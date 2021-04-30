Past Red Bull Batalla Champions Travel the US in Preparation for 2021

There’s a special energy to a freestyle rap battle—the space is electric with anticipation, and unbridled shock and awe while watching someone summon poetry straight from their hearts. It’s an addictive feeling that has continued to push competitions like Red Bull Batalla higher into the Spanish-language hip-hop stratosphere.

In anticipation for the 2021 iteration of Red Bull Batalla, past champions and new competitors have been sparring in pop-up cyphers and content shoots around the country. Below, catch a glimpse of these thrilling events and stay tuned for more.

APPLICATION PHASE EXTENDED!

Pharaon battling © Maria Jose Govea / Red Bull Content Pool

Los Angeles, California: La Liga de la Calle GBK Pro League Event

Poeta in Los Angeles © Maria Jose Govea / Red Bull Content Pool

In a warehouse venue in downtown Los Angeles, the MCs were raring to go. It had been a long time since they could really connect in person, so the excitement level filled the room. After a few MC showcases—including one from former Red Bull Batalla MC Boss—it was time for an hour-and-a-half of pure freestyle rap battles.

Pharaon and Stu getting into it. © Maria Jose Govea / Red Bull Content Pool

Even after his showcase, Boss jumped into the ring with Aczino for the final battle. The supercharged battle highlighted the epic talent of both MCs as well as their mutual respect for each other. At the end of the night, Spit, Dest, Boss and Pharaon were crowned the cypher winners.

Batalla MC Boss © Maria Jose Govea / Red Bull Content Pool

2017 World Champ Aczino in Los Angeles © Maria Jose Govea / Red Bull Content Pool

Houston, Texas: Pop-Up Cypher hosted by Liga Masacre at AvantGarden

As you climbed to the upstairs room at AvantGarden, the vibe was high with anticipation for the friendly rounds of Spanish-language freestyle battles. The underground feeling of the event harkened back to the OG days of rap battles: one mixer, two mics and a killer lineup of MCs switching out to battle each other.

Arisen in Houston. © Joseph Holland Graham / Red Bull Content Pool

Up close and personal with Rapder. © Joseph Holland Graham / Red Bull Content Pool

Lies and Chema face to face. © Joseph Holland Graham / Red Bull Content Pool

Piroh © Joseph Holland Graham / Red Bull Content Pool

Lies in Houston. © Joseph Holland Graham / Red Bull Content Pool

Dallas, Texas: Urban Rapstars Presenta: Jam Battles Final Nacional Estados Unidos at the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge

There was no denying that it was a cold night on the bridge, but that didn’t stop the stacked list of MCs—Texas locals and outside talent from Miami, New York and LA—from getting super hyped. From six cyphers with six MCs each, determining the final 16 participants for the finals, to the final battles, the energy couldn’t have been better. Even with the notable rappers present (including 2020 World Champion Rapder from Mexico, Poeta from Phoenix, Reverse from Miami, Boss from LA and Cass from Houston) the underground rap scene was the star of the night—including a reignition of the rivalry between the Texas and Miami MCs. Reverse couldn’t help but stoke the flames, challenging the crowd with his sayings like “This isn’t my town, but my town is every stage.”

When everything was said and done, Boss ended up with the win for the night with Cass nabbing second place and Poeta rounding out the podium. While Reverse coming in fourth was a shock, Cass’s strength was the surprise of the night. He was in a groove that took him right to the top until he tangled with Boss. Don’t count Poeta out as a contender for this year’s Red Bull Batalla, though. He’s been leveling up consistently. This fall will be anyone’s game!

Rapder in action. © Sean Berry / Red Bull Content Pool

Jordi in Dallas © Sean Berry / Red Bull Content Pool

Reverse getting going. © Sean Berry / Red Bull Content Pool