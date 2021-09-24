Relive the Red Bull Batalla USA National Final 2021

“I still don’t quite comprehend what happened,” Red Bull Batalla USA National Final winner Reverse says moments after being selected to represent the United States at the International Final. The 19-year-old is one of the youngest National Champions of the last five years, and the MC to end Yartzi’s two-year reign. Not even he saw this one coming.

In the Quarter-finals, runner-up McBetho dethroned double champion Yartzi shocking many and making the final result virtually unpredictable. That was the moment when Reverse (born Marcos Acosta) says he felt he may actually have a shot.

Reverse first came across freestyle two years ago when friends introduced him to the scene after a futbol game in Florida. “I tried it, and now… I have no idea what’s happening,” he laughs.

Eckonn, Reverse and McBetho pose at the Red Bull Batalla National Finals © Jeremy Deputat / Red Bull Content Pool

Saturday, September 18, was the first time in two years that Red Bull Batalla fans in the USA were able to gather in person to watch MCs come face to face to spit their best improvised freestyle bars in front of a live audience.

The night was divided into three parts: an initial knockout round that condensed the list from 16 MCs to eight; each finalist had 60 seconds on the mic. Then, eight greats came head to head (4x4) in the quarter-finals, followed by four in the semi-finals and, finally, two in the final battle.

The judges of the night included Mexican rapper and two-time Mexico National Final winner Jony Beltran , Puerto Rican artist and first-time judge Cabra, Latin Grammy-nominated rapper El B, beloved Argentine freestyler Cacha and rapper Snow Tha Product . Votes and final verdicts were made in the clearest form: with hand gestures pointing to the believed winner of the battle, while a crossed arms signal meant it was time for a tiebreaker. A particularly talented batch of MCs this year led to a need for more than five calls for tiebreakers (or “replicas”).

Red Bull Batalla Judges © Jeremy Deputat

Playful but vicious energy filled the room from the onset of the night with “dinosaurio” (as the OGs have lovingly been deemed) OG Frases and Florida-based MC Reverse; the latter gave respect where it’s due before proceeding to throw a verbal punch. “I love you a lot but I’ll disrespect you if I have to,” Reverse spit. “You’re my friend but I just killed you in front of all these witnesses,” OG Frases responded.

The initial freestyle round skimmed the list of contestants down to eight: Reverse, El Poeta, RuRa, Cuban, Yartzi, McBetho, Boss and Jayco. “This isn’t written, it’s 100% free,” Jayco boasted.

Next, the remaining eight were paired up as such for quarter-finals: Reversa vs. El Poeta, RuRa vs. Cuban, Yartzi vs. McBetho and Eckonn vs. Jordi.

McBetho and Yartzi compete at the Red Bull Batalla National Finals © Aldo Chacon / Red Bull Content Pool

El Poeta brought the punchlines, using the prompts provided wisely. But, Reverse had the passion and wit, leading to a “replica” round that led judges to unanimously vote for him. Eckonn and Cuban made their way to the semi-finals as well, but it was Yartzi and McBetho who proved to be the best, most unlikely and surprising quarter-final battle of the night with an extended battle that required two replicas to decide. Yartzi held his ground but, ultimately, McBetho, an audience favorite, seemed not the least intimidated by the former champion. When Yartzi used an indica vs. sativa reference to insinuate that McBetho was putting folks to sleep, the Texan said he was there to “indica(r) la salida…” and that he did.

Semi-finals booted Eckonn and Cuban from the competition and a battle between the two dubbed them third and fourth place, respectively. That particular battle is about more than just a consolation prize—the person who gets third place (as well as, of course, the ultimate winner and runner-up of the night) are assured entry into next year’s competition.

McBetho and Reverse perform at the Red Bull Batalla National Finals © Jeremy Deputat / Red Bull Content Pool

The final battle featured bins filled with mystery objects that the two final MCs were to use in their freestyles. McBetho pulled items like a rolling pin, and seamlessly incorporated them into his rhymes. Reverse, departing from the traditional format after admitting to having seen the items in his bin while his counterpart was rapping, asked folks in the room to drop new items for him to work with. Reverse’s rawness was a reminder of what Batalla is all about—lively improvisation at its finest.

Items like sneakers, baseball caps and shirts were placed at Reverse’s feet and he didn’t hesitate to tie them into his lines. He was voted the victor shortly after, making him the face and voice of the USA in Red Bull Batalla International Final in Chile come later this year.

“I’m gonna do the best I can and give this country…” Reverse tells me after the win. When asked which country he’s referring to (being that the young winner is from Cuba but now based in the states), he says: “This country…. Also my country, but [no], this one.”

Watch the Red Bull Batalla USA National Final now!