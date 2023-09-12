Red Bull Batalla USA National Final in Texas: Everything you need to know

In Los Angeles,

—proved himself yet again in a

that was full of fire deliveries and dynamic wordplay. Meanwhile, in Houston,

made the San Antonio MC the new king of his city—a detail that will surely earn him favor with the audience once he lands in the neighboring city for the National Final. Then

as the Magic City’s leading MC and top finalist. All three winners are certainly freestyle rappers to watch and root for over these next few weeks. In Dallas, they will be joined by their city’s other three finalists—in Los Angeles that’s Boss, OG Frases and Maluque; in Houston, that includes Lies, White Caracas and Estany; and in Miami you get to see JD, VersoMC and Freites again—as well as the finalists from 2022’s National Final (Nico B, Cuban and McBetho) at Gilley’s—a sprawling, classic venue in the heart of Dallas—to compete for a spot at the World Final. Plus, there’s a last chance spot that will be awarded to a lucky, 16th MC following an upcoming cypher in Dallas (details to come).