Check out what Logistx had to say after winning Red Bull BC One 2021

Logistx: I have so much love and respect for all the B-Girls and I hope I made them all proud. I'm thankful to be standing on the backs of other legendary B-Girls who paved the way and created this for me, and I'm going to continue that vision for the future and elevate the next-gen. It's so important that we stay united and look after each other and that the youth coming up understand how important it is to take care of themselves, listen to their hearts and love themselves. I also want people to know that this is beyond a win for me. I'm playing the game. I want people to see that breaking is about so much more for me. Breaking came from brown and black people who were living in the Bronx and going through it in the hood, and a lot of us are still going through it. I don't like a lot of the things I see out there in society, especially when it comes to marginalisation and the BIPOC community, and I know this fame is going to get me to a place where people will listen to what I have to say, where I can stand up for what I believe in and my ancestors, and do the most beyond the dance floor.