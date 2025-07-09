© Karlo Ramos / Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Batalla Miami rundown
Sixteen MCs. One stage. Endless fire. Red Bull Batalla lands in Miami July 19—where the best Spanish-speaking freestyle rappers battle for a shot at glory.
Get ready, Miami: Red Bull Batalla is bringing the heat. The world’s biggest Spanish-language freestyle rap competition, Red Bull Batalla, is making its highly anticipated return to Miami this summer! On July 19th, sixteen of the sharpest MCs from across the U.S. will take the stage at Club M2 in Miami Beach, ready to spit fire in a high-energy, bracket-style freestyle battle.
Expect jaw-dropping wordplay, lightning-fast comebacks, and a whole lot of swag as these lyrical geniuses go head-to-head, all vying for a spot in the Red Bull Batalla U.S. National Final in New York City this fall. Only the top four semi-finalists will move on, keeping their dreams alive of representing the U.S. at the Red Bull Batalla International Final taking place in Chile.
It’s the ultimate showdown of skill, flow, and creativity—and you won’t want to miss a single bar. So, mark your calendars, Miami. The stage is set, the mics are hot, and the battles are about to get real.
01
How can I watch the Miami qualifier online?
Watch the Red Bull Batalla Miami Qualifier livestream on the Red Bull Batalla YouTube channel!
02
Where is the Red Bull Batalla Miami Qualifier?
Club M2 Miami: 1235 Washington Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
03
When is the Red Bull Batalla Miami Qualifier?
- Friday, July 19
- Doors open at 7:00 PM
- Event starts at 8:00 PM
04
Where can I buy tickets for Red Bull Batalla?
05
Who are the competing MCs at Red Bull Batalla Chicago Qualifier?
- Nico B (Miami, Florida): Representing the Miami freestyle scene and hailing from Colombia, Nico B, born Nicolas Blanco, has been competing in Red Bull Batalla since 2020, after learning about the competition three years prior. He's positioned himself as one of the most respected MCs in the US, reaching the National Finals in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and finishing in the top 3 in two of them. Some of Nico’s first musical influences were Lil Wayne, Jay-Z and Eminem, with 8 Mile being one of his biggest inspirations.
- El DØMI (Orlando, Florida): José Alejandro Aracena Baret, aka El DØMI, is a Dominican MC that resides in Orlando, Florida. He made his Red Bull Batalla debut at the 2022 Dallas regional, and earned a slot at the 2024 National Final after winning the Miami Regional Cup event.
- MC Betho (Phoenix, Arizona): MC Betho, also known as Luis Alberto Aguirre Amador, embarked on his freestyle journey over 15 years ago, with his love for rap ignited in 2010 by fellow artists in Tijuana. Now in his thirties, he's become one of the principle figures of the US Red Bull Batalla circuit, appearing in half of the National Finals hosted on US soil with three straight participations from 2021 - 2023.
- White Caracas (Houston, Texas): Cristian Rafael Romero Blanco, better known as White Caracas, adapted his last name to create his stage name. Representing Venezuela and residing in Houston, Texas, he was inspired by the influential group "Guerrilla Seca" and "Los Dos Caminos," a hub for freestyle enthusiasts. He honed his skills until he became a force within the community. After his first National Final appearance in 2023, he is determined to follow in the footsteps of great artists like Akapellah and Neutro Shorty, with the goal gaining recognition on a global scale.
- ECKONN (Orlando, Florida): Born in Venezuela, the 28-year old rapper was heavily influenced by the music of Canserbero and the freestyle battles of Akapellah. He was introduced to the world of Red Bull Batalla by a classmate in college, which led to his competitive debut in 2020. Now residing in Florida, the Orlando-based Freestyle champion is ready to make his mark on a global scale.
- OG Frases (Miami, Florida): What started as a one-off freestyle battle back in high school in Venezuela, has led OG Frases to become one of the most versatile and feared MCs on the Red Bull Batalla USA circuit. An esteemed veteran of the freestyle world, he's had four Red Bull Batalla National Final appearances, finishing runner-up in 2019. A school teacher by day, Frases utilizes freestyling as a form of expression, with the mission of being as free as possible when he freestyles.
- Heavy (Houston, Texas): The Colombian MC made a splash in the US freestyle scene back in 2019, after moving from Medellin to the states. He quickly became a force, winning local competitions across Florida, North Carolina, California, and Texas. That quickly translated to making a name for himself on the Red Bull Batalla circuit and qualifying to compete in three straight seasons from 2022 - 2024, including a National Final appearance in 2022.
- Xhavez (El Paso, Texas): Originally from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, Xhavez competed in his home country's edition of Red Bull Batalla, winning a regional championship back in 2022. Now based in El Paso, TX he looks establish himself amongst the US freestyle circuit, making his stateside debut in the Miami qualifier.
- Klauss MDK (Washington, DC): After participating in both local and national freestyle competitons, Klauss MDK made his Red Bull Batalla debut in 2024 during the New York qualifier event. The Salvadoran MC belongs to the Muderdogz Krew, making up the MDK in his name and this year, he's ready to make it past the qualifiers and making his first Natinoal Final appearance.
- Macias (Colorado Springs, Colorado): Freestyling wasn't Macías' first discipline when he started competiting in music. He got his start in beatboxing competitions instead, at the mere age of 9 years old. Macias later developed a passion for freestyle, making his Red Bull Batalla debut in 2022, as he finished as the runner-up at the Los Angeles qualifer. His inspiration comes from encouraging others to pursue their dreams and hopes to influence others who want to take a chance and pursue a career in freestyling and rap.
- Krishansson Nietzsche (Denver, Colorado) "Krishansson Nietzsche has been a freestyle aficionado since the age of 14. Now settled in Denver by way of Peru, Krishansson maybe new to the US freestyle scene but has participated in various competitions in his homecountry including 'Supremacía Mc'.
- Black P.Falcon (Miami, Florida) Black P. Falcon is a Cuban MC residing in Miami, Florida. The 22-year old will be making his Red Bull Batalla debut this season, in hopes of helping put Cuban freestyle at the top of the international freestyle scene.
- AbrahamH (Miami, Florida) AbrahamH is a Salvadoran freestyler, who's always dreamt of qualifying for Red Bull Batalla. The Miami resident has already started to make a name for himself in local competitions like 'Misión Hip Hop', and is now looking to prove himself on the biggest freestyle stage.
- Kendoff (Miami, Florida) Born in Havana, Cuba, Kendoff quickly developed a passion for freestyle by competiting in local competitons since a young age. Upon his arrival to the US, his efforts quickly shifted from competing in local Miami leagues to showcasing his talents to the Red Bull Batalla circuit.
- Knnon (San Juan, Puerto Rico) Sebastián De La Torre Otero, aka Knnon is a proud Puerto Rican MC, from the Bayamon region of the island. He's passionate about continuing Puerto Rico's rich history in urban music through the art of freestyle, and not only competes but also helps organize local competitons on the island including 'BVS Freestyle'.
- Dajamii ALÍEN (Houston, Texas) A female MC from Colombia, Dajamii ALÍEN is making her US Red Bull Batalla debut this year, after establishing herself as a urban music force in the Pacific Colombian music scene. Her musical journey started at a young age, when her family members noticed her natural stage presence and passion for rap. That quickly led to her recording music and becoming a well-respected figure in the underground community. Throughout that journey, her love for freestyle never faded and now she's looking to prove herself on the global freestyle circuit.
06
Who are the judges, hosts, and DJ at the Red Bull Batalla Miami Qualifier?
