Meet the top 10 teams headed to the Red Bull Basement National Final

Red Bull Basement is a global event that empowers young entrepreneurs to develop and launch their ideas with the help of AI technology , and after reviewing more than 15,000 applications nationwide, the top 10 ideas have been selected to be showcased in the Red Bull Basement National Final .

The Red Bull Basement National Final will take place on November 16 at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, MA, in collaboration with Microsoft and AMD. Teams of next-generation innovators will present ideas ranging from food waste to non-profits and mental health to a panel of expert judges.

The team with the top idea will go on to represent the U.S. among national winners from 40 countries at the World Final in Tokyo, Japan, December 2-5, where the overall winner will earn a three-week, all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles and Silicon Valley in 2025 in partnership with Plug and Play VC.

Red Bull Basement © Subhan Noor / Red Bull Content Pool

Below is a full list of the National Final teams and their ideas:

01 AI SmartWaste Bin

University of Nevada Reno

AI SmartWaste Bin, University of Nevada Reno – A smart AI trash can that automatically sorts and compacts waste at large gatherings, using image recognition to identify materials and direct them to the appropriate recycling or disposal bins. This streamlines waste management and promotes sustainability.

AI SmartWaste Bin Founders: AJ Sapwell and Akshay Mediwala © Courtesy AJ Sapwell and Akshay Mediwala This project was inspired by our passion for taking care of the world and we feel the need to do our part in making a change. AI SmartWaste Bin

02 Argus

Stanford University

A two-part visual aid device that easily fits on a pair of glasses. The computer and camera modules work together to respond to voice commands, answering questions such as "What is in front of me?," reading text, or recognizing faces, all without the need for Wi-Fi or cellular data.

Argus Founder: Daniel Kim © Courtesy of Daniel Kim Argus Founder: Arjun Oberoi © Courtesy of Arjun Oberoi

03 CASSIE

Central Washington University

A study assistant available as either a physical robot or a digital app, using AI to provide personalized study strategies. It helps college students stay organized, manage their time, and optimize their learning by adapting to individual study habits for better productivity and success.

CASSIE Founder: Morgan Holman © Courtesy of Morgan Holman

04 DocuBridge

Princeton University & Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Building a digital bridge for immigrant families to enter their information once and unlock a world of opportunities. Our AI-driven web application instantly transforms their profile into perfectly completed forms and applications for education, healthcare, and social services, turning language barriers into open doors.

DocuBridge Founder: Foyez Alauddin © Courtesy of Foyez Alauddin DocuBridge Founder: Brian Shi © Courtesy of Brian Shi

In college we discovered our true calling: using our opportunities and skills to make a meaningful difference in others' lives. DocuBridge

05 Echo

University of Missouri Columbia

Echo is a personal AI journal that can be automated to call you, record and transcribe your calls, and analyze the text. This can be used for more than just journaling, such as therapy, doctor check-ins, or for travel bloggers, for example. Simply set up a time for Echo to call you, talk about anything, and then use the conversation in any way you like.

Echo Founder: David Novencido © Courtesy of David Novencido

06 EcoMold

University of Washington

Utilizing HDPE, a non-toxic, everyday plastic that transforms used plastics into something new, EcoMold is a 3-tier device that holds household plastics intended for recycling, melts them, and molds them into household items, business or medical necessities, and more.

EcoMold Founder: Mariam Mohammed © Courtesy of Mariam Mohammed EcoMold Founder: Rimjhim Sudhesh © Courtesy of Rimjhim Sudhesh

07 MyFoodPrint

Georgia Institute of Technology

An AI-powered solution revolutionizing grocery shopping by offering real-time meal planning, ingredient recommendations, and quantity optimization as users scan items. The platform seamlessly integrates shoppers' carts with their home inventory, ensuring they only buy what they need and make use of ingredients before they expire. By enhancing convenience and minimizing food waste, shoppers can make sustainable, well-informed choices.

MyFoodPrint Founder: Mirna Jaber © Courtesy of Mirna Jaber MyFoodPrint Founder: Izabella Herrera-Nunez © Courtesy of Izabella Herrera-Nunez

We wanted to create a solution that addresses food waste at its root—the shopping stage. MyFoodPrint

08 friendTrip

University of Utah

A planning platform that makes organizing group trips with friends and family simple and accessible. With friendTrip’s AI-driven suggestions, polling features, and unique payment pool system, groups can seamlessly coordinate details, stay on budget, and keep everyone in the loop. It’s designed to turn trip dreams into reality — without the stress.

friendTrip Founder: Stiles Dichter © Courtesy of Stiles Dichter

09 Reach Worldwide

Morris Brown College

Empowering young non-profit founders by providing the complete support system they need to thrive. With affordable, gamified training and a powerful community, this platform helps founders overcome isolation, build sustainable organizations, and scale their impact across communities.

Reach Worldwide Founder: Faith Shamley © Courtesy of Faith Shamley I want to provide young nonprofit founders with the dedicated support system that most accelerators overlook. Reach Worldwide

10 PinPoint

Marist College & Columbia University

PinPoint is a map-based, crowdsourced community app where users can interact with and create pins around the city, as well as create topics for pins. Topics can range from free public restrooms to street art, fitness events, accessible wheelchair ramps, and more. With PinPoint, we’re mapping out the collective knowledge of communities to better connect and inform everyone around us.

PinPoint Founders: Emily Yin and Hannah Muermann © Courtesy of Emily Yin and Hannah Muermann