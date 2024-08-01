© Red Bull
MC Battle
Red Bull Batalla USA National Final in Miami: Everything you need to know
The world's largest Spanish-language rap battle brings 16 of the country's best MCs to Factory Town Miami.
Red Bull Batalla touches down in Miami for the 2024 USA National Final! 16 of the top freestylers from across the country will take center stage at the sprawling Factory Town Miami for a highly anticipated event that will challenge their lyricism, speed, creativity and stage presence in head-to-head knockout rounds until only one MC remains. The winner that clinches the title of 2024 National Champion will advance to the world’s largest stage for freestyle rap at the Red Bull Batalla International Final hosted in Madrid, Spain this November.
All the action will be judged by a panel of freestyle experts including Venezuelan legend and 6x Latin Grammy nominated artist, Akapellah, alongside 2x Red Bull Batalla National Champion Reverse, Snow QLQ, Dilema and more to be announced. The event will be hosted by Racso White Lion with beats provided by resident DJ Cesar.
2024 Season In Review
The 2024 Red Bull Batalla season kicked-off with a global application phase that saw nearly 8,000 entries, followed by U.S. qualifier competitions in San Antonio and Brooklyn, the latter being Red Bull Batalla’s first-ever titled event in the Empire State.
All eyes now shift to Magic City and October 12th as the biggest night in the U.S. for freestyle battle rap. Florida has been a long-simmering hotbed of talent and the freestyle rap scene is now on fire. For the past three years, the Red Bull Batalla U.S. championship trophy has been won by a resident of the state with the groundbreaking wins of Oner and the reigning champ Reverse who, after his win last year, became a Red Bull Batalla U.S. double champion, a feat previously only held by Puerto Rican MC, Yartzi.
As it stands with the U.S. qualifier events behind us, only 10 of the 16 competitor slots are filled for the Miami National Final. Confirmed MCs thus far include last year’s National Final runner-up, Zazowan, Miami’s own Colombian firespitter Nico B, lyrical powerhouse and New York City regional champion AdonYS, Mexican veteran Jordi and more. Ensuring that the top MCs from every pocket of the country have a chance at the national title, to fill the remaining six slots, Red Bull Batalla in conjunction with local freestyle leagues, will host a series of regional cups in Los Angeles on 8/3 (La Liga De La Calle), Houston on 8/10 (Liga Masacure), Miami on 8/31 (Miami Freestyle League) and Chicago also on 8/31 (Midwest Freestyle) before a Ultimo Cupo battle on 9/14 in Atlanta to confirm the elusive last MC spot.
Event Information
Please see below for details on ticketing, competitors, judges and participating talent:
When: Saturday, October 12 | Event starts at 8pm ET
Where: Factory Town | 4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142
Tickets: www.redbull.com/batallausa
Judges:
Hosts: Racso White Lion - Official host of the 2024 Red Bull Batalla USA season and creator of the Indigo Freestyle League based in Orlando, Florida
Evnet DJ: DJ Cesar - Miami-based DJ known for fueling the beats for the most notable South Florida freestyle battles including the Miami Freestyle League and Indigo Freestyle League in Orlando.
Competitors
So, will a young, unpitying face take the crown once more? Will a veteran’s experience reign supreme, or will a newcomer spit their way to the top?
- Nico B (Miami, FL)
- Zazowan (Arlington, TX)
- AdonysX (Miami, FL)
- JORDI (Austin, TX)
- CUBAN (McAllen, TX)
- BOSS (Los Angeles, CA)
- Yenky One (Highland, UT)
- AdonYS (New York, NY)
- Metricoh Flowster (New York, NY)
- RAIIDEN (New York, NY)
- FREITES (Orlando, FL)
- Los Angeles Regional Cup Winner
- Houston Regional Cup Winner
- Miami Regional Cup Winner
- Chicago Regional Cup Winner
- Último Cupo Winner
After Miami comes the Red Bull Batalla International Final which goes down this fall in Madrid. Set to be another epic showdown, tickets for the event sold out only one week after the host city was announced. Stay tuned for more details and get ready to cheer along for the world’s best as they chase the ultimate freestyle rap crown. To relive all battle action from this season’s USA Qualifier events on-demand, please visit Red Bull Batalla on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook.