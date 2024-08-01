Red Bull Batalla USA National Final in Miami: Everything you need to know

All eyes now shift to Magic City and October 12th as the biggest night in the U.S. for freestyle battle rap. Florida has been a long-simmering hotbed of talent and the freestyle rap scene is now on fire. For the past three years, the Red Bull Batalla U.S. championship trophy has been won by a resident of the state with the groundbreaking wins of

and the reigning champ

who, after his win last year, became a Red Bull Batalla U.S. double champion, a feat previously only held by Puerto Rican MC,

.