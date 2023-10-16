Red Bull Batalla 2023: Nico B, Cuban and Mc Betho vie for the trophy

To be honest, I rarely compete anymore outside of Red Bull Batalla. I love rapping and improvising, but when it comes to the international circuit and how it's structured, I don't enjoy it. I think artistic value has been left by the wayside, and in a way I get it, because if I lose a tournament here I can go back to my job on Monday, whereas in Colombia or Argentina that could cost your family a plate of food. So MCs are more interested in making the audience scream than crafting good rhymes. It's like soccer, fans want Valles-T to do 'el pase del robot' or to watch Cacha do a double-tempo, and that's cool if you bought a ticket, but it becomes repetitive. There are also lots of special interests, especially when you go to cities where the judges rather back their own people than play fairly. Red Bull is one of the few tournaments I still enjoy watching but I've felt frustrated for some time, so instead of sitting here criticizing the scene I rather start planning my exit.