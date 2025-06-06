Red Bull Batalla Chicago Qualifier rundown

(West Palm Beach, FL): Reverse, is a Cuban-born MC residing in West Palm Beach, Florida. His name was inspired by the anime show, One Piece, and his talent was discovered by accident, after rapping after a soccer match to the surprise of his friends. After not qualifying when he first applied for Red Bull Batalla in 2020, Reverse bounced back the following year and sent shockwaves through the international freestyle circuit, as he was crowned the 2021 USA National Champion. Since then, Reverse has become one of, if not, the biggest MC of the US freestyle scene, reclaiming the title in 2023 before taking a season off the following year.