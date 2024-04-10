Red Bull Batalla USA 2024 season and schedule

The largest Spanish-language freestyle rap battle in the world, Red Bull Batalla, is back! Over the last six weeks, aspiring and established MCs from over 18 participating countries submitted their video applications on the Red Bull Batalla App during a global application phase.
Over 8,000 qualified applicants from around the world put down their best bars for a chance to become the world’s next Red Bull Batalla champion. We are thrilled to announce the country’s 32 top applicants moving forward to join the global competition this year and where fans can watch them compete.
Red Bull Batalla Qualifiers: April 20th and July 13th
The next phase of the competition will challenge the MCs with head-to-head battles hosted across two, highly-anticipated Regional Qualifier events in cities known for their fandom for Red Bull Batalla: San Antonio, Texas on April 20th, and in New York City on July 13th.
During these bracket-style events, aspiring freestylers will go bar for bar, in hopes of solidifying themselves as one of the top MCs in the country and punch their ticket to compete at the 2024 U.S. National Final in Miami. The Qualifier events will be judged by some of the most influential names in the Spanish-language freestyle scene including Skiper, Chester, El Dilema and Snow Qrlq.
The full list of MCs that will be competing for a shot at the U.S. National champion crown includes Oner, White Caracas, Yenky One, and Cuban. Full details for the two Red Bull Batalla U.S. Qualifier events below.
01
Red Bull Batalla San Antonio Qualifier - April 20
- Venue: Paper Tiger
- Hosts: Racso White Lion & Fluffy
02
San Antonio - Competing MCs
- BOSS (Los Angeles, CA)
- CAS (Dallas, TX)
- CUBAN (McAllen, TX)
- HEAVY (Los Angeles, CA)
- J LUNA (Las Cruces, NM)
- JORDI (Austin, TX)
- LINKONE (San Juan, PR)
- MAGIMBRI (San Antonio, TX)
- MALUQUE (Oxnard, CA)
- ONER (Ft. Lauderdale, FL)
- PHARAON (Las Vegas, NV)
- RURA (Austin, TX)
- TREBOL (Tampa, FL)
- VERSO MC (Sanford, FL)
- WHITE CARACAS (Houston, TX)
- YENKY ONE (Highland, Utah)
03
Red Bull Batalla New York Qualifier - July 13th
- Venue: Mercury Store
- Hosts: Racso White Lion
- DJ: DJ Caesar
- Special Performances: Exodo Lirical
04
New York - Competing MCs
- 4ASES (Aurora, CO)
- ADONYSYS (New York, NY)
- DEST76 (Los Angeles, CA)
- ECKONN (Orlando, FL)
- EL DØMI (Orlando, FL)
- FREITES (Orlando, FL)
- GIBBY (Phoenix, AZ)
- JAYCO EL LEON (Detroit, MI)
- KINGKIQUE (Aurora, CO)
- KLAUSS MDK (Falls Church, VA)
- LA EMINENCIA (Bronx, New York)
- LIL PANDA_RCK (New Jersey)
- METRICOH FLOWSTER (New York, NY)
- RAIIDEN (New York, NY)
- VNZ (Atlanta, GA)
- ZKART (Garfield, New Jersey)
Over the next few months, Red Bull Batalla MCs will put their best wordplay and stage performance to the test in hopes of being one of the top MCs in the country and face off against returning finalists from 2023 including Nico B, Zazowan, and AdonysX, all hungry for the Red Bull Batalla U.S. National Champion title. The rightful winner of the competition will then set their sights across the Atlantic, as they represent the country at the world’s biggest stage for Spanish-language freestyle, the Red Bull Batalla International Final.
Following a historic 2023 Red Bull Batalla season which culminated at a sold-out International Final event at the Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia, this season is shaping up to be the most competitive yet. Freestyle hopefuls will fight for a chance to take the championship belt from 2023 International Champion Chuty as the final leg of the competition makes its way to his hometown of Madrid, Spain this November.