Red Bull Basement US finalist: Royal Doolittle's Xperience Shopping

Royal Doolittle is ready for his Xperience Shopping idea to come to life.

The 21-year-old senior at Johns Hopkins University has been chosen to represent the US in our Red Bull Basement program. Red Bull Basement invites tech innovators and student entrepreneurs to innovate on campus today and disrupt the world tomorrow by realizing creative ideas to drive future change. "I think it hasn't really hit me yet," Royal shared, "I'm super excited."

Did you know that 40% of clothes purchased online are returned? That multiplies the pollutive effects of an industry that already accounts for about 10% of global carbon emissions and 20% of wastewater creation.

In comes Royal's idea with Xperience Shopping. It aims to individualize the online fashion industry to build a safe, sustainable place where people can enjoy shopping for apparel digitally with better (sizing) accuracy. "Given the need to reduce our carbon footprint, I am beyond honored for the opportunity to work with Red Bull to create a new, sustainable way we all shop for clothes online," the economics student told us.

"The first time I noticed that the problem for returns - one of my ex-girlfriends would buy like four articles of clothing at a time because she didn’t know if she liked them or not. So she would buy it and see if they fit, then she would end up having all these clothes that she would have to return," said Royal. "It wasn’t until COVID hit that I realized I have the time and I know more online shopping is going to start, so I started doing more research and tried to flush out my idea."

Xperience Shopping was chosen out of more than 3,800 student submissions videos. After making the top five, a panel of judges voted for Royal's submission. Ultimately, improving the shopping process while reducing the pollutive effects of returns. "I am extremely excited to leverage the resources Red Bull will provide to build Xperience Shopping into a platform that will truly bring value to all stakeholders in the fashion industry and create a better, more sustainable world.”

Working and tinkering with technology has been a part of Royal's life since he was young. "I built my first computer from a kit when I was in 8th or 9th grade, which was really fun," he told us. "I was connecting a bunch of wires and doing research on how hardware works. I actually uploaded all the software itself."

Red Bull Basement judges in Toronto, Canada © Maggie Stephenson / Red Bull Content Pool

From November 2 through December 9, the finalist teams will refine their ideas in a development phase, with access to resources including mentorship programs and a global network of innovators. Besides the young innovators and student entrepreneurs from 36 countries, two wildcard teams are also participating from the Global Partners of Red Bull Basement.