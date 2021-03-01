Poland to host the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021
The 18th edition of the prestigious breaking competition will take place for the first time in Gdańsk, Poland, on November 5 and 6.
The best breakers from around the world will come together to represent their country and battle it out in a solo B-Boy and B-Girl competition, with the winners being crowned the 2021 Red Bull BC One world champions and taking home the highly sought after championship belts.
Last year, the 2020 edition of the Red Bull BC One World Final took place under unique circumstances. Due to the pandemic, the series of qualification cypher events that normally take place in more than 30 countries were cancelled. The world final in Salzburg, Austria, was also unique, with no audience in attendance and instead being live-streamed to fans around the world.
In 2021 there's not only a physical event to attend but another big change coming to the Red Bull BC One World Final: the world final competition itself will last for two days. This is because, for the first time since B-Girls debuted at the event in 2018, there will be a full line-up of 16 female breakers in Poland.
We'll also see the return of the worldwide Red Bull BC One Cyphers. While for those breakers in countries without a qualifying event, the Red Bull BC One E-Battle will be open to breakers around the world. The B-Boy and B-Girl who emerge victorious from the E-Battle will win an all-expenses-paid trip to the world final and a chance to earn a spot in the world finals line-up.
Last year, at the 17th edition of the finals, Japan's B-Boy Shigekix made history as the youngest breaker to ever win the Red Bull BC One World Final. Russia’s Kastet also carved her name into the history books as she became the first breaker ever to successfully defend her title, having won the Red Bull BC One in Mumbai 2019.
Each year the Red Bull BC One World Finals proves to be an event that simply cannot be missed and the 18th edition in Gdańsk will be another unmissable display of breaking excellence and excitement.
Will history be made at the 2021 world finals and which B-Boy and B-Girl will claim the championship belts? All of the action will be available to stream on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull BC One channels.
