meet all these young entrepreneurs from different countries who just really want to make a change in the world, it’s unbelievable that we get to have that opportunity.”

Sleepless nights and new challenges every day in what has become an extremely fast-paced development stage, the two are remaining focused on what prompted the idea for Jotted in the first place, giving students a tool to study effectively and removing intimidation when it comes to exams.

“Jotted was born out of wanting to aggregate all the resources,” Lopez shared. “I think that organizational aspect [of Jotted] and just taking out the intimidation factor of studying for an exam is the biggest advantage for students.”

The ASU students have become inspired to dream bigger through the experience and their time as student researchers in the Luminosity Lab, opening their eyes to their potential as they work through development for Red Bull Basement.

“I think ASU kind of opened our eyes as a whole, to the fact that you can be whatever you want to be,” Lopez reflected. “You don’t have to follow a chosen path. Innovation is everything and it happens in many forms throughout your life, in a chosen field of work or discipline of engineering.”

Kidd agreed, adding, “We both had our very set paths of scholarly focused pursuits in that way. And then I think we have a lot to thank for the Flynn Foundation. They put the two of us together and then ASU itself for being so innovative and especially the Luminosity lab, they really help foster creativity and give us the confidence to get after it. They told us the right time to start is always now and I guess that’s what we’re doing.”

With the Red Bull Basement Global Finals on the horizon, the duo aims to continue working on the project following the event, with hopes of making an impact on campuses around the world in the future.

“The trajectory of both of our lives has changed so much through this experience,” Kidd concluded. “We look forward to continuing Jotted after we complete the Red Bull Basement program and hopefully we create a product that can spark some real impact on university campuses around the globe.”