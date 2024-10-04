Red Bull Batalla USA National Final 2024: Everything you need to know

The most awaited night of the U.S. Red Bull Batalla season will also feature a guest performance from one of the most prominent figures in Latin Hip-Hop,

, who will also serve as one of the judges for the event. Immediately following the battles,

and

will kick off the official after party of Red Bull Batalla to close out the epic night, where los ‘locos pero no falsos’ will turn Factory Town into the ultimate reggaeton party, alongside special guests and performers.