Beyond that, Chicago has always been a rich greenhouse for incubating lyrical talent in the freestyle and hip-hop space. While cities like Los Angeles and New York usually dominate the conversation when it comes to battle culture, Chicago developed its own distinct space in the national narrative from as early as the 1980s with crews led by the likes of Twista, Common and others. Then, in the 90s and early aughts, radio cyphers and mixtape circuits gave way to more formally documented and notable battles. Namely, Chicago’s J.U.I.C.E. arose as one of the most respected MCs in the city,

defeating Eminem at one point. Similarly to those early days, the MCs at today’s competition had to exhibit some of Chicago’s core foundational tools to impress spectators and judges: including wit, intelligent wordplay, and technicality, to name a few.