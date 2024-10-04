Red Bull Logo
OG Frases and Nico B battle at Red Bull Batalla National Final USA 2023 at Gilley's Dallas TX , Nov 11, 2023
© Karlo Ramos / Red Bull Content Pool
MC Battle

Red Bull Batalla USA National Final 2024: Everything you need to know

The top MCs across the country will meet in Miami to battle to represent the USA in Madrid at the World Final.
By Riley Hunter
2 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Batalla USA National Final

Red Bull Batalla returns stronger this season! Who will become the National Champion?

United StatesFactory Town | Miami, FL, United States
View Event Info

Summary

  1. 1
    Where is the Red Bull Batalla 2024 National Final?
  2. 2
    When is the Red Bull Batalla 2024 National Final?
  3. 3
    Who are the judges and host at the Red Bull Batalla 2024 National Final?
  4. 4
    Who are the competing MCs at the Red Bull Batalla 2024 National Final?
  5. 5
    Where can I watch the Red Bull Batalla 2024 National Final?
  6. 6
    Where can I buy tickets for the Red Bull Batalla 2024 National Final?
The world’s largest Spanish-language freestyle competition, Red Bull Batalla makes an epic return to Miami as the country’s most dynamic freestylers descend onto the Magic City for a chance to be crowned the 2024 U.S. National Champion and to compete at the World Final in Madrid.
The most awaited night of the U.S. Red Bull Batalla season will also feature a guest performance from one of the most prominent figures in Latin Hip-Hop, Akapellah, who will also serve as one of the judges for the event. Immediately following the battles, Perreo Galactico and Karen Ponce will kick off the official after party of Red Bull Batalla to close out the epic night, where los ‘locos pero no falsos’ will turn Factory Town into the ultimate reggaeton party, alongside special guests and performers.
Reverse and Zazo Wan at the 2023 Red Bull Batalla National Final in Dallas

Reverse and Zazo Wan at the 2023 Red Bull Batalla National Final in Dallas

© Oscar Lozada / Red Bull Content Pool

01

Where is the Red Bull Batalla 2024 National Final?

  • Factory Town Miami – 4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142
02

When is the Red Bull Batalla 2024 National Final?

  • Saturday, October 12, 2024
  • Doors at 6:00pm
  • Event at 8:00pm
  • After party hosted by Perreo Galactico at 10:30pm
03

Who are the judges and host at the Red Bull Batalla 2024 National Final?

Judges:
Host:
  • Racso White Lion
Casters:
  • Sayonara
  • Julian Valjota
DJ:
  • DJ Lobo
Warm up show:
  • Samy Hawk
04

Who are the competing MCs at the Red Bull Batalla 2024 National Final?

Cuban battles Yenky One during the 2024 Red Bull Batalla qualifier in San Antonio, Texas

Cuban battles Yenky One during the 2024 Red Bull Batalla qualifier in Texas

© Karlo Ramos / Red Bull Content Pool

05

Where can I watch the Red Bull Batalla 2024 National Final?

06

Where can I buy tickets for the Red Bull Batalla 2024 National Final?

Part of this story

Red Bull Batalla USA National Final

Red Bull Batalla returns stronger this season! Who will become the National Champion?

United StatesFactory Town | Miami, FL, United States
View Event Info
MC Battle
Music