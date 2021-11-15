Logistx is the Red Bull BC One B-Girl champion of 2021
Breaking

Check out what Logistx had to say after winning Red Bull BC One 2021

B-Girl Logistx won the 18th edition of the Red Bull BC One World Final in Gdansk, Poland and we met up with her after the competition to get her thoughts on taking the title.
By Tracy Kawalik
Part of this story

Red Bull BC One

Red Bull BC One

Red Bull BC One World Final

Red Bull BC One World Final

Poland

Logistx

Logistx

United StatesUnited States
Logan 'Logistx' Edra once said, "when you're an athlete, you have to be focused; when you're an artist, you have to be free. When you're a breaker, you have to be both." This past weekend at the 2021 Red Bull BC One World Final in Gdansk, Logistx not only flexed her arsenal of skills as a world-class athlete-artist, but also showed the tremendous amount of hard work and dedication she's put in to her craft.
From the jump, Logistix has been a formidable force. At 16-years-old, she stamped her name firmly on the international breaking battle scene by beating four of the top B-Girls to become the 2018 Silverback champ. In 2019, she made a powerful debut at the Red Bull BC One World Final in Mumbai, where, despite losing in the first round, she scored legions of fans and scene clout.
Since then, she's levelled up her technical abilities as much as her creativity, spirit and mind. She's battled past personal obstacles, made the jump from her birthplace in California to Miami and is proud to be carving out a name on the east coast scene.
Logistx of of the USA competes against Nadia of Russia during the Red Bull BC One World Final at the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland on November 6, 2021.
Logistx with the Bridge Freeze in the battle against Nadia
At 18, Logistx is one of the best B-Girls on the planet, the new Red Bull BC One champion and on the road to becoming an Olympian. More than that, she's a profoundly in-tune artist, social activist and part of a growing movement of elite performers speaking out about the importance of mental health, equality, representation and deeper societal issues beyond the floor.
High off the hype of becoming the Red Bull BC One 2021 B-Girl queen, we caught up with Logistx backstage to find out what becoming champion means and what message she wants to send with her victory.

What did you do differently to prepare for this Red Bull BC One compared to 2019?

Logistx: I told myself months ago that I would win the Red Bull BC One World Final this year. I went to BreakinMIA every day and my crew members for guidance, support and motivation. I executed my training plan with a strength coach and got with my therapist every week so that I could focus on my training and rest.

Logistx of the USA competes during the Red Bull BC One World Final at the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland on November 6, 2021.
Logistx on stage at the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021
What was the greatest challenge that you faced and how did you overcome it?

Logistx: The goal for this battle, which will be the same for all the battles going forward, is to train smarter, so that once I'm on that stage I don't have to stress about anything and I can just connect with the music, be present and really dance with my heart and let go. I've worked really hard on my mental side. I decided that all the dark shit I went through these past two years wouldn't be for nothing. I walked out onto that floor like I'd already won, because I knew if I'd gotten through all of that, I had what it takes to win. I realised that champions don't just occur on the big stage, they happen when God is watching them. I've also learnt how important taking care of myself, being with family and really growing as a person has helped me as a dancer.

You wore a crystal necklace on stage for the finals. What is it's significance?

Logistx: Spiritually, I channeled my ancestors, higher guidance, my tribes and crews near and far. I got this crystal from one of my friends in San Diego, so shout-out to him. I bought this crystal from him at a jam. For me, the reason why I chose this to go on stage is because it's vibrant, it's imperfect and it's strong, and it felt like the energy in this is the energy I'm growing into as a person. I don't need this, but I wanted to have it with me to remind me of who I'm becoming and all I've been.

Logistx of the USA competes during the Red Bull BC One World Final at the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland on November 6, 2021.
Logistx brings influences from other styles into her breaking
How important was the audience reaction tonight?

Logistx: It was incredible. I had so much fun on that stage and I'm so thankful to everyone in that room for giving me their energy. I really felt so much love from the crowd. I'm not naturally competitive and off stage I have so much love for everyone here. I don't want to smoke them all, but in a battle, you can’t think like that. I'm a different person when I’m battling. On stage I'm in character, acting, so all that applause and energy from the audience really helped me stay in that zone.

What was it like battling on stage in such a large arena?

Logistx: It's not comfortable for breakers to battle on a stage. We come from a background of having cyphers in intimate settings, underground joints or outside on the street, so battling on a stage like tonight is never going to be comfortable, but it's part of the evolution. Breaking came from something very raw and I'm aware that it's becoming something much more structured. I'm okay with that, that's part of the future, but like I said about the Olympics, it’s about maintaining the culture and each of us bring that. Red Bull BC One is a stage competition, not just a battle, so I had to mentally prepare for that, so I could utilise the space and still pay respect to the OGs and where this dance form originated, and also bring what I do best to a large scale. It means so much to have the opportunity to do that.

What will be your focus if you make it to the Olympics?

Logistx: What matters the most to about competing at the Olympics isn't what medal I get, or winning, but like tonight it's about how this culture is going to be represented on that new platform. Whoever competes at the Olympics, I know we're going to kill it, because I know how amazing the breakers are who make up this scene and how hard we all work. I will most likely compete and it's going to be dope, but we all need to take the responsibility of repping our culture seriously and stand up for ourselves.

Logistx of the USA competes during the Red Bull BC One World Final at the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland on November 6, 2021.
Logistx showing the Head-Hollowback Freeze
What does the win signify for you?

Logistx: I'm feeling a lot of things and I'm still processing it all. Winning Red Bull BC One is something I’ve always wanted to do and I've definitely dreamed about getting this belt many times, but what means the most to me tonight and from this experience isn't the belt. It isn't even the title. This milestone means so much to me because it represents my rise out of a dark time that actually haunted me for a while. I wanted to win because if I did, I knew that whatever I have to say, people are going to listen to me and what I want to say is that this win is for everyone. I wanted to show that everyone is capable of winning whatever it is they want and coming out of darkness, because I did. I want to be a role model that uses everything I have to share love and remind others how powerful they are.

What message do you want to send with your win?

Logistx: I have so much love and respect for all the B-Girls and I hope I made them all proud. I'm thankful to be standing on the backs of other legendary B-Girls who paved the way and created this for me, and I'm going to continue that vision for the future and elevate the next-gen. It's so important that we stay united and look after each other and that the youth coming up understand how important it is to take care of themselves, listen to their hearts and love themselves. I also want people to know that this is beyond a win for me. I'm playing the game. I want people to see that breaking is about so much more for me. Breaking came from brown and black people who were living in the Bronx and going through it in the hood, and a lot of us are still going through it. I don't like a lot of the things I see out there in society, especially when it comes to marginalisation and the BIPOC community, and I know this fame is going to get me to a place where people will listen to what I have to say, where I can stand up for what I believe in and my ancestors, and do the most beyond the dance floor.

What was the highlight of the Red Bull BC One camp for you?

Logistx: This Red Bull BC One was a really beautiful experience because I was able to really see my friends again after two years. I have my real family, but I also have my hip-hop family and they both hold the same place in my heart. So, being able to see everybody again and knowing everyone's good, safe and healthy made me so happy. Just being together was definitely a highlight.

Jilou, Logistx and Yell on the stage at the Red Bull BC One World Final in Gdansk, Poland on November 6, 2021.
Jilou and Yell celebrating with Logistx
How do you plan to celebrate your Red Bull BC One win?

Logistx: I'm battling in Los Angeles at Freestyle Session next weekend with my east coast crew, BreakinMIA, so once I get home I have to practice routines and sessions with the crew. After that, I'm going to go back to Miami, be with my friends, be present and chill.

