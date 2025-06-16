The start of Red Bull Batalla’s season hits hard and heavy every year—and this year has an added grit to it as it welcomes Chicago into its mix of cities to host Qualifiers. The air of fresh excitement and expectation was tangible at Vertiport, the evening’s venue of choice which also happens to be North America’s largest heliport: a fitting setting for the selected 16 MCs to show who has the skills to soar to the National Final.
Beyond that, Chicago has always been a rich greenhouse for incubating lyrical talent in the freestyle and hip-hop space. While cities like Los Angeles and New York usually dominate the conversation when it comes to battle culture, Chicago developed its own distinct space in the national narrative from as early as the 1980s with crews led by the likes of Twista, Common and others. Then, in the 90s and early aughts, radio cyphers and mixtape circuits gave way to more formally documented and notable battles. Namely, Chicago’s J.U.I.C.E. arose as one of the most respected MCs in the city, allegedly defeating Eminem at one point. Similarly to those early days, the MCs at today’s competition had to exhibit some of Chicago’s core foundational tools to impress spectators and judges: including wit, intelligent wordplay, and technicality, to name a few.
Tasked with determining who lives up to that expectation are three beloved judges: Freites, who knows the scene all too well after competing in the Red Bull Batalla National Final for three consecutive years, will likely have a strong ear for which punchlines land best. PJ Sin Suela, Puerto Rican rapper and doctor who’s no stranger to freestyle himself will likely be on the lookout for tight technicality among the wordsmiths. And last but not least, Chicago-based MC, Oivg.
Luckily, the cool crop of MCs from all over the country were up to the task. At this inaugural Chicago Qualifier, young innovators like Desnivela, who has undoubtedly made her mark as as the first woman to make it to the USA National Final Stage, and OGs like Chester, who is back on the competing side of Red Bull Batalla after several years off, showed up and out con todo. Representing a slew of cities from coast to coast, we had New York’s Adonys, Metricoh, Lil Panda rck, 21 Gramos mc, and Raiiden with New Jersey’s Max and Pablo Bardo alongside Texas’s Jordi, Micky Ricon, Zazo Wan, and Magimbri, Utah’s Santoro, Colorado’s Desnivela, and of course, California’s Chester and Boss.
Notably, in the first round of the bracket-style competition, we heard all the contestants spit over clean building beats with no guidance aside from a few select words/themes (e.g., gastronomy, colors, feelings, sports) to build off of, selected at random.
In the early stages, a standout head-to-head combo was Max and Adonys. Although ultimately it was overall frontrunner and winner of the first ever NYC qualifier last year who made it to the end. First time competitor at a Regional Qualifier, Max, stood his ground with lines like “Voting for me is betting on the future,” finding confidence in his fresh energy while his Dominican, more seasoned counterpart tried to play on his age to make him feel less than. Adonys’s wit delivered with experienced ease led him to win but the Colombian newcomer exhibited chops worthy of keeping an eye on. Other standouts in Octavos were Métricoh, and both Argentine MC Santoro and his battling MC, US newcomer from Venezuela’s Lil Panda rck who won after a tiebreaker.
Throughout the two hour back-to-back battles, Red Bull Batalla hosts Rasco White Lion and Sayonara kept energies high and transitions swift for a fluid evening of battle bliss. “Rapping like us is an extreme sport,” Bronx-by-way-of-Ecuador MC 21 Gramos mc said accurately at the evening’s midpoint.
Aided by rhythmic backdrops provided by DJ Solares, each MC stood their ground during each 1v1 battle. Ultimately, a few of the aforementioned standouts were joined by Reverse, Jordi, Desnivela, Chester, and Adonys for quarterfinals. This time, no words aided their lyrical journeys, with 40 seconds of pure freestyle to-and-fro.
Right off the bat, Jordi and Adonys (both seasoned in the Red Bull Batalla scene) set the bar high and smooth with a tight tiebreaker. Then, a similarly stiff battle between Lil Panda rck and New York rising star Raiiden rode that electric wave.
Finally, Reverse, Desnivela, Lil Panda rck, and Adonys made it to semifinals and boldly touched on timely subjects like the current protests in the U.S.. While Desnivela and Lil Panda rck exhibited great skill, Reverse (2021 & 2023 U.S. National Champion) and Adonys (staple of the US scene for a few years now) exceeded them and made their way to the Final.
Two hours in, Adonys and Reverse dropped every last drop of sweat to fight for the title of winner of the Chicago qualifier. Adonys delivered delectable punchlines like “You know what it is… I’ll hit you with the left and get you with a knife,“ and Reverse shared others like “I’m here to be the Genesis of your Apocalypses.”
Ultimately, it was Reverse who proved to have the chops to win the Final battle and move onto the National Final, along withsemifinalists Adonys, Desnivela and Lil Panda rck.
“This year we're going for a triple championship. I want to win the Red Bull U.S. National Final three times, and that's what we're going for. Winning the National as well,” Reverse tells Red Bull after his special win. “Thank God for the blessings.” But, now? “Keep focused and keep working.”
On the 26th of September, the semifinalists across all qualifiers will meet for a final round of battles to name their U.S. representative at the National Final in Brooklyn, NY. Watch the Red Bull Batalla Chicago Qualifier below, and stay tuned for more.
