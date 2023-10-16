Red Bull Batalla 2023: Nico B, Cuban and Mc Betho vie for the trophy

Nico B - 2nd Place, 2022 USA National Final
What is your origin story?
My name is Nicolás Blanco, also known as Nico B. I'm originally from Barranquilla, Colombia and moved to Broward County, Florida when I was 15 years old. My dad had always wanted to come here so I was in tune with U.S. culture and music from a young age. I listened to lots of Lil Wayne and 50 Cent, and even attended a bilingual school so my grasp of the language was solid. But the move was a big change regardless, perhaps because I expected life here to be different. The fantasy of the American Dream, you know? So I actually found myself very alone for a time, but in 2015 I saw the Red Bull Batalla World Final, which was exciting because I'd never seen rap in Spanish. That's how I started looking into the Miami freestyle scene.
How did you get into freestyle?
I used to watch Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Kanye West freestyles on YouTube, and the way they created songs on the spot felt supernatural. I was in high school at the time, which I hated, so I started playing lots of soccer and practicing freestyle at home two or three hours every day. I actually started practicing after I battled my best friend and he killed me. Later I attended a small regional competition, it was like eight of us, and the environment was friendly and artistic. When Miami freestyle started blowing up, New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas had well-established scenes, so experiencing our growth was awesome.
You reached Red Bull Batalla pretty fast.
I started getting serious about freestyle in January 2018, so Red Bull Batalla felt very far away. Competing less than two years later in front of 800 people was wild. It was very motivating, but I wasn't mentally prepared for everything to happen so fast, and when the pandemic hit I fell into a deep depression. Battles had become an escape, but suddenly I couldn't go out. I'm a person who believes you can always learn from darkness, and that depression is why I started working on my own music and honing my voice. Between 2020 and 2022, I stepped away from battles and underwent a major personal transformation.
Oner has described both your journeys as parallel, even facing off against each other in the final battle of the 2022 USA National Final. How did your friendship develop?
There was a time when opportunities were fewer and the vibe could get toxic. The only instance I would say I had an actual rivalry was with Reverse, but with Oner I never felt that. He started coming up when I took my break from battles. I'd stopped being super competitive and instead gave him advice and helped him out. The year 2022 was cool because he was a last minute entry at the regional qualifier in Los Angeles that I had already qualified for, and then he won. Then at nationals it was a huge surprise to meet him in the title match. I'd underperformed at previous Red Bull Batalla showings, so even though I lost, I'm proud of what I did that day.
You mentioned the scene can be toxic. Where do you stand with freestyle today?
To be honest, I rarely compete anymore outside of Red Bull Batalla. I love rapping and improvising, but when it comes to the international circuit and how it's structured, I don't enjoy it. I think artistic value has been left by the wayside, and in a way I get it, because if I lose a tournament here I can go back to my job on Monday, whereas in Colombia or Argentina that could cost your family a plate of food. So MCs are more interested in making the audience scream than crafting good rhymes. It's like soccer, fans want Valles-T to do 'el pase del robot' or to watch Cacha do a double-tempo, and that's cool if you bought a ticket, but it becomes repetitive. There are also lots of special interests, especially when you go to cities where the judges rather back their own people than play fairly. Red Bull is one of the few tournaments I still enjoy watching but I've felt frustrated for some time, so instead of sitting here criticizing the scene I rather start planning my exit.
I love improvising; getting up on a stage and pushing bars to the limit.
As you go into this year's National Final, what is your motivation for taking home the trophy?
My motivation is that I know the level at which I rap, and I don't like losing even at rock, paper, scissors. I love improvising; getting up on a stage and pushing bars to the limit. This isn't about going to the World Final in Colombia, for me; it's about showing the talent I have and honoring the friends that cheer me on every day. I'm also releasing my own music and starting to study audio production, so I have lots planned for the future.
Cuban - 3rd Place, 2022 USA National Final
Tell us about yourself.
My name is Frank Muñoz a.k.a. Cuban, I'm a rapper and freestyler from Havana, Cuba. I've always been interested in poetry and rhymes, and in school I would improvise over popular reggaeton songs. At that time my brother was a huge fan of Los Aldeanos, and since we shared a bedroom I also became a fan [at 10 years old]. I loved how they structured songs and social critiques, which I understood perfectly since in Latin America we're exposed to harsh realities every day. When I came to the U.S. about four years later I discovered freestyle on the internet, and El B of Los Aldeanos had a really famous battle against Hadrián that got me hooked.
How was your transition from Cuba to the United States?
Cuba has experienced hardship for decades, though I was lucky to have loving, hard-working parents who made sure we never went hungry. We arrived in Florida in 2014 and I entered high school in Hialeah, where I made lots of friends. However, six months later we moved to McAllen, Texas, and everything I built fell apart. The adaptation process was completely different since I was the only Cuban at my new school, which is how I got my a.k.a. Being an outsider was difficult, but I got used to the attention. I started freestyling and eventually connected with other kids who were into rap, and in senior year I even battled our Principal, which made me crazy popular.
How did you start competing?
