Reverse conquered Red Bull Batalla LA qualifier for the US National Final

The record-charting temperatures in Los Angeles weren’t the only thing bringing in the heat, as Red Bull Batalla’s regional qualifier took place in the Golden State this weekend. A melting ground of scorching verses and fire deliveries, 16 MCs gathered in the City of Angels in an attempt to secure one of four spots in this year's National Final this November in Dallas, Texas.

Nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, Boyle Heights’ Don Quixote hosted a lively crowd of rap fans, along with the night's solid lineup of MC’s all vying for their shot to be crowned a finalist. Returning hosts Racso White Lion and Lui-gii Zomber kept the energy raging through as they broke down the qualifier’s run of show, battle rules and ultimately crowned the finalists as the night progressed to the backdrop of DJ Solares' ceaseless mixes. Joining them in the ring to judge the action were California scene icon Chester , international freestyling champ Sara Socas , and RioLoz from L.A. hip-hop collective Coast Contra .

Boss rap battles at Red Bull Batalla Regional Qualifier in Los Angeles © AJ Johnson / Red Bull Content Pool

Starting the night off, the Octavos stage broke down into 3 rounds. First up, a themed, 4x4 round that included topics like “VIDA,” “PLANETA” and “MIEDO,” as the duals had the room captivated by compelling slaps, engaging deliveries and symbolic wordplay. The next round moved towards an 8x8 format that demonstrated a more freestyle nature, allowing the MC’s to really display their signature, dynamic lyricism. The final then moved back to a 4x4 style that allowed for a more quick witted and energetic back and forth from the competing rappers.

While the matchups saw returning, more experienced MCs face newer challengers, like Reverse vs J Luna , experience was clearly not a leverage in the tight, head-to-head matches, proven true with the first round results producing two required tie-breaking rematches between Maluque and El Dilema , and Kcique and Pocho , to move forward. Ultimately, Pazy, OG Frases , Zkart, Boss, Reverse, Santa Mykah, Maluque and Pocho found themselves moving on.

The Quarterfinals let MC’s really showcase their lyrical flow as it included a longer 12x12 freestyle format. A real standout round stood between the 2021 US champion Reverse and Santa Mykah, the first and only US female competitor for a second straight year. Coming back to this year’s competition admittedly better and more prepared, Santa Mykah starts her flow with beating male competitors to the punch by going for below the belt jabs of derogatory terms towards women, and takes the final moments of her remaining bars to state her place on the stage is just to prove women belong there. “That's why I’m here, to motivate them, so they can also see they deserve one hundred.” While the judges were swayed by Reverse’s flows, ultimately deeming him the rounds winner, Santa Mykah wildly impressed the Batalla grounds for another solid year of holding down competitive female representation.

Santa Mykah & Chuma battle at the Red Bull Batalla Qualifier in Los Angeles © Aldo Chacon / Red Bull Content Pool

Coming out on top of the Quarterfinals were Reverse, Boss, Maluque and OG Frases, all four of which are now headed to the National Final taking place in Texas in November.

The final four contenders continued to bring on the heat as they battled it out during the Semifinals where OG Frases and Boss took the floor first, before Reverse and Maluque followed suit for a first round of one-minute back and forth freestyle before taking on a 4x4 format.

The night all led up to a highly anticipated final confrontation that saw finalists Reverse and hometown hero Boss battle it out in three rounds, consisting of a 4x4 for 6 rounds acapella, an 8x8 for 3 rounds freestyle and a final 4x4 freestyle for 6 rounds. All eyes and pressure were on the final two MCs as co-host Racso instructed the crowd to turn on their phone flashlights and point them toward the arena, casting an even more dramatic shadow on the final battle.

Reverse wins the Red Bull Batalla Qualifier in Los Angeles © Aldo Chacon / Red Bull Content Pool

Reverse tapped in with a lyrically fluid ease and confidence fitting for a returning champ, while Boss did not miss a beat to put on for his home city as he spit fire flows including a coining bar for the overall spirit of Red Bull Batalla with “It’s like hip-hop, if there's enough for one, there's enough for everyone.”

Between cyphering over sunglasses to a jaw-dropping diss delivered by Reverse and a quick witted reverse uno right back by Boss, the classic East Coast - West Coast showdown provided unmatched energy and relentless punchlines that kept fans and judges on edge until the final moments before Reverse was crowned as the night's winner. Once again Reverse proved to be a young but ruthless competitor, and will no doubt pose a strong challenge to whomever he faces in Dallas. With the Los Angeles qualifier in the rear view, all eyes turn toward Houston, Texas for the next regional, taking place on Saturday, August 12.

Watch the Los Angeles Regional Qualifier event on the Red Bull Batalla YouTube:

Get ready for the next U.S. Regional Qualifier event landing in Houston, Texas on August 12.

Red Bull Batalla 2023 Houston Qualifier © Red Bull