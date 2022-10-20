Everything you need to know about Red Bull Bassline

Red Bull Bassline is a unique one-night tennis tournament that's returning for a second year on October 21 in Vienna, Austria.

What's it all about we hear you ask? Simple. Red Bull Bassline is a knock-out tournament played over a novel best-of-three tie-break format. With some of the world's best players signed up to compete in the rapid-fire tournament that offers unique fan engagement and a throbbing musical backbeat that the sport has never witnessed before, Red Bull Baseline is what Stefanos Tsitsipas rightly calls "a breath of fresh air" for tennis.

Last year's inaugural event, won by young sensation and recent US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, was a smash hit and this year is going to be bigger and better, so read on to get a better idea from Tsitsipas of what to expect from Red Bull Bassline 2022.

01 The format

This is most definitely not traditional two-week tournament tennis, Red Bull Bassline is a rapid-fire, best-of-three tie-break format where each match lasts only 10 to 25 minutes. There are six matches in all - two quarter-finals, two semis, one small final and a final – featuring short and intense battles where every point will count, and that's just how Tsitsipas planned it.

"In today's world, everything is moving really fast, there are a lot of distractions and everything tends to be faster, quicker. The idea for Bassline stemmed from there, making tennis much more exciting, with more energy and more intensity put into every single point," explains Tsitsipas.

"Everyone‘s going at it 100 percent, each one displaying their best game. But we also want everyone to have a huge smile on their face; we want players to have fun while they’re out there doing what they do best."

02 New challenge: umpires out

You can't shake up tennis tournaments if the umpire in the high chair is still there calling the shots, so Red Bull Bassline has made a change and for the first time, there’s the unique sight of a professional match taking place without a single chair umpire or line judge officiating.

All the calls are made by the line assistant systems and the onus will be on the players to sort out any disputes between them, which could make things very interesting!

"Basically, we have tennis unfiltered – everyone can express themselves, everyone can get angry and fully be themselves on the court," Tsitsipas says.

03 Music on court

"Quiet please..." No thanks. That time-honoured instruction from umpires to the crowd at tournaments has no place at Red Bull Bassline, where the on-court drama will be accompanied by a pumping soundtrack. And we're not just between points, but even while the players are going back and forth in thrilling rallies.

"I like to see a show on court more – music being played and the fans much more involved in the game than they already are," Tsitsipas says. “That's going to bring new life into the sport.”

What sort of music? "Well, the choice is unlimited. Whatever has people hyped, gives a good vibe and a good atmosphere. I'm not sure about heavy metal, but definitely something that’s going to add to the energy and atmosphere, and enhance the tennis. The dream scenario is to have the fans immersed in the game, to be part of the game.”

04 The players

The 2022 line-up is coming along! Here are some of the players you can expect to see this year:

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

Taylor Fritz (USA)

Filip Misolic (AUT)

Andrei Rublev (IAT)

Tsitsipas happily admits that Red Bull Bassline is unashamedly aimed at a youthful audience. "This new dynamic gives it a new perspective. I think it’s good for the younger generation of fans and people involved in tennis who are 26 and younger," he says.

Likewise, there's also a push to get as many young up-and-coming players competing in Red Bull Bassline. At least half of the players in 2021's star-studded field were under 24 years old, including eventual champion, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and big-hitting American Reilly Opelka .

Alcaraz, who took the win in Vienna last October aged just 18, has since gone on to sensationally win the 2022 US Open, so if you tune in to this year's event live on Red Bull TV on October 21 there's an excellent chance you could see a future major winner in action before they become a household name.

05 New technology

As part of that ambition, Red Bull Bassline will employ new on-court technology so that fans can engage with their heroes like never before. This technology will enhance the viewers' experience on Red Bull TV.

If, for instance, you want to get a feel for the stress levels of a player at match point down, you'll be able to find out from the results of a heart monitor he’s wearing, the results of which will be shown on LED walls behind the baseline.

06 Unique venue, unique tournament

It just wouldn't feel right for this unique tournament to be hosted in a traditional tennis club setting. That's why Red Bull Bassline is taking place smack-bang in the centre of Vienna's bustling streets, where a hard court will host a breathless night for both fans and players alike.

According to Tsitsipas: "It's a new format, a faster format, much more exciting. There’s going to be energy, there’s music and there’s a whole lot of vibrancy put into Red Bull Bassline, which makes it a breath of fresh air. It's revolutionising tennis, I would say, bringing it to another dimension."

