Red Bull BC One 2024 USA schedule

On the heels of the monumental moment for breaking in Paris, Red Bull BC One announces its highly anticipated 2024 USA season, culminating at Los Angeles’ famed Venice Beach. A hub to some the most transfixing street performers, the sunny backdrop of Venice Beach will welcome the nation’s best breakers to battle it out with one goal in mind – winning the illustrious National Championship crown and advancing to the global stage representing the U.S. at the Red Bull BC One World Final in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in December.
The official 2024 season will consist of two “Regional Cyphers” (regional qualifiers) to determine who will compete on the USA National Cypher stage in Los Angeles. The Regional Cyphers, Cypher East and Cypher West, will take place in Philadelphia on September 7 and Denver on September 20. The breakers participating will include “wildcards” (special invitees) and winners of the Red Bull BC One City Cypher Series, local competitions open to breakers of all levels taking place in Detroit, Boston, Minneapolis, Miami and New York City.
Sixteen b-boys and eight b-girls will take center stage at Cypher East and Cypher West, putting their best moves and creativity to the test, across a series of bracket-style rounds, where a panel of prominent figures in the breaking scene will vote on the regional champions who advance to the USA National Cypher.
Red Bull BC One U.S. Schedule
With a new global audience watching the best breakers battle it out in Paris, Red Bull BC One doubles down on its commitment to fostering the continued growth of breaking in its 2024 season, championing trailblazing figures and communities that have played an integral part in the dance sport’s rise to prominence and global acknowledgement.
“Before Paris, the biggest international breaking competition you wanted to win was Red Bull BC One, which has been around since 2004," says two-time Red Bull BC One World Champion and Olympic medalist, Victor Montalvo, better known as B-Boy Victor. “Paris was the first look at competitive breaking for many people around the world, but the breaking scene has grown significantly since the '80s. Red Bull BC One has not only played a pivotal role in my success and breaking journey, but it’s also the best event to tune into if you want a real look into the true spirit of the dance. I hope breaking’s new revival attracts even more fans to the competition.”
Following the Regional Cyphers, the country’s best breakers will descend upon the City of Angels, and the weekend will kick-off with Red Bull BC One Camp USA on Thursday, September 26 - Friday, September 27, offering a series of workshops and educational panels led by world-renowned breakers. The weekend will finish with the Red Bull BC One USA National Cypher on Saturday, September 28, taking place on Venice Beach and open to the public, for anyone to witness the action-packed event. Regional champions and wildcards will face off, all vying for the National championship title and a chance to compete at the Red Bull BC One World Final in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on December 7.
Leading up to the Red Bull BC One Los Angeles USA National Cypher will be a series of workshops, exhibition battles, and performances, hosted throughout Venice Beach and open to the public via registration. Headlined by some of the most prominent figures in hip-hop and dance, Red Bull BC one Camp programming will include a DJ workshop taught by the iconic DJ Fleg and powered by Pioneer, a breaking workshop by esteemed West Coast B-Boy and host of the USA National Cypher, Kid David, a 2v2 popping and breaking Battle, and a Venice Beach Street Performance with the highly respected B-Boy Flea Rock.