Dylan Bowman urges students to name an obsession and pursue it relentlessly

In the darkness of an early July morning, ultrarunner Dylan Bowman sat smiling: eyes closed, his wife embracing him. Donning a Red Bull cap, a medal dangled from his neck, with the words WILD & ROUGH emblazoned on one side of the strap and HARDROCK HUNDRED on the other.

Bowman had waited a long time for this: first, for his name to be pulled in the Hardrock Hundred Endurance Run lottery and, then, for the race to resume after 2.5-year postponement. Snow destruction on the trail in 2019 and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 forced its cancellation. But this past July, an almost 10-year total wait for the chance to test his mettle in the Colorado wilds culminated in Bowman completing the 100-mile course in second place, with a time of 22 hours and 45:50 minutes.

He navigated the 66,050 feet of elevation, snow-streaked mountain peaks surrounding him, in what he told RedBull.com this month was a “smooth,” mostly “drama-free” race experience – by hundred-mile standards.

After finally smooching the Rock, Bowman thanked his wife and friends in the ultrarunning community for “shepherding” him toward achieving a goal that stands out to him as a career highlight. But he also credits a few pieces of technology that have been integral to his training.

“I’ve been using an Oura Ring for a few years now, and that’s a really helpful tool for athletes to use in training to gauge how their body is responding to the training when they need to focus more on rest and recovery, and when they can really go out and push in a more aggressive way,” Bowman said. “It’s a piece of wearable technology that you wear around your finger. It’s just like a ring and it measures a lot of different metrics: most notably, your sleep quality, your heart rate variability, your heart rate, and things like that.”

In Bowman’s line of work, he must prepare for all known challenges, and at Hardrock Hundred, the safety risks include: slips and falls on snow, rubble, and cliffs, as well as threats from falling rocks, fast-moving water, encounters with wildlife, and drastic temperature changes. But it’s the high altitude of treks like Hardrock that demand serious acclimatization training.

Another major factor in his training, where he lives in Portland, Ore., is using the altitude room at his gym: a tool necessary for trail and ultrarunners who do not live close to elevation. “They effectively have a room that simulates specific altitudes, so you can kind of be at sea level and go in and do some training that simulates a high-altitude environment, and it’s pretty climatized.”

Still, it is the sense of community and the obvious perk of spending time in majestic natural surroundings that Bowman considers vital to the trail and ultrarunning experience. And it was from a deep-seated desire to foster this community that Bowman founded his Pyllars app and podcast. Though both platforms bring knowledge, inspiration, and community to new and seasoned trail and ultrarunners, the app arose from difficulty.

In 2019, Bowman was sidelined from the trails and rehabbing injuries. He was forced to confront the potentially fragile nature of a career as a professional athlete – a vocation, contradictorily, made possible because of strength. As he grappled with the psychological and emotional fallout of being unable to work in his craft, he felt that his life was crumbling around him. To redirect his thinking to matters within his control, Bowman considered ways to contribute to the community that had given him so much. The result was Pyllars : a first-of-its-kind app made specifically for endurance and trail runners, with the whole health of the athlete in mind.

“The idea (for Pyllars) was to do a couple of things,” Bowman said. “Number one, to just generally innovate the model of coaching in the trail and ultra (running) space. In our sport, you sort of have one or two options: either hire a professional coach one-on-one for $150-250 a month or buy a training plan for 150 bucks and just kind of follow it on your own. And what we were trying to do is kind of something in the middle where we can give people training plans to prepare for the races that they have the goal to accomplish, but then also provide many other things.”

Pyllars offers how-to training plans along with content on integrating yoga, strength, nutrition, meditation and breathwork into race preparation. And Pyllars will soon launch a women’s health module, making it a vast resource for athletes pursuing goals of myriad sizes. And the digital nature of the platform makes it cost-effective for subscribers. “It allows us to scale it a little bit more and, therefore, bring the price down and create community around it,” Bowman said. And he is earnest in his belief in the aspects of Pyllars that offer training for the athlete’s inner terrain.

“It goes back to my personal crisis of having, you know, an identity crisis,” he said. “When I was going through injury myself and realizing that it was important to also focus on our internal life in order to be the best athletes that we can be. When we are feeling good about ourselves or feeling good about our personal situations in life, with our relationships, and all that stuff, it makes it a lot easier to perform at our best. When you’ve done a number of these types of races, you know the suffering that’s involved. And when you approach the start line, not dreading that imminent suffering but, instead, sort of being really happy to be there opens up a lot of energy to ultimately perform to your potential.”

Bowman’s career has taken him all over the world: from the American West, Australia and New Zealand to Japan, nations in Europe and other spots in between. He quickly made a name for himself at the top of the ultrarunning world, snapping up first-place finishes and setting new records along the way. But the man who jokingly claims to have majored in lacrosse in college (in actuality, he has a degree in Communications), did not set out to become a professional athlete. He stumbled into it after his career as a college athlete was over and he was in search of a way to stay in shape. Soon enough, Bowman was pushing his limits and trying to identify his potential. In 2009, he ran his first marathon with just a few weeks of preparation, and never looked back, bringing him deep into a career he never envisioned for himself.

“The whole college experience is all about figuring out what you love to do – like, what you’re obsessed with. And for me, I’ve always just known that I’m obsessed with sports and that’s going to be my career well after I retire from being a pro athlete. It’s just what I love to do. And, so, I think the most important thing people can do in college is to figure out what it is that they’re obsessed with and then use the time afterwards to chase that relentlessly.”

In partnership with Red Bull, Bowman is stoked to invite student innovators to tap into their obsessions – albeit via the basement door. Red Bull Basement , now in its fourth year, has opened its application window to college students in all areas of study to submit their ideas for technology that can drive positive change. Red Bull Basement gives students the opportunity to compete for resources and mentorship needed to bring their innovations from inception through the development phase. A finalist from each of the 45 participating countries will be invited to a workshop in Istanbul, Turkey, where they can learn from and collaborate with entrepreneurs and visionaries from around the world as well as their peers.

Entering Red Bull Basement is a big deal.

“It’s so important to get out in nature and to breathe fresh air and get sun on your skin and get sweaty and dirty and explore a little bit,” Bowman said.

With so many more areas of modern life in need of positive change, Red Bull Basement is calling on student visionaries to “innovate today” and “disrupt the world tomorrow.” But they must apply no later than October 24, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PST at redbullbasement.com.