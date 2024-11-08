© Jacobo Medrano/Red Bull Content Pool
Social Innovation
Meet the top 10 teams headed to the Red Bull Basement National Final
The entrepreneur competition will send one team to represent the USA at the World Final in Tokyo, Japan.
Red Bull Basement is a global event that empowers young entrepreneurs to develop and launch their ideas with the help of AI technology, and after reviewing more than 15,000 applications nationwide, the top 10 ideas have been selected to be showcased in the Red Bull Basement National Final.
The Red Bull Basement National Final will take place on November 16 at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, MA, in collaboration with Microsoft and AMD. Teams of next-generation innovators will present ideas ranging from food waste to non-profits and mental health to a panel of expert judges.
The team with the top idea will go on to represent the U.S. among national winners from 40 countries at the World Final in Tokyo, Japan, December 2-5, where the overall winner will earn a three-week, all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles and Silicon Valley in 2025 in partnership with Plug and Play VC.
Below is a full list of the National Final teams and their ideas:
01
AI SmartWaste Bin
University of Nevada Reno
AI SmartWaste Bin, University of Nevada Reno – A smart AI trash can that automatically sorts and compacts waste at large gatherings, using image recognition to identify materials and direct them to the appropriate recycling or disposal bins. This streamlines waste management and promotes sustainability.
This project was inspired by our passion for taking care of the world and we feel the need to do our part in making a change.
02
Argus
Stanford University
A two-part visual aid device that easily fits on a pair of glasses. The computer and camera modules work together to respond to voice commands, answering questions such as "What is in front of me?," reading text, or recognizing faces, all without the need for Wi-Fi or cellular data.
03
CASSIE
Central Washington University
A study assistant available as either a physical robot or a digital app, using AI to provide personalized study strategies. It helps college students stay organized, manage their time, and optimize their learning by adapting to individual study habits for better productivity and success.
04
DocuBridge
Princeton University & Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Building a digital bridge for immigrant families to enter their information once and unlock a world of opportunities. Our AI-driven web application instantly transforms their profile into perfectly completed forms and applications for education, healthcare, and social services, turning language barriers into open doors.
In college we discovered our true calling: using our opportunities and skills to make a meaningful difference in others' lives.
05
Echo
University of Missouri Columbia
Echo is a personal AI journal that can be automated to call you, record and transcribe your calls, and analyze the text. This can be used for more than just journaling, such as therapy, doctor check-ins, or for travel bloggers, for example. Simply set up a time for Echo to call you, talk about anything, and then use the conversation in any way you like.
06
EcoMold
University of Washington
Utilizing HDPE, a non-toxic, everyday plastic that transforms used plastics into something new, EcoMold is a 3-tier device that holds household plastics intended for recycling, melts them, and molds them into household items, business or medical necessities, and more.
07
MyFoodPrint
Georgia Institute of Technology
An AI-powered solution revolutionizing grocery shopping by offering real-time meal planning, ingredient recommendations, and quantity optimization as users scan items. The platform seamlessly integrates shoppers' carts with their home inventory, ensuring they only buy what they need and make use of ingredients before they expire. By enhancing convenience and minimizing food waste, shoppers can make sustainable, well-informed choices.
We wanted to create a solution that addresses food waste at its root—the shopping stage.
08
friendTrip
University of Utah
A planning platform that makes organizing group trips with friends and family simple and accessible. With friendTrip’s AI-driven suggestions, polling features, and unique payment pool system, groups can seamlessly coordinate details, stay on budget, and keep everyone in the loop. It’s designed to turn trip dreams into reality — without the stress.
09
Reach Worldwide
Morris Brown College
Empowering young non-profit founders by providing the complete support system they need to thrive. With affordable, gamified training and a powerful community, this platform helps founders overcome isolation, build sustainable organizations, and scale their impact across communities.
I want to provide young nonprofit founders with the dedicated support system that most accelerators overlook.
10
PinPoint
Marist College & Columbia University
PinPoint is a map-based, crowdsourced community app where users can interact with and create pins around the city, as well as create topics for pins. Topics can range from free public restrooms to street art, fitness events, accessible wheelchair ramps, and more. With PinPoint, we’re mapping out the collective knowledge of communities to better connect and inform everyone around us.