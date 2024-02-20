Red Bull Batalla 2024 Season: Everything you need to know

Application Phase: from February 19 to March 21

Do you want to be part of the best improvised Spanish-language rap competition’s history? Starting today, February 19, until March 21, you can submit your application video using the new official Red Bull Batalla app. You will quickly find that it's easy to participate. Don’t miss your opportunity to face the best freestylers in the world.

A new Red Bull Batalla app designed and built from the ground up

Red Bull Batalla debuts a new app, designed and conceived completely from scratch. Here are the tips and tricks for enjoying the new experience to the fullest.

01 How to participate

Each participant must upload their application video via the official Red Bull Batalla app from February 19 to March 21, 2024.

The first thing you have to do is download the new Red Bull Batalla app for free and create a user account with your email address. Keep in mind that the app is the only way to qualify for Red Bull Batalla.

All done? Great. Next, you'll be submitting your application video through the app. But don't rush. Practice as much as you need to first – record your videos and share them on your profile in Solo mode to get feedback from your followers. Keep a good attitude because that's the best way to learn.

When you feel confident enough to submit the best version of your freestyle: search for the event in your country, fill in all the details, record the application video (remember you can only record it once), and submit it for the judges to do their job.

A couple of tips before submitting your video:

Find a quiet place. You don't want anything to interrupt you or disrupt your concentration.

Make sure you have a good Internet connection (you don't want your video to be left incomplete).

We’ve gathered all the information on how to participate .

Do you have any more questions? No problem, we've prepared this section with frequently asked questions .

02 National Finals

Participating countries:

Argentina

Central America

Chile

Colombia

Spain

United States

Mexico

Peru

South America

The call for applications in Central America is open to those residing in:

Dominican Republic

Costa Rica

Panama

Nicaragua

Guatemala

El Salvador

Honduras

The call for applications in South America is open to those residing in:

Ecuador

Bolivia

Uruguay

Venezuela

Paraguay

03 Are there regional qualifiers?

This year we will have regional qualifiers in Argentina, Chile, the United States and Spain.

Argentina:

This year, Argentina will have 3 regional qualifiers:

Rosario

Buenos Aires

Córdoba

You will have to choose which regional qualifier you want to send your application to.

Chile:

This year, Chile will only have one regional qualifier in Santiago, Chile. The selection process to participate in Chile's National Final is as follows:

The best 6 videos evaluated by the judges through the app will go directly to the National Final. The following 16 videos will be judged in the regional qualifier in Santiago to qualify for the National Final.

Spain:

Those who want to compete in the National Final will have to first prove their skills in one of these four regional qualifiers:

Barcelona (April 27)

Cadiz (May 11)

Madrid (May 18)

Bilbao (June 8)

United States:

In the United States, regional qualifiers will be held in New York and San Antonio. Selected participants will be assigned by the organization to one of these two events.

Relive the 2023 United States National Final:

New content from Red Bull Batalla will be available soon. To make the wait more enjoyable, you can relive the epic 2023 United States National Final: