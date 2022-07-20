The 2022 USA Regional events kick off with heated battles in Dallas, TX

Dallas kicked off the first-ever live audience Regional Qualifier events in the USA after a nation-wide application phase to find the competitors that will ultimately come face-to-face to represent the USA at the National and, eventually, International level. This event continues the search for the MCs who will take the stage at the Red Bull Batalla USA National Final in Miami come October. The Dallas Regional marks the beginning of the 2022 USA event season, after a special Batalla run in 2021 that, similarly to this year, was full of surprises.

The energy in the room at Club Vivo in Dallas matched the thrilling, anxious, and overall excited energy that’s been building since we announced the plan for 2022’s Regional Qualifiers .

“The energy in the event was consistently incredible, full speed… the competitors' bench was always alert to all the battles and the night never had moments in which expectations weren’t high,” El Poeta tells us.

Two hours and 40 minutes into a wild ride of a night filled with punchlines and nearly zero breaths in between rounds, Dallas ultimately yielded a worthy champion: Mexican MC from Phoeniz, Arizona, El Poeta. The decision was an all-but easy one. The other three finalists—Pailot, Adonys and Link One—held their ground to the very end.

Link One and El Poeta © Karlo Ramos/Red Bull Content Pool

Once everyone was settled into their spot for the night, animated host Omar Cadena aka Fluffy introduced the three judges: Yartzi, Puerto Rican MC and two-time USA champion (2019, 2020); Cacha, an Argentinian MC with a decade of freestyling experience despite his young age; and Santana, league organizer of Punchline Phoenix. Their job was important though not-at-all enviable.

16 MCs battled it out with a carefully-curated night that was broken down into three sections: the first, an 8x8 set of two rounds. Aided and challenged by word prompts like “reality,” “savage,” “martial arts,” and “vision,” MCs creatively spit bars and rhymed their way to a second round of five 4x4 freestyles. A game of rock, paper, scissors determined who would go first each battle but, to spice things up, Puerto Rican Red Bull Batalla veteran Link One opted to raise his hand as tribute and gave free advice to the new blood saying in Spanish, “In the old days, whoever wanted to win went first.” His point was proven by his win against Boss in the Best of 16 (Octavos) round, and position in the Semifinals a few rounds later.

The 40 year old MC was one of the standout performers of the night, repping for the OGs. During Quarters, Puerto Rican MC Luis Alenó said it was time “to pass the batuta (baton),” to which Link One responded “I am the old school… the future, the present, past, the universe… I’ll beat you with a verse. My words always flow.” And, they did.

Later, it was Pailot who said (in battle with Dominican MC Adonys): “I throw more punchlines [than you all] without speaking.”

Adonys, representing New York City, was a stellar contender as well. His delivery was always smooth and unhurried; evidence of his experience. If the MC looks familiar it’s because he is—Adonys competed in 2021’s National Final in Los Angeles last year.

Ultimately, it was Pailot and El Poeta who won over the audience and the judges. The two beat their opponents in the semifinals; the latter MC got not one but two replicas (tiebreakers) in his freestyle battle against Link One to make it to the Final. Mid-way through, El Poeta was visibly heated (literally and figuratively) and said “You got me heated—with that, you already won an award.”

El Poeta © Karlo Ramos/Red Bull Content Pool

The final—consisting of one round of 60 seconds of freestyle each followed by back-to-back sets of 8x8, 4x4, 2x2, and then a final 4x4 freestyle with one chance for a tiebreaker (which was of course used)—had El Poeta drenched and fuming yet again.

“I always had a species of nerves on the Red Bull stage that had never gone away, but in the Best of 16 round, that sensation feeling disappeared and I realized I was going to win,” El Poeta says.

Rather than a single landing punchline, it was a steady delivery of slaps that helped El Poeta knock down Pailot, who proved to be an unexpectedly strong competitor. “I’ve got presence,” the winner said towards the end, “don’t bet on Pailot ‘cause you’ll end with no existence.”

The top four MCs held their ground from beginning to end, and the good news is we’ll get to see more of them. El Poeta, Link One, Adonys and Pailot will all move on to compete at National Final in Miami on October 8.

Watch the Dallas Regional Qualifier event here:

And keep an eye out for the upcoming Regional Qualifier event in Los Angeles on July 30.

Red Bull Batalla © Red Bull