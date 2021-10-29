Red Bull Bay Climb Returns After Long-Awaited Hiatus

When it comes right down to it, riding a fixed-gear bicycle up a very steep hill sounds like a silly thing to do, but that’s exactly what the challenge racers face at Red Bull Bay Climb and Red Bull Short Circuit .

When the events were postponed in 2019, fixed-gear riders did not know when they would have the chance to get together and do it again due to the onslaught of a global pandemic. This year, we were finally able to resume the competitions safely to the excitement of a worldwide community of riders who love fixed-gear bikes.

While Red Bull Bay Climb was a returning favorite, Red Bull Short Circuit was added to the series this year, giving riders a chance to race their bikes and reunite in the name of cycling, comradery, and sport.

Red Bull Short Circuit riders prep to race © Long Nguyen

“It’s a silly event because it’s incredibly hard,” says James Grady who has organized the Red Bull Bay Climb since 2014. “People win, but it’s more about being together with your friends and hanging out than it is about winning on the bike.”

The Red Bull Bay Climb takes place on De Haro Street, where riders face three climbs over a three-block distance. “It’s one of the hardest races I’ve ever done in my life,” says Chas Christiansen, who finished second in 2019. “I literally got shin splints so bad I couldn’t walk for three days after I did it.”

01 How Red Bull Bay Climb Works

Riders compete in heats. Winning a heat means doing the climb all over again. “You can’t go uphill easy on a fixed-gear,” says Chris Tolley, who rides for State Bicycling Co. and won the 2019 edition. “You’re just in it for the 50 seconds it takes to climb that hill.”

Participants get ready for an uphill battle at Red Bull Bay Climb © Long Nguyen/Red Bull Content Pool Riders test their limits at Red Bull Bay Climb © Long Nguyen/Red Bull Content Pool Spectators help a participant make it to the finish line © Long Nguyen/Red Bull Content Pool The competition was intense at Red Bull Bay Climb © Long Nguyen/Red Bull Content Pool A little help from friends can go a long way at Red Bull Bay Climb © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Bay Climb participants © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool Terry Adams at Red Bull Bay Climb © Long Nguyen/Red Bull Content Pool Women’s Bay Climb Winners Danielle Morshead and Avery Masri © Long Nguyen/Red Bull Content Pool

Spectators line the course and all kinds of riders participate. “We’ve had people come out on unicycles, we’ve had people come out on tandems,” says Grady. “It really brings out the character of the San Francisco community.” For racer Dani Morshead who won the Bay Climb in 2019, that character is a big part of the event’s appeal. “The crowds, the scenes, the people doing crazy tricks on their fixed-gear bikes in between races, and just getting together with all your favorite people in the community — that’s the fun part!”

02 Red Bull Short Circut

Red Bull Short Circuit © Long Nguyen

For the first time this year, the race also included Red Bull Short Circuit . Held at an indoor go-kart track, Short Circuit is an elimination race, where the last rider to cross the line after each lap is out. “Every lap, you have to be on top of your game,” says Chas Christiansen, who helped organize the event. The tight circuit demands acrobatic bike handling, so the rider with the biggest legs may not necessarily come out on top. “This is elite-level professional road racers competing against fixed-gear kids who have never seen a kit, have never seen a peloton, and who are all about the shred in the streets,” says Christiansen.

While the match-ups may look uneven on paper, the diversity of the field is nothing new for fixed-gear racing. The fixed-gear community is known for its tolerance and for being welcoming to anyone who wants to join it. ”We have everyone,” says Morshead. “The fixed-gear scene, it’s young riders, it’s people of color, we have trans people, we have queer people, we have people who use their bike for everything, every day.”

03 Fixed-Gear Riding

Fixed-gear bikes prepped and ready for an uphill battle © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

It helps that fixed-gear bikes are inexpensive and simple to maintain. Evelyn Williams, who won the 2018 Bay Climb event bought her first track bike off of Craigslist. It cost her $200. “I raced that bike until I reached the elite field on the track,” she says.

These days, Williams races a custom, hand-built steel bike from Pratt Frameworks. “The community stretches way beyond the racers to the people who are creating the races and creating the bikes for the races,” says Morshead who also rides for Pratt. “These people are deeply invested in supporting us with their artwork and their livelihood.”

The culture of fixed-gear races grew out of urban bike messenger communities around the world. “It’s a very tight-knit community of wildly eclectic people,” says Christiansen, a former messenger turned professional racer. “It attracts everybody. You’ve got people with college degrees working alongside people who just got out of jail — and everyone in between.” It’s a hard-riding, hard-partying lifestyle that welcomes everyone. Christiansen has traveled to cities where he hasn’t known anyone, chased down a messenger on the street, and found instant friends. “The community is the sickest part,” he says.

04 An Inclusive and Resilient Community

The participants are what make Red Bull Bay Climb so special © Long Nguyen/Red Bull Content Pool

The community has had fewer ways to connect with one another in the midst of COVID-19, and events such as Bay Climb and Short Circuit offer a chance for riders to rebuild those bonds. Morshead hosted weekly Zoom calls with “WTF” riders — women, trans, femme, and non-binary riders — where they talked about their experiences on the bike. But there is really no substitute for seeing friends in person at the races. “I didn’t realize how much racing was a part of my life until it was taken away,” says Tolley. “When you go to these events, you feel more connected to the community — it’s not just seeing everyone on Instagram.”

For race organizer Grady, putting on the Bay Area races feel especially important this year. He spent much of 2019 in Canada, a long way from friends. “Even though we were safe, I felt like we were trapped,” he says. “I felt really isolated, and having things to look forward to became really important to me.” Zoom and phone calls couldn’t replace seeing friends in person. Grady sees these events as a family reunion for the fixed-gear community.

“It’s not just about bikes. That’s just the excuse,” says Grady. “It’s about getting together and seeing friends, and because of the last year and a half, I feel like it’s become vitally important to get together.”