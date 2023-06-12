Red Bull BC One 2023 USA schedule

The world's largest global breaking competition is back bigger than ever.
Red Bull BC One, the premier 1 vs 1 competition will see the best breakers across the country vie for the chance to represent the U.S. in the Red Bull BC One World Final in Paris, France on October 21, 2023.
The 2023 season will feature regional qualifiers, known as "Regional Cyphers," held in three iconic American cities: Orlando (June 17), Minneapolis (July 29), and New York City (August 12). The competitor line-up for each regional stop will be a combination of invited contestants (wildcards) and winners of city competitions, which are open to all breakers and take place in Columbus, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle, Honolulu, Denver, and Boston.
At each Regional Cypher, sixteen B-Boys and eight B-Girls will battle their way through a cutthroat 1v1 knockout bracket, as a panel of esteemed breakers determines the regional champions who advance to the Red Bull BC One National Final in Philadelphia on August 26. Also taking place in Philadelphia that same weekend will be Red Bull BC One Camp USA, offering a weekend of workshops and panels led by world-renowned breakers.
01
Red Bull BC One U.S. schedule
- Southeast Cypher [Orlando, FL]: Saturday, June 17, Full Sail Live
- Midwest Cypher [Minneapolis, MI]: Saturday, July 29, First Avenue
- East Cypher [New York, NY]: Saturday, August 12, Jazz at Lincoln Center
- Red Bull BC One Camp [Philadelphia, PA]: August 25 - 26
- Red Bull National Final [Philadelphia, PA]: Saturday, August 26, The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Red Bull World Final [Paris, France]: October 21, Roland Garros
“For those who are curious about breaking, Red Bull BC One is arguably the best arena to learn about the sport and culture of the dance. Even for those who are new to break, it’s easy to get drawn into the sport’s infectious energy,” shares breaking veteran and Red Bull BC One All Star, Ronnie Abaldonado. “Every year, I’m blown away by up-and-coming breakers who showcase unmatched athleticism and unbreakable spirits. And it gives me great pride to pass the torch down to the next-gen B-Boys and B-Girls carrying on breaking’s legacy."
The season celebrates breaking’s popularity worldwide and its remarkable growth since its emergence from the roots of hip-hop culture. It is a tribute to the local communities and visionary breakers who, through their seamless fusion of artistry and athleticism, have propelled the urban sport into a new era of mainstream recognition.