I never planned on doing this full time. My passion was actually soccer, and when I started college I played in three different teams. In 2019, a car accident destroyed the ligaments in my right knee and to this day I can't run or kick a ball. So my world fell apart again, but I've been through so many life-changing events that I know how to pick myself back up. I deal with difficult times by writing songs, which is why I started freestyling more often. I poured my energy into art, reconnected with my rap friends from high school, and studied the battle circuit. Eventually I discovered the Dallas scene and went to a tournament, and everything snowballed from there.
You placed 3rd at the 2022 Red Bull Batalla USA National Final. Was it your first experience at a national championship?
No, I competed at Red Bull Batalla the year prior and also made it to the podium. That first tournament was really intriguing since it's the circuit most MCs aspire to. I didn't feel ready to be there since I didn't have the experience, the wins, or top events backing me. But even though I placed fourth, I felt like the world champion. I hadn't been that thrilled since my first competition. Still, I knew I had much to improve. I qualified for the 2022 tournament and though I still wasn't at my peak, I got third place. This year I feel prepared like never before.
I've gained lots of experience and battled super talented MCs. I've learned from my past mistakes and this year, if anyone beats me, it will be simply because they were better.
So what has changed?
When I competed at Red Bull Batalla in 2021, I'd never won a tournament outside of McAllen. After making it to the podium that year, I won Only Champs in Dallas. In 2022, I went to the Red Bull USA National Final in Miami and performed really well, and started a crazy winning streak right after. I won a national tournament hosted by Hidro Barras, which qualified me for an international competition in Mexico, which I also won. I returned to Dallas and went to a national tournament hosted by Urban Rapstars and won there too. I went to Arizona next for another competition, which qualified me for another international tournament in Puerto Rico, where I also won. So I've gained lots of experience and battled super talented MCs. I've learned from my past mistakes and this year, if anyone beats me, it will be simply because they were better.
Mc Betho - 4th Place, 2022 USA National Final
Please re-introduce yourself!
My name is Luis Aguirre and people know me as Mc Betho. Like I mentioned last year, I love rapping and expressing myself. My birth certificate says Zapopan, Jalisco, but my heart says Tijuana. I moved North after my parents separated, but fell in love with the chaos of the border. My first musical memories are mostly of my mom listening to José José and El Buki, and my neighbors blasting Los Tigres del Norte and Chalino Sanchez. But it was my brother who got me into rap. He had one of those old Sony Ericsson phones that came with pre-loaded songs, like Nach's “El Sexto Mandamiento.” That was in 2006, 2007. I'd heard Control Machete and Molotov before, but this was completely different and really opened me up the world of rap.
What's the Tijuana freestyle scene like?
Tijuana is a huge city with major events every week. I've been to 100-person cyphers in the park, and there's incredible talent here. My first exposure to freestyle wasn't watching Piezas or McKlopedia; but watching Danger Alto Kalibre and Taxi D, known today as Fntxy of Homegrown Mafia. I was 15 freestyling in the park with legends, so I got the best schooling possible. Neo – may he rest in peace – was one of the best rappers I've ever seen. Sael has been cutting his teeth for years and is an appearance at Red Bull Batalla away from becoming a household name. Tijuana doesn't get the credit it deserves, but as they say: it's not about worthiness, it's about hustling.
You're currently based in Phoenix, Arizona. What does freestyle look like there?
I've actually moved around a lot. I lived in Los Angeles when I was 17, and at 26 I moved to Dallas. But Tijuana felt far away, so I moved to Phoenix. I'd competed in about five local tournaments before moving here so I had solid footing in the scene. After competing in Red Bull Batalla Mexico in 2019 I stepped away from battles for about a year and a half, but in Phoenix I competed and won at Dragones del Freestyle, which is an international championship that brought me back into the fold. The Phoenix scene has been super welcoming; I know the rappers, I go to practice meets, and they even come over to the house.
I left freestyle and came back, got to visit Peru and Chile, went on tour through Mexico, and placed second at Red Bull Batalla USA 2021. That's a dream come true for most, but runner-up isn't enough for me.
What has kept freestyle relevant for you all these years?
It's fun as hell! I've always said freestyle is stress relief. And while I try not to take it overly serious, this art has taken me to six different countries and I've competed against some of the greats; Aczino, Kaiser, Teorema and more. I even have a new album coming out, “El Chico de Urbi,” which is dropping right after the finals. It gets into my life over the last three years, battling emotional turmoil as things in my life were going super well. I left freestyle and came back, got to visit Peru and Chile, went on tour through Mexico, and placed second at Red Bull Batalla USA 2021. That's a dream come true for most, but runner-up isn't enough for me.
You've reached the podium two years in a row, so is the third time the charm?
Last year after I lost in the semifinals I was a zombie. I was frustrated and even said I'd end my battling career, which I regretted immediately. Maturity is essential and every year comes with new lessons. I've learned to rap more calmly, because I used to yell a lot in the first round, and by the second I'd already worn out my throat. I started working out to improve my cardio and stamina, and even lost a bunch of weight. So I've grown a lot, and come November 11 I'll be giving my all.
