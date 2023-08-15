Magimbri knighted winner of Red Bull Batalla Houston Regional Qualifier

The world’s greatest celebration of freestyle has returned—this time, in the city of H-town, Texas. Just a few weeks ago, Los Angeles kicked off the U.S. season of Red Bull Batalla and set the tone for the year with a heated set of battle rounds that knighted Reverse champion.

Now, Houston has entered the chat and knighted their king. On August 12, it became official: Magimbri will represent Houston at the National Final. The San Antonio MC won after a battle with the runner-up, Lies—who will be at the National Final alongside the other finalists Estany, and White Caracas. As a testament to the level of Texan freestyle talent, all four MCs to advance are from the Lone Star State. Lies, who was the first MC to make it out of the Quarterfinals, proved to be a worthy opponent throughout the night with an impressive holding of his ground against vets and fresh faces alike. But ultimately, it was the quiet viciousness of Magimbri’s delivery and unexpected punchlines that earned him the win.

White Caracas performs during Red Bull Batalla 2023 in Houston, TX © Karlo Ramos / Red Bull Content Pool

For those who have followed Red Bull Batalla for some time, the set up of the evening will feel familiar. Led by Octavos, the first round of the night was anchored by a 4x4 introductory round in which freestyles were prompted by themes or words hand-selected by the Batalla team. Throughout the first half of the night, that meant spitballing hard-hitting lines from words like “Carrera,” “Clases” and “Dolor.” That was then followed by pure freestyle rounds (8x8 and later 4x4) that exhibited both their cutthroat nature and skillful wordplay.

Familiar faces include Oklahoma’s Pailot, Eagle Lake’s Jordi, and Colorado Springs’ Macías. And, because this is the second year of Qualifiers being incorporated into the Red Bull Batalla selection process, there are a lot of new, exciting voices in the mix, too.

Pilot performs during Red Bull Batalla 2023 in Houston, TX August 12, 2023 © Karlo Ramos / Red Bull Content Pool

Jordi vs. Lies was an honorable battle in Octavos; their first battle led to a replica

(tiebreaker round) and, ultimately, an early exit for the Batalla veteran who is best known for his mighty time at 2019’s National Final. Lies called for retirement and Jordi picked on his fresh blood; both proved worthy of moving forward, with a replica round ultimately taking Jordi off the block. The other pairing that had a tiebreaker round was Izes and Macías. One of the best punchlines came from their battles, when Macías took on a biblical approach comparing himself to a disciple, saying “Como Moises te parti de par en par… te vas a quedar atras. Te devoro el pez mas gordo, tu te llamas Jonas.” Meanwhile, with the “Invento” theme, both Magimbri and Metricoh Flowster relished in all of the possibilities that the word brought about with a strong punchline being “Te quedas en crisis. Matarte no va ser nada dificil; Pierdes con Magimbri, ya perdiste con Izes, hoy inventamos los nuevos dioses de la city.” And that they did.

Otherwise, Venezuela’s White Caracas was a notable, standout component who skirted around heated below-belt freestyles around his race, with strong bars, and a cool and collected demeanor. White Caracas is one to watch.

Venue during Red Bull Batalla 2023 in Houston, TX © Karlo Ramos / Red Bull Content Pool

Quarterfinals separated the good from the great with 12x12 freestyles with 4x4 freestyle tie-breaking rounds, which then led to a head-to-head Final acapella round in which objects like cowboy boots served as the prompts, followed by a final bout for the crown with freestyle flows that led to lines like “Te llamamos la serpiente, solamente para que llegues a mis tobillos y asi puedas morderme,” from winner, Magimbri.

The non-enviable role of selecting the night’s winners was done by longtime California scene icon Chester , Batalla OG Skiper and Texas-based Barba; the night was hosted by seasoned freestyle battle host Rasco White Lion and Dallas-based Urban Rapstars league host Fluffy .

Watch the Houston Regional Qualifier event on the Red Bull Batalla YouTube:

Red Bull Batalla 2023 is just getting started. Stay tuned for the Miami Regional Qualifier later this month and the National Final in Dallas come November.