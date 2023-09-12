Red Bull Batalla USA National Final in Texas: Everything you need to know

Every year, Red Bull Batalla brings together the best MCs around the nation (and eventually world) to exhibit their chops, wit and passion for the love of freestyle rap on the largest stage. After months of searching the country for the best of the best—with not only one or two (as was the case last year) but three impressive and unprecedented Qualifier events—the 16 MCs who made the cut are coming together to boast their efforts and talent, coming hear-to-head to knight the 2023 USA Champion.
And this time, we’re taking it to a new city. On November 11, the world’s biggest Spanish-language freestyle rap competition is taking its energy to Dallas, Texas—a rising breeding ground for some of rap and freestyle’s most exciting prospects. And that's not the only first of its kind news this year, either. The proven best of their class MCs will then join 2022 USA National Champion Oner on the World Final stage in Bogotá, Colombia—the first time that two greats will represent the United States in the ultimate round of the Red Bull Batalla competition.
The path here has been a fun and exciting one. More than 48 MCs around the country were chosen to compete in a series of battles at Regional Cups and Qualifiers and we had the highest number of applications of all time in the USA up until this point. The Red Bull Batalla Qualifiers have laid down a mighty foundation for this determining moment.
In Los Angeles, Reverse—the National Champion in Red Bull Batalla USA 2021—proved himself yet again in a Qualifier battle that was full of fire deliveries and dynamic wordplay. Meanwhile, in Houston, Magimbri’s vicious delivery made the San Antonio MC the new king of his city—a detail that will surely earn him favor with the audience once he lands in the neighboring city for the National Final. Then Miami offered Venezuela’s AdonysX as the Magic City’s leading MC and top finalist. All three winners are certainly freestyle rappers to watch and root for over these next few weeks. In Dallas, they will be joined by their city’s other three finalists—in Los Angeles that’s Boss, OG Frases and Maluque; in Houston, that includes Lies, White Caracas and Estany; and in Miami you get to see JD, VersoMC and Freites again—as well as the finalists from 2022’s National Final (Nico B, Cuban and McBetho) at Gilley’s—a sprawling, classic venue in the heart of Dallas—to compete for a spot at the World Final. Plus, there’s a last chance spot that will be awarded to a lucky, 16th MC following an upcoming cypher in Dallas (details to come).
So, will a young, unpitying face take the crown once more? Will a veteran’s experience reign supreme, or will a newcomer spit their way to the top?
The judges tasked with deciding who’s ultimately worthy and ready for the world stage will include special guest judges Akapellah and Skiper, as well as some familiar faces like veteran MCs Chester, Moises, and Barba. And, between us, there will be a performance as well, so be sure to stay tuned for that.
01
Event Information
Please see below for details on ticketing, competitors, judges and participating talent:
WHEN: Saturday, November 11 | Doors open at 5:30 PM, Event starts at 7:00 PM
WHERE: South Side Ballroom (Gilley’s Dallas) | 1135 Botham Jean Blvd Dallas, TX 75215
TICKETS: here.
JUDGES:
- Chester - Spanish freestyle legend and longtime California scene icon
- Moises - Freestyle connoisseur and Dioses de la City freestyle league organizer based in New York City
- Skiper - Red Bull Batalla Mexico National Final 2021 Champion and freestyle OG
- Akapellah - Venezuelan freestyle royalty and 4x Latin Grammy nominated artist
- Barba - San Antonio and Texas Native, Barba is a mainstay in the Texas freestyle scene.
HOST:
- Racso White Lion - Official host of the 2023 Red Bull Batalla USA season and creator of the Indigo Freestyle League based in Orlando, Florida
EVENT DJ:
- DJ Lobo - Texas very own and Urban Rapstars Resident DJ, he earned his shot at the decks for the National Final after a jaw dropping performance during the Houston Qualifier this season.
02
Competitors
Nico B (Miami, FL)
- Representing the Miami freestyle scene and Hailing from Colombia, Nico B has been competing in Red Bull Batalla since 2020. After a couple of unsuccessful attempts he finally succeeded to reach the finals in 2022 where he was defeated by Oner. By placing 2nd at the 2022 National Final he automatically qualified for the 2023 national final.
Cuban (McAllen, TX)
- Cuban discovered freestyle rap battles through Red Bull Batalla when he moved from Cuba to Miami. After joining local tournaments, he eventually created RGV Battles in Texas. Cuban qualified by placing 3rd at the 2022 National Final.
MC Betho (Irving, TX)
- From Tijuana, Mexico to his current home in Texas, MC Betho is an international champion having competed across the U.S., and Central and South America. MC Betho qualified by placing 4th at the 2022 U.S. National Final.
Reverse (West Palm Beach, FL)
- After discovering his talent of freestyling by accident, Reverse is back for the 2023 season with the mindset of reclaiming the throne as US National Champion, which he won in 2021. With roots in Cuba, Reverse qualified for this year’s competition via his hometown cup in Miami and won the top spot at the Los Angeles Qualifier.
Maluque (Oxnard, CA)
- Venezuelan MC Maluque is a newcomer to the Red Bull Batalla scene and currently living in Oxnard, California. This is his first time competing in the National Final after making it through his first regional qualifier in Los Angeles.
Boss (Los Angeles, CA)
- Born and raised in LA and of Mexican descent, Boss is eager to bring his west coast flow to Red Bull Batalla. He’s had two National Final appearances, in 2020 and 2021. This year, Boss qualified through the Los Angeles Qualifier.
OG Frases (Miami, FL)
- An esteemed veteran of the freestyle scene since 2006, OG Frases is a five-time Miami freestyle champion with roots in Venezuela. He has had three Red Bull Batalla National Final appearances, taking home 2nd place in 2019. This year, OG Frases qualified through the Los Angeles Qualifier.
Magimbri (San Antonio, TX)
- Magimbri has competed twice in the regional qualifiers, including taking first place at the Houston Qualifier this year. This is Magimbri’s first appearance on the National Final stage. The Mexican MC represents his current hometown of San Antonio, TX.
Lies (Houston, TX)
- Honduran MC Lies is a rising newcomer that has gained popularity and this is his first time competing in Red Bull Batalla. He qualified for the National Final through the Houston Qualifier, where he currently lives.
ESTANY (Kingwood, TX)
- Based in Kingwood, Texas with roots in Venezuela, ESTANY is a first-time competitor for Red Bull Batalla. After competing stateside in the Houston Qualifier, he is now competing in the National Final.
White Caracas (Houston, TX)
- Representing Venezuela and residing in Houston, Texas, White Caracas is competing in his second Red Bull Batalla season. He qualified on his home turf at the Houston Qualifier and this is his first National Final appearance.
AdonysX (Miami, FL)
- Venezuelan AdonysX has competed in one previous Red Bull Batalla regional qualifier in 2022. This year, he returned to the stage and took home the trophy at the regional qualifier in his current hometown of Miami.
JD (Miami, FL)
- JD was a first-time qualifier for the regional rounds. He is based out of Miami, Florida, of Colombian descent, and will be competing in the National Final.
FREITES (Orlando, FL)
- FREITES qualified through the Miami Qualifier and returned to the National Final stage for the second time. The Venezuelan MC currently resides in Miami.
VersoMC (Winter Springs, Florida)
- VersoMC was a first-time competitor, as a last minute alternative in this year’s competition. He succeeded past the regional Miami qualifier and is now competing in the National Final. The Venezuelan MC currently resides in Winter Springs, Florida.