MC Battle
Red Bull Batalla Chicago Qualifier rundown
Red Bull Batalla brings a bracket style tournament to Chicago on June 14 in a sixteen competitors face off with MCs from all around the country.
Red Bull Batalla, the largest Spanish-language freestyle rap battle in the world, is hosting a qualifier in Chicago on June 14. This bracket-style competition will pit the most gifted Spanish-language freestyle MCs from across the country against each other in 1v1 battles. The four semi-finalists will advance to the National Final taking place in New York City, birthplace of hip-hop, on September 26th. The top MC that’s crowned National Champion will move forward to the biggest stage in Spanish-language freestyle, the Red Bull Batalla International Final taking place in Chile.
01
Where is the Red Bull Batalla Chicago Qualifier?
Vertiport Chicago - 1339 S. Wood Street, Chicago, IL 60608.
02
When is the Red Bull Batalla Chicago Qualifier?
- Saturday, June 14, 2025
- Doors open at 7:00 p.m.
- Event starts at 8:00 p.m.
03
Where can I buy tickets for Red Bull Batalla?
04
Who are the judges and host at the Red Bull Batalla Chicago Qualifier?
Hosts:
- Racso White Lion
- Sayonara
Judges:
- Frietes
- Oivg
- PJ
- PJ Sin Suela
DJ:
- Solares
Side Act Performer:
- PJ Sin Suela
05
Who are the competing MCs at Red Bull Batalla Chicago Qualifier?
- Boss (Los Angeles, CA): Born and raised in LA, Boss brings his west coast flow to Red Bull Batalla. Born Davis William López González, Boss grew up listening to rap CDs handed down from his brother. He is inspired by some of his favorite rap artists including Eminem and discovered Spanish rap through popular freestylers Azcino, Topis and Forastero. He’s become one of the most prominent names across the US freestyle scene with four National Final appearances, including 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024.
- Chester (San Diego, CA): Chester is a Red Bull Batalla OG, having partcipated during the initial years of the compeition dating back to 2006. After a couple behind the scenes seasons, where the Spanish MC took some time off to organize local leagues and serve as a Red Bull Batalla judge, Chester is picking up the mic yet again and is ready to put the old-school movement back on the map.
- Metricoh (New York, NY): Johan José Rosario, aka MC Métricoh, is a veteran freestyler hailing from the Dominican Republic. Since 2016, he has dominated numerous competitions, including Red Bull Batalla in both his homeland and stateside. In 2024, Métricoh advanced to compete in the US National Final after placing in the top 4 in the NYC qualifier.
- REVERSE (West Palm Beach, FL): Reverse, is a Cuban-born MC residing in West Palm Beach, Florida. His name was inspired by the anime show, One Piece, and his talent was discovered by accident, after rapping after a soccer match to the surprise of his friends. After not qualifying when he first applied for Red Bull Batalla in 2020, Reverse bounced back the following year and sent shockwaves through the international freestyle circuit, as he was crowned the 2021 USA National Champion. Since then, Reverse has become one of, if not, the biggest MC of the US freestyle scene, reclaiming the title in 2023 before taking a season off the following year.
- Lil panda rck (New York, NY): By way of Mérida, Venezuela, Lil panda rck is one of the US newcomers trying to make a name for himself on the international circuit. After winning the 'Supremacía Mc' Educador national title, and a 'BDM' US regional championship, Lil panda rck made his Red Bull Batalla US debut last year, competiting in the New York regional. This year, he looks to take his bars to the next level and has his eyes set on the National Final.
- Max (Newark, NJ): Originally from Armenia, Colombia, Max started putting together his first freestyles at the mere age of 12. Despire being from a small town, he set out to make a name for himself by participating in as much local street battles as possible, sharpening his skills along the way. With his recent move to the US, Max has put those small town dreams to rest and is looking for global recognization by making his Red Bull Batalla debut.
- Pablo Bardo (NJ): Pablo Brado is a Christian rapper, who made his Red Bull Batalla debut in 2021, advancing to the National Final of his native country Dominican Republic. Now residing in New Jersey, he hopes to replicate his rookie and once again advance to the National Final. This time in the US, and in his neighboring city of NYC.
- 21 Gramos mc (Bronx, NY): Although a newcomer to the US freestyle scene, Joffre Betancourt aka 21 Gramos mc is no stranger to battle rap, establishing himself as a household name in his homecountry of Ecuador by winning the national 'BDM' title in 2018 and the 'Freestyle World' international championship in 2023. Now calling the boogie down Bronx his home, 21 Gramos mc hopes to bring the Red Bull Batalla US national title back to the birthplace of hip-hop.
- Adonys (New York, NY): Miguel Adonys Gomera Pantaleon, better known as AdonYS in the freestyle world, migrated to the United States at the age of 10. Now considered a native New Yorker and a staple in the freestyle scene, the Dominican MC has been a standout performer in Red Bull Batalla the past few years. In 2024, AdonYS won the first-ever NYC qualifier in his backyard, after a thrilling final round that earned him the regional title.
- Raiiden (New York, NY): Jordan Amauris Encarnacion Ventura, known as Raiiden, made a name for himself amongst the global freestyle circuit after participating in Red Bull Batalla's Dominican Republic's National Final in 2020. After migrating to the US, he has since competed in local competitions including 'Dioses de la City', '64 Barras', 'Batallas del Desierto Atlanta', and finished in the top four during the NYC regional qualifier in 2024, helping cement his name in the growing US freestyle scene.
- Santoro (UT): Argentine MC, Santaro started freestyling in 2013 and quickly fell in love with global movement. Despite his participation in the Argentine editions of 'Supremacía Mc', 'BDM' and 'Elite Free', Santoro has always dreamt of qualifying to compete in Red Bull Batalla. After moving to the US as a student, he sent in his application in hopes of achieving his dream, and now he's hell-bent on proving that he belongs here.
- Magimbri (San Antonio, TX): Magimbri is a seasoned vet with over 5 Red Bull Batalla participations, including two National Final appearances and a regional championship in 2023. When he first moved to the US, there weren't any local competitions in his native city of San Antonio, forcing him to drive up to 10 hours to neighboring cities in Texas to find local leagues. That led him to create his own local league, which now has up to 30 participants, further establishing Texas as a hotbed for Spanish-language freestyle.
- Zazo Wan (Dallas, TX): Juan Agustin Alejo Esquivel Gonzalez, also known as Zazo Wan hails from Argentina and resides in Arlington, TX. He first got into the freestyle scene in Argentina, with hopes of educating the next generation about hip hop and ultimately finding ways to give back to the culture. He was the runner-up in 2023's US National Final.
- Micky Ricon (San Antonio, TX): Representing San Antonio, Texas, Micky Ricon is making his return to the Red Bull Batalla after competiting in 2022 and 2023. The Mexican-American MC is hoping to make his third time the charm and advance to his first-ever National Final.
- Desnivela (Denver, CO): The 2024 Westside Cup winner, Desnivela, originally from Villavicencio, COL, is a Colombian rapper and freestyler who has transcended borders with her talent and passion for music. Currently based in Santa Clara, California, Desnivela has managed to combine her cultural heritage with the influences of American hip-hop, creating a unique and unmistakable style.
- Jordi (Austin, TX): Jordi Esparza was born in Eagle Lake, Texas and moved with his family to Torreón, Mexico when he was two years old. Upon return to the U.S. at 16, he pursued studies in psychology while continuing his passion for freestyling. In 2019 he finished as the runner-up in the National Final, and most recently won the San Antonio qualifier in 2024.
