Red Bull Batalla 2022: USA crowns its new champion

“I just did my thing, no matter what… You gotta be yourself” Oner said minutes after the close of a high-spirited night. The first-time competitor is the champion of Red Bull Batalla USA 2022 . “I’m happy for myself, everyone in Florida, Miami… we did it all together, we came here with six,” he says of the Floridians on stage tonight. “I’m just happy to represent Florida and USA.”

Oner and Nico B. © Ian Witlen

This year marks a return to Florida, which is where six of the finalists are indeed from; Red Bull Batalla’s third time hosting the National Final there, after last year’s equally unforgettable National Final in LA . The rain of Saturday morning was unable to quell the energy that the MCs and Red Bull Batalla family brought to the sunshine state. Attendees sported little flags in their pockets, proudly representing different countries of the diaspora, and the crowd was vocal about their opinions, waving thumbs down when they disagreed with the judges vote and shaking the ground with their howls when a punchline was well-delivered. It was a night full of hefty battles, otherwise known as batallones.

The vibrant, verbally vicious night of back-to-back battles resulted in a worthy win. If you recall, Oner made it to the Los Angeles Qualifier as a substitute for an MC who couldn’t make it, where he earned his place in the National Final. Truly a dreamer’s dream of a win.

Oner and Reverse © Ian Witlen

The MC will go on to represent the United States in Mexico City in December. It was the 19-year-old’s first time representing Miami and Lara, Venezuela—where he came from at age 14—on the Batalla stage, and he proved to be a deserving MC from start to finish, dethroning Reverse in cuartos, during which he noted he “respects” the former winner, but recognized that tonight—only one MC would come out the winner.

Sixteen MCs took the stage to battle it out. From the finalists selected from the first-of-their-kind LA and Dallas Regional Qualifier events to Reverse’s triumphant return to defend his title and more, this year’s finalists also included MC Betho , Eckonn , Cuban , El Poeta , Adonys , Santos , Freites, Oner, J Luna, Pailot, Macías, Nico B , Outlaw and Jordi .

This year’s hosts were Jenn Morel and Racso White Lion ; the latter of whom just a few months ago said “Don’t ever think that because you lost a battle, the dream is over.” A crowd of hundreds kept the energy consistent inside of Soho Studios in what some consider the Latin America of the United States. DJ Craze was a huge assist, living up to his name by going crazy with the beat throughout the night.

The judges were visibly impressed as the night went on. The varied and respected panel was comprised of the talented Puerto Rican MC (now judge) Yartzi , Venezuelan rapper Gabylonia , Spanish MC Chuty , Argentinian MC Cacha and New York freestyle league organizer Moises . Each had different backgrounds and perspectives to bring to the table but all were looking for variations of the same thing: excellence, passion and creativity in delivery. And that’s what the MCs brought.

Oner and Nico B. © Ian Witlen

As a refresher, the night is broken down as follows: 16 battles, four rounds, one winner. In the first round, known as “octavos,” bracket draw-selected pairs of eight MCs battle it out, delivering their best punchlines using screen-projected word prompts like “experimento,” “energía,” and “estado.” Eight of those MCs then move on to the second round of battles called “cuartos,” during which physical props were used instead. Then, the remaining four MCs—in this case MC Betho, Oner, Nico B and Cuban—battle it out in the semifinals for a shot at the final.

Octavos was a long lightning round that yielded not one, nor two but three replicas/tiebreakers. It set the tone for the night with not a single complacent MC in sight. The Eckonn vs. Freite battles was perhaps the most noteworthy with a literally (sporting red hair) and figuratively on fire Eckonn. The MC, who you may recognize from 2021 , mentioned it was time he “got his due.”

Then, in cuartos, the MCs turned up the heat. Eckonn was kicked by Cuban, El Poeta was tapped out by Nico B and Adonys was sent home by MC Betho. Oner and MC Betho shined most after their rounds of tiebreakers with 2021 winner Reverse and Adonys respectively.

“I have a tear, and it’s my rival’s,” Oner spit. Reverse responded to his line claiming that the now dethroned MC has haters by carrying the newly-acquired name with honor rapping “you need a lot more victories to be hated on,” to which the crowd audibly rallied behind. Then, as if on cue, Oner, now the crowned winner, got his most prized victory yet tonight.

Oner and Nico B. © Ian Witlen

Next, semifinals began with an audioless first round followed by a prop-assisted second round of freestyle battles that included things like a huge flashlight and record discs. It was then that Oner knocked MC Betho—who competed in 2019’s Mexico National Final as well as 2021’s USA National Final—from the competition. Later, in a battle for third place against Cuban, Betho announced that this would be his final time competing in these battles. Oner briefly recognized the Mexican MCs stature in one of his freestyles calling him “one of the most complete [/well-rounded MCs].”

The finals were then a thrill to say the least. Oner and Nico B gave it their all with two rounds of replicas before Oner earned his title. When Oner realized he’d have to beat Nico B—one of his best friends—to take the trophy home with him, he says the moment was bittersweet. “I don’t even know if I want to win or I want to lose,” he kindly thought, fully aware that he wanted to win. The two have been friends for over two years, and it was Nico B who encouraged him to get into the freestyle space. Luckily, Nico B—along with Cuban—immediately earned a place at next year’s USA National Final, too.

“Just do it,” Oner shared advice to MCs watching at home, inspired. “Doesn’t matter if you’re scared, if you don’t feel comfortable, you just have to do it. If it’s your dream and you work for it, it will come true.

You can watch the USA National Final in its entirety for the first time or relive the magic here on Red Bull TV .