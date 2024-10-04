Red Bull Batalla USA National Final 2024: Everything you need to know

The world’s largest Spanish-language freestyle competition, Red Bull Batalla makes an epic return to Miami as the country’s most dynamic freestylers descend onto the Magic City for a chance to be crowned the 2024 U.S. National Champion and to compete at the World Final in Madrid.
The most awaited night of the U.S. Red Bull Batalla season will also feature a guest performance from one of the most prominent figures in Latin Hip-Hop, Akapellah, who will also serve as one of the judges for the event. Immediately following the battles, Perreo Galactico and Karen Ponce will kick off the official after party of Red Bull Batalla to close out the epic night, where los ‘locos pero no falsos’ will turn Factory Town into the ultimate reggaeton party, alongside special guests and performers.
01
Where is the Red Bull Batalla 2024 National Final?
- Factory Town Miami – 4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142
02
When is the Red Bull Batalla 2024 National Final?
- Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Doors at 6:00pm
- Event at 8:00pm
- After party hosted by Perreo Galactico at 10:30pm
03
Who are the judges and host at the Red Bull Batalla 2024 National Final?
Judges:
Host:
- Racso White Lion
Casters:
- Sayonara
- Julian Valjota
DJ:
- DJ Lobo
Warm up show:
- Samy Hawk
04
Who are the competing MCs at the Red Bull Batalla 2024 National Final?
- Raiiden
- Desnivela
- Twk
- El Domi
05
Where can I watch the Red Bull Batalla 2024 National Final?
- Don’t miss any of the action! Stream the full event on the Red Bull Batalla channels and on Red Bull TV.
06