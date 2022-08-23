Introducing the Finalists of the Red Bull Batalla USA 2022 National Final

First, let’s take a look back and hit the reverse button. Before the season even began, four MCs earned their spot in this year’s final on a warm and airy LA day at 2021’s National Final. Remember when an unlikely 19-year-old candidate dethroned the two-time USA champion MC (now judge) Yartzi? Well, since then,

has been savoring that win, traveling the world, and preparing to meet with this year’s best MCs come 2022’s National Final. A major perk of winning is that it assures you a seat at next year’s competition, and Reverse isn’t the only one who benefits. The three runner-ups from last year:

,

and

, will also be at this year’s competition. And it’s none of their first rodeos. It’s the Venezuela-hailing MC Eckonn’s third appearance at a Red Bull Batalla National Final, and both Cuban and McBetho’s second run.