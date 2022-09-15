© Jeremy Deputat
Music
Everything you need to know about the Red Bull Batalla USA National Final
The wait is over. Mark your calendars – the long-awaited USA National Final of Red Bull Batalla is just a month away.
After months of battling it out for a spot at the top—and, of course, bragging rights to say they’re one of the best 16 freestylers in the USA in 2022—the Red Bull Batalla finalists will be heading to Miami, Florida on October 8 for the USA National Final.
After dozens of candidates came head-to-head across four Regional Cups and two Qualifier events, only 16 will make the cut to compete (with four MCs having earned a spot in 2021’s memorable final). This year, Red Bull Batalla returns to Miami to kick the heat up a notch and showcase the best freestylers in the country.
Here’s everything you need to know and expect ahead of this year’s USA National Final:
01
Where will the Red Bull Batalla USA National Finals be?
The event lands in Miami for the third year at Soho Studios (2136 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33127).
Tickets are available for purchase here!
02
How do I watch?
The event will be available to stream on the Red Bull Batalla channels and on Red Bull TV:
03
What time do I tune in to watch?
- 6:00 PM - USA (PT)
- 7:00 PM - Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua
- 8:00 PM - Colombia, Ecuador, México, Panamá, Perú
- 9:00 PM - USA (ET), Bolivia, Chile, Cuba, República Dominicana, Puerto Rico, Paraguay, Venezuela
- 10:00 PM – Argentina, Uruguay
- 03:00 - Spain
04
Who are the finalists?
The MCs battling for glory are:
- McBetho
- Last Chance Cypher Winner
05
Who are the judges?
Yartzi: If you’ve followed Red Bull Batalla for a while, you’ll recognize Yartzi as a particularly bright-shining star among stars. The Puerto Rican MC who won back-to-back USA championship titles in 2019 and 2020 is stepping out from behind the mic to judge the USA National Final for the first time.
Cacha: Buenos Aires, Argentina-hailing rapper Cacha somehow already has over a decade in the game. A student of the craft from a very young age, the “Me Volvi Loco“ rapper is ready and primed to judge this year’s finalists.
Moises: A first-time Red Bull Batalla judge this year, Moises brings a fresh perspective to the table. As organizer of New York based freestyle league Dioses de la City, he joins the judges panel with a wealth of freestyle expertise.
Gabylonia: Venezuelan rapper Gabylonia has made a name for herself in hip-hop and freestyle since the aughts; originally from Escuadron X, the “Somos” singer earned a Latin Grammys nomination in 2014. She joins the Red Bull Batalla family this year as a first- time judge.
Chuty: Chuty became a part of the Red Bull Batalla family in 2013 and has been a staple since, with memorable battles against the likes of Jony Beltrán, Skone and more in the 2010s. Now, he returns as a judge this year to see who has the best punchlines.
06
Who are the hosts?
Racso White Lion and Jenn Morel will be hosting this year’s final, and both are no strangers to the Red Bull Batalla family. This year, if you, like me, kept a close eye on not just your city’s battles but also those of your neighbors, you’ll recognize Racso from the Los Angeles Qualifier. Meanwhile, Jenn, who performed at this year’s Red Bull Culture Clash LA and has hosted several Batalla events in the past, is sure to fill the room with energy and glee.
07
Who is the DJ?
Craze, a Nicaraguan-American DJ with decades of experience in bringing the best beats, bass and vibes to stages around the world, is setting the tone for the MCs to spit their greatest bars this year. The DJ is no stranger to competition – he’s the only DJ to have won the DMC World Championships on his own, three times consecutively. The Miami-based DJ was named America’s best DJ in the year 2001.
Who are your favorites?
Using the hashtag #RedBullBatalla, share the name of your favorite MC to qualify for the National Final, and don't forget to mention @RedBullBatalla in all our social networks.