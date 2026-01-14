© Suguru Saito/Red Bull Content Pool
Check out the top 10 ideas from the Red Bull Basement World Final 2024
If you're a would-be startup founder, there's no better place to take inspiration than these AI-powered ideas that were pitched by the top teams in Tokyo.
The Red Bull Basement 2024 World Final is a wrap and among the 40 innovative teams that represented their countries in Japan, these are the top 10 selected to make a final pitch on the big stage for the global judges. Check out their ingenious solutions and see what ideas they might spark for you.
Adventurly: Max Jacob Forsberg, Sweden
Sweden's Max Forsberg presented an engaging, activity-based social app that helps users make friends, find dates and forge more meaningful connections through shared sports interests.
AgriConnect: Aldrin 'Soj' Sojourner Gamayon, Philippines
Red Bull Basement 2024 winner: Interviewing his uncle and other farmers in the Philippines inspired Soj Gamayon's AI-powered agriculture tracking app, which enables farmers to monitor their crops, build resilience and increase yield by providing alerts on crop threats like weather and pests.
AquaMind: Nadine Ayman Nada and Norhan Ayman Nada, Egypt
Sisters Nadine and Norhan Nada of Egypt have come up with a smart showerhead designed to incentivize water-saving behaviors, enabling its users to change the way they think about water usage, save on their bills and contribute to a more sustainable world.
BatterIT: Andrea Berti and Andrea Miotto, Italy
Andrea Berti and Andrea Miotto of Italy are looking to revolutionize the transport sector with what they describe as the first truly sustainable battery, which is made with sodium instead of the rare, costly and environmentally-damaging materials on which traditional batteries rely.
Cognivibe: Matyáš Michel, Czech Republic
Matyáš Michel of the Czech Republic has devised a solution for challenges facing employees and employers alike: his tool is a "fitness tracker for your mind" that's designed to help prevent employee burnout through real-time cognitive load monitoring, AI-driven insights and more.
Dome: Sophie Clare Greiner and Isabella Rose Filacuridi, Australia
Australia's Sophie Clare Greiner and Isabella Rose Filacuridi pitched an exclusive community and analytics platform that connects podcast hosts and audiences, using AI-powered insights, listener engagement data and community forums to get listeners the content they want.
FROTH: Emmalee Abbott Joe, New Zealand
New Zealand's Emmalee Abbott Joe wants to lessen the environmental impact of travel with FROTH, a sustainable travel essential offering single-use, dissolvable shampoo and conditioner tablets made from natural ingredients to reduce plastic and packaging waste, maximize convenience and lighten the load of eco-conscious travelers.
Hubster: Bram van Peursem, Netherlands
Bram van Peursem of the Netherlands envisions a mental health and productivity app using AI to transform phone habits by nudging users into spending their screen time more effectively, ultimately helping them reach their education and personal growth goals.
MindLeague: Sophia Lick, Germany
Sophia Lick aims to shape the future of mental training in sports with MindLeague, an AI-fueled mental training app that empowers athletes with personalised exercises and coaching to optimize focus, mental strength and performance.
StepAhead: Oisin Walsh and Oisin Mallon, Ireland
Oisin Walsh and Oisin Mallon have conceived an AI-powered platform that connects individuals facing career or educational transitions with mentors who've recently navigated similar choices – offering quick, personalized guidance for crucial decisions.